UEFA Champions League final schedule, scores, bracket: Dates, start times, fixtures, TV channel, live stream
Liverpool advanced to the Champions League final on Tuesday after pulling off an improbable comeback over Barcelona
The 2018-19 Champions League is down to its final three teams, as the semifinals kicked off on April 30. Ajax drew first blood on the road against Tottenham while Liverpool pulled off a comeback for the ages in the second leg against Barcelona at Anfield. Here's the schedule, what to know and more:
Champions League format
Each team plays the other group members twice in the group stage, with the top two on points advancing to the Round of 16 and the teams finishing third place ending up in the Europa League knockout stage.
From there, two-leg ties until the final.
How to watch Champions League matches
In the United States, the matches will air primarily on TNT in English and Univision in Spanish. TV and stream info can be found here.
Champions League bracket
Semifinals
April 30
Ajax 1, Tottenham 0
May 1
Barcelona 3, Liverpool 0
May 7
Liverpool 4, Barcelona 0 (Liverpool advances 4-3 on aggregate)
May 8
Ajax vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m. ET
Quarterfinals
Apr. 9
Tottenham 1, Manchester City 0
Liverpool 2, Porto 0
Apr. 10
Barcelona 1, Manchester United 0
Juventus 1, Ajax 1
Apr. 16
Ajax 2, Juventus 1 (Ajax advances 3-2 on aggregate)
Barcelona 3, Manchester United 0 (Barcelona advances 4-0 on aggregate)
Apr. 17
Manchester City 4, Tottenham 3 (4-4 on aggregate; Tottenham advances on away goals)
Liverpool 4, Porto 1 (Liverpool advances 6-1 on aggregate)
Round of 16
Feb. 12
Roma 2, Porto 1
PSG 2, Manchester United 0
Feb. 13
Tottenham 3, Dortmund 0
Real Madrid 2, Ajax 1
Feb. 19
Lyon 0, Barcelona 0
Liverpool 0, Bayern 0
Feb. 20
Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 0
Manchester City 3, Schalke 2
March 5
Ajax 4, Real Madrid 1 (Ajax advances 5-3 on aggregate)
Tottenham 1, Dortmund 0 (Tottenham advances 4-0 on aggregate)
March 6
Porto 3, Roma 1 (Roma advances 4-3 in aggregate)
Manchester United 3, PSG 1 (United advances on away goals, 3-3 on aggregate)
March 12
Man. City 7, Schalke 0 (City advances 10-2 on aggregate)
Juventus 3, Atletico Madrid 0 (Juventus advances 3-2 on aggregate)
March 13
Liverpool 3, Bayern Munich 1 (Liverpool advances 3-1 on aggregate)
Barcelona 5, Lyon 1 (Barcelona advances 5-1 on aggregate)
Group stage results
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|4
|1
|1
|+8
|13
|Atletico Madrid
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|13
|Brugge
|6
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|Monaco
|6
|0
|1
|5
|-12
|1
Group A schedule:
Sept. 18
Borussia Dortmund 1, Club Brugge 1
Atletico Madrid 2, Monaco 1
Oct. 3
Atletico Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1
Borussia Dortmund 3, Monaco 0
Oct. 24
Monaco 1, Brugge 1
Borussia Dortmund 4, Atletico Madrid 0
Nov. 6
Brugge 4, Monaco 0
Atletico Madrid 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
Nov. 28
Atletico Madrid 2 Monaco 0<br>Borussia Dortmund 0, Brugge 0
Dec. 11
Brugge 0, Atletico Madrid 0<br>Dortmund 2, Monaco 0
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Barcelona
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+9
|14
|Tottenham
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-1
|8
|Inter Milan
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-1
|8
|PSV
|6
|0
|2
|4
|-7
|2
Group B schedule:
Sept. 18
Barcelona 4, PSV 0
Inter 2, Tottenham 1
Oct. 3
Barcelona 4, Tottenham 2
Inter 2, PSV 1
Oct. 24
PSV 2, Tottenham 2
Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 0
Nov. 6
Tottenham 2, PSV 1
Inter Milan 1, Barcelona 1
