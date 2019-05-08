UEFA Champions League final betting odds: Liverpool early favorite over Tottenham to win UCL title

What many thought to be impossible on Monday now seems to be a real possibility. Liverpool was down 3-0 against Barcelona going into the second leg and had 25/1 odds to win the Champions League final.

As we know, Liverpool won 4-0 to move on and will now face Tottenham in the final. And in 48 hours they have gone from unbelievable underdog to the favorite. Heading into the match, Liverpool is -200, according to Westgate, and Tottenham is +170.

UEFA Champions League winner updated



Barcelona 4/11

Ajax 3/1

Tottenham 14/1

Liverpool 25/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) May 1, 2019

The over/under for goals in the final is 2.5 goals. The over is currently -130 and the under is currently +110. Liverpool's last three UCL games have all had at least three goals scored. For Tottenham, two of its last three UCL games have had at least five goals scored.

When Westgate originally put out the odds last June, Liverpool, coming off a Champions League final loss, had 12/1 odds. Tottenham came into the tournament with 25/1 odds to win the title, but dropped to 100/1 in November during the group stage.

The champion will be crowned on June 1 at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free).