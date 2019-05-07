UEFA Champions League final schedule, scores, bracket: Dates, start times, fixtures, TV channel, live stream

Liverpool advanced to the Champions League final on Tuesday after pulling off an improbable comeback over Barcelona

The 2018-19 Champions League is down to its final three teams, as the semifinals kicked off on April 30. Ajax drew first blood on the road against Tottenham while Liverpool pulled off a comeback for the ages in the second leg against Barcelona at Anfield. Here's the schedule, what to know and more:

Champions League format

Each team plays the other group members twice in the group stage, with the top two on points advancing to the Round of 16 and the teams finishing third place ending up in the Europa League knockout stage. 

From there, two-leg ties until the final. 

How to watch Champions League matches

In the United States, the matches will air primarily on TNT in English and Univision in Spanish. TV and stream info can be found here

Champions League bracket

ucl-bracket.jpg
Wikipedia screengrab

Semifinals

April 30
Ajax 1, Tottenham 0

May 1
Barcelona 3, Liverpool 0

May 7
Liverpool 4, Barcelona 0 (Liverpool advances 4-3 on aggregate)

May 8
Ajax vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals 

Apr. 9
Tottenham 1, Manchester City 0
Liverpool 2, Porto 0

Apr. 10
Barcelona 1, Manchester United 0
Juventus 1, Ajax 1

Apr. 16
Ajax 2, Juventus 1 (Ajax advances 3-2 on aggregate)
Barcelona 3, Manchester United 0 (Barcelona advances 4-0 on aggregate)

Apr. 17
Manchester City 4, Tottenham 3 (4-4 on aggregate; Tottenham advances on away goals)
Liverpool 4, Porto 1 (Liverpool advances 6-1 on aggregate)

Round of 16

Feb. 12
Roma 2, Porto 1
PSG 2, Manchester United 0

Feb. 13
Tottenham 3, Dortmund 0
Real Madrid 2, Ajax 1

Feb. 19
Lyon 0, Barcelona 0
Liverpool 0, Bayern 0

Feb. 20
Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 0
Manchester City 3, Schalke 2

March 5
Ajax 4, Real Madrid 1 (Ajax advances 5-3 on aggregate)
Tottenham 1, Dortmund 0 (Tottenham advances 4-0 on aggregate)

March 6
Porto 3, Roma 1 (Roma advances 4-3 in aggregate)
Manchester United 3, PSG 1 (United advances on away goals, 3-3 on aggregate)

March 12
Man. City 7, Schalke 0 (City advances 10-2 on aggregate)
Juventus 3, Atletico Madrid 0 (Juventus advances 3-2 on aggregate)

March 13
Liverpool 3, Bayern Munich 1 (Liverpool advances 3-1 on aggregate)
Barcelona 5, Lyon 1 (Barcelona advances 5-1 on aggregate)

Group stage results

Group A GP W D L GD PTS
Borussia Dortmund6411 +813
Atletico Madrid6411313
Brugge613 2 16
Monaco6 0 15 -121


Group A schedule:

Sept. 18
Borussia Dortmund 1, Club Brugge 1
Atletico Madrid 2, Monaco 1

Oct. 3
Atletico Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1
Borussia Dortmund 3, Monaco 0

Oct. 24
Monaco 1, Brugge 1
Borussia Dortmund 4, Atletico Madrid 0

Nov. 6
Brugge 4, Monaco 0
Atletico Madrid 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

Nov. 28
Atletico Madrid 2 Monaco 0<br>Borussia Dortmund 0, Brugge 0     

Dec. 11
Brugge 0, Atletico Madrid 0<br>Dortmund 2, Monaco 0

Group B GP W D L GD PTS
Barcelona 642 0 +914
Tottenham6 2 22-18
Inter Milan622 2 -18
PSV 6 0 24 -72


Group B schedule:

Sept. 18
Barcelona 4, PSV 0
Inter 2, Tottenham 1

Oct. 3
Barcelona 4, Tottenham 2
Inter 2, PSV 1

Oct. 24
PSV 2, Tottenham 2
Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 0

Nov. 6
Tottenham 2, PSV 1
Inter Milan 1, Barcelona 1

Nov. 28
Barcelona 2, PSV 1<br>Tottenham 1, Inter Milan 0

Dec. 11
Barcelona 1, Tottenham 1<br>Inter Milan 1, PSV 1

Group C GP W D L GD PTS
Paris Saint-Germain6321 +811
Liverpool6303+29
Napoli6231+29
Red Star 61 1 4 -124


Group C schedule:

Sept. 18
Liverpool 3, PSG 2
Red Star 0, Napoli 0

Oct. 3
PSG 6, Red Star 1
Napoli 1, Liverpool 0

Oct. 24
PSG 2, Napoli 2
Liverpool 4, Red Star 0

Nov. 6
Red Star 2, Liverpool 0
Napoli 1, PSG 1

Nov. 28
PSG 2, Liverpool 1Napoli 3, Red Star 1

Dec. 11
Liverpool 1, Napoli 1<br>PSG 4, Red Star 1

Group D GP W D L GD PTS
Porto 65 1 0 +916
Schalke 6321+211
Galatasaray 6 1 14-34
Lokomotiv Moscow 61 0 5-83


Group D schedule:

Sept. 18
Galatasaray 3, Lokomotiv 0
Schalke 1, Porto 0

Oct. 3
Schalke 1, Lokomotiv 0
Porto 1, Galatasaray 0

Oct. 24
Porto 3, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Galatasaray 0, Schalke 0

Nov. 6
Porto 4, Lokomotiv 1
Schalke 2, Galatasaray 0

Nov. 28
Porto 3, Schalke 1<br>Lokomotiv 2, Galatsaray 0

Dec. 11
Porto 3, Galatasay 2<br>Schalke 1, Lokomotiv 0

Group E GP W D L GD PTS
Bayern Munich642 0 +1014
Ajax633 0 +612
Benfica 6213 -57
AEK 6 0 0 6 -11 0


Group E schedule:

Sept. 19
Ajax 3, AEK 0
Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 0

Oct. 2
Bayern Munich 1, Ajax 1
Benfica 3, AEK 2

Oct. 23
Bayern 2, AEK 0
Ajax 1, Benfica 0

Nov. 7
Bayern Munich 2, AEK 0
Benfica 1, Ajax 1

Nov. 27
Ajax 2, AEK 0
Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 1

Dec. 12
Ajax 3, Bayern Munich 3<br>Benfica 1, AEK 0

Group F GP W D L GD PTS
Manchester City 641 1 +1013
Lyon 6 1 5 0 1 8
Shakhtar     
6132 -86
Hoffenheim6 0 33 -33


Group F schedule:

Sept. 19
Shakhtar 2, Hoffenheim 2
Lyon 2, Manchester City 1

Oct. 2
Manchester City 2, Hoffenheim 1
Lyon 2, Shakhtar 2

Oct. 23
Hoffenheim 3, Lyon 3
Manchester City 3, Shakhtar 0

Nov. 7
Lyon 2, Hoffenheim 2
Manchester City 6, Shakhtar 0

Nov. 27
Shakhtar 3, Hoffenheim 2
Lyon 2, Manchester City 2

Dec. 12
Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Lyon 1
Manchester City 2, Hoffenheim 1

Group G GP W D L GD PTS
Real Madrid 64 0 2 +712
Roma 63 0 3 +39
Viktoria Plzen62 1 3 -97
CSKA62 1 3 -17


Group G schedule:

Sept. 19
Real Madrid 3, Roma 0
Viktoria 2, CSKA Moscow 2

Oct. 2
CSKA Moscow 1, Real Madrid 0
Roma 5, Viktoria 0

Oct. 23
Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0
Real Madrid 2, Viktoria 1&nbsp;

Nov. 7
Roma 2, CSKA Moscow 1
Real Madrid 5, Viktoria 0

Nov. 27
Viktoria 2, CSKA Moscow 1
Real Madrid 2, Roma 0

Dec. 12
CSKA Moscow 3, Real Madrid 0<br>Viktoria 2, Roma 1

Group H GP W D L GD PTS
Juventus 64 0 2 +512
Manchester United 63 1 2 +310
Valencia 62 2 2-08
Young Boys 61 1 4 -84


Group H schedule:

Sept. 19
Manchester United 3, Young Boys 0&nbsp;
Juventus 2, Valencia 0

Oct. 2
Juventus 3, Young Boys 0
Manchester United 0, Valencia 0

Oct. 23
Young Boys 1, Valencia 1
Juventus 1, Manchester United 0

Nov. 7
Valencia 3, Young Boys 1
Manchester United 2, Juventus 1

Nov. 27
Manchester United 1, Young Boys 0
Juventus 1, Valencia 0

Dec. 12
Young Boys 2, Juventus 1<br>Valencia 2, Manchester United 1