Nov. 28
Barcelona 2, PSV 1<br>Tottenham 1, Inter Milan 0
Dec. 11
Barcelona 1, Tottenham 1<br>Inter Milan 1, PSV 1
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|3
|2
|1
|+8
|11
|Liverpool
|6
|3
|0
|3
|+2
|9
|Napoli
|6
|2
|3
|1
|+2
|9
|Red Star
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-12
|4
Group C schedule:
Sept. 18
Liverpool 3, PSG 2
Red Star 0, Napoli 0
Oct. 3
PSG 6, Red Star 1
Napoli 1, Liverpool 0
Oct. 24
PSG 2, Napoli 2
Liverpool 4, Red Star 0
Nov. 6
Red Star 2, Liverpool 0
Napoli 1, PSG 1
Nov. 28
PSG 2, Liverpool 1Napoli 3, Red Star 1
Dec. 11
Liverpool 1, Napoli 1<br>PSG 4, Red Star 1
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Porto
|6
|5
|1
|0
|+9
|16
|Schalke
|6
|3
|2
|1
|+2
|11
|Galatasaray
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|6
|1
|0
|5
|-8
|3
Group D schedule:
Sept. 18
Galatasaray 3, Lokomotiv 0
Schalke 1, Porto 0
Oct. 3
Schalke 1, Lokomotiv 0
Porto 1, Galatasaray 0
Oct. 24
Porto 3, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Galatasaray 0, Schalke 0
Nov. 6
Porto 4, Lokomotiv 1
Schalke 2, Galatasaray 0
Nov. 28
Porto 3, Schalke 1<br>Lokomotiv 2, Galatsaray 0
Dec. 11
Porto 3, Galatasay 2<br>Schalke 1, Lokomotiv 0
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+10
|14
|Ajax
|6
|3
|3
|0
|+6
|12
|Benfica
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-5
|7
|AEK
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-11
|0
Group E schedule:
Sept. 19
Ajax 3, AEK 0
Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 0
Oct. 2
Bayern Munich 1, Ajax 1
Benfica 3, AEK 2
Oct. 23
Bayern 2, AEK 0
Ajax 1, Benfica 0
Nov. 7
Bayern Munich 2, AEK 0
Benfica 1, Ajax 1
Nov. 27
Ajax 2, AEK 0
Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 1
Dec. 12
Ajax 3, Bayern Munich 3<br>Benfica 1, AEK 0
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Manchester City
|6
|4
|1
|1
|+10
|13
|Lyon
|6
|1
|5
|0
|1
|8
|Shakhtar
|6
|1
|3
|2
|-8
|6
|Hoffenheim
|6
|0
|3
|3
|-3
|3
Group F schedule:
Sept. 19
Shakhtar 2, Hoffenheim 2
Lyon 2, Manchester City 1
Oct. 2
Manchester City 2, Hoffenheim 1
Lyon 2, Shakhtar 2
Oct. 23
Hoffenheim 3, Lyon 3
Manchester City 3, Shakhtar 0
Nov. 7
Lyon 2, Hoffenheim 2
Manchester City 6, Shakhtar 0
Nov. 27
Shakhtar 3, Hoffenheim 2
Lyon 2, Manchester City 2
Dec. 12
Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Lyon 1
Manchester City 2, Hoffenheim 1
|Group G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Real Madrid
|6
|4
|0
|2
|+7
|12
|Roma
|6
|3
|0
|3
|+3
|9
|Viktoria Plzen
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-9
|7
|CSKA
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|7
Group G schedule:
Sept. 19
Real Madrid 3, Roma 0
Viktoria 2, CSKA Moscow 2
Oct. 2
CSKA Moscow 1, Real Madrid 0
Roma 5, Viktoria 0
Oct. 23
Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0
Real Madrid 2, Viktoria 1
Nov. 7
Roma 2, CSKA Moscow 1
Real Madrid 5, Viktoria 0
Nov. 27
Viktoria 2, CSKA Moscow 1
Real Madrid 2, Roma 0
Dec. 12
CSKA Moscow 3, Real Madrid 0<br>Viktoria 2, Roma 1
|Group H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Juventus
|6
|4
|0
|2
|+5
|12
|Manchester United
|6
|3
|1
|2
|+3
|10
|Valencia
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-0
|8
|Young Boys
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-8
|4
Group H schedule:
Sept. 19
Manchester United 3, Young Boys 0
Juventus 2, Valencia 0
Oct. 2
Juventus 3, Young Boys 0
Manchester United 0, Valencia 0
Oct. 23
Young Boys 1, Valencia 1
Juventus 1, Manchester United 0
Nov. 7
Valencia 3, Young Boys 1
Manchester United 2, Juventus 1
Nov. 27
Manchester United 1, Young Boys 0
Juventus 1, Valencia 0
Dec. 12
Young Boys 2, Juventus 1<br>Valencia 2, Manchester United 1
