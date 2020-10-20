The group stage of UEFA Champions League kicked off Tuesday and the action did not disappoint. The stars showed out and there were plenty of goals throughout the eight-game day.

This season, there will be a chance for fans to catch all of the major moments of every match as they happen with CBS Sports' brand new "The Golazo Show." It is a live whip-around show on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. For the first broadcast, Cantor was joined by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher and ex-English National Team star Alex Scott. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

In other words, if there's a program that understands which goals from all eight of Tuesday's matches were worthy of celebrating, it's this one. The Golazo Show put together a countdown collection of the Top 5 Golazo's of the day.

You'll notice some familiar names and faces in these clips, as well as some lesