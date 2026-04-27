The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set to deliver two fixtures that could hardly be more compelling. On Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their semifinal tie. Then on Wednesday, Atletico Madrid welcome Arsenal to the Metropolitano for what promises to be a tactically ferocious battle. Both first legs kick off at 3 p.m. ET, and fans can catch every minute of the action live on Paramount+.

Our experts have plenty to chew on heading into these matchups. PSG swept Liverpool in dominant fashion across both legs of the quarterfinals, winning 2-0 in Paris and then shutting out the Reds again at Anfield to advance 4-0 on aggregate. Bayern, meanwhile, got by Real Madrid in a goal-filled tie. On the other side of the bracket, Arsenal edged Sporting CP 1-0 after a goalless draw at the Emirates in the second leg, while Atletico eliminated Barcelona in a dramatic and tense two-legged affair. With momentum, tactical intrigue, and a chance of European glory all on the line, here is how our experts think the first legs play out.

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Champions League semifinal first legs

Match James Benge Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Francesco Porzio Roger Gonzalez PSG vs. Bayern Munich 2-2 2-2 2-3 3-2 2-2 Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal 0-1 1-1 1-1 2-1 1-1

Who are better built to win the UCL, PSG or Bayern?

Bayern Munich -- This matchup is worthy of a final, to the point that it's almost a shame that Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will meet now instead of in a month's time. Seeing these two square off over two legs, though, is a treat in its own right because it is difficult to pick one over the other. Since I'm being forced to, though, my money is on Bayern -- career-best campaigns from Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz feel like more than enough to cross the finish line, no matter how difficult the obstacles in front of them (or their own defensive frailties) might be. -- Pardeep Cattry

Bayern Munich -- There's a fairly straightforward explanation for this. Bayern Munich have a frontline in which all three players could reasonably argue they are in the form of their lives. Harry Kane cannot stop scoring, Michael Olise has taken another leap after the leap to superstardom and Bayern Munich might never have had a forward better suited to third option than Luis Diaz. In quality terms, that attack might just about be level with PSG's but based on form, it's Bayern that sneak ahead. -- James Benge



Bayern Munich -- Vincent Kompany's team are living one of the their best seasons in recent years. They've got all the elements to win the tournament: A strong roster, a talented manager, a perfect mix of experienced players and young talents, and also Harry Kane's season has been outstanding so far. After clinching the Bundesliga title, they can now turn their attention to the Champions League, and they have high chances to make it despite facing one of the strongest competitors in the semifinals. -- Francesco Porzio

Bayern Munich, but it's close -- It feels like the Champions League winner will come from this tie, and while that's not in any way to discredit Arsenal or Atletico Madrid, these clubs feel a cut above. Bayern's attack hasn't met a defense that they can't score on, and the individual skill that PSG has is something that no other team can match, but when you can't split a side, that's where the goal scorers matter. Just like Ousmane Dembele ran hot last season to lead PSG to their first European title, Harry Kane's 53 goals are a sign of a man who won't be denied a chance at winning the Champions League, having only previously appeared in one final during this time with Tottenham. -- Chuck Booth

Who is the one Arsenal player that must step up vs. Atleti?

Martin Odegaard -- Arsenal are in desperate need for a tonal reset and a Champions League semifinal against the most surprising team left is as good an opportunity as any. Injuries will leave their attack understaffed, another struggle to create meaningful goalscoring opportunities from open play likely in that case. Martin Odegaard, though, is as well-equipped to paper over the cracks as much as one player can and if he reaches the peak of his powers, it might be the jolt the Gunners need to snap an untimely downward turn. -- Pardeep Cattry

Martin Odegaard -- With questions over the fitness of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal are looking like they might have to field a front three in the Metropolitano that gives them vanishingly little control over proceedings. If that is the case then they will need to assert themselves elsewhere rather than through winning second balls. Enter Odegaard, who struggled to push the pace at the right moments against Newcastle but can be the sort of volume passer that the Gunners have missed for much of this season. -- James Benge



Bukayo Saka -- The English striker is finally back in the squad and could prove decisive ahead of the two legs against Atletico Madrid. His return brings a much-needed spark of individuality to Mikel Arteta's side, which has looked somewhat out of sync in recent weeks, particularly during his absence through injury. If Saka returns to his best, Atletico Madrid will have a serious challenge on their hands trying to contain him. -- Francesco Porzio

Bukayo Saka -- There's a reason why Arsenal missed the English forward when they've looked for secondary options in their attack. But with his return, even if it's not at full fitness, this is better than what the Gunners have been able to get out of their other attacking options. Facing Atletico Madrid's attack, Arsenal can't rely on set pieces for everything and to have consistency going forward, they need Saka at his best. -- Chuck Booth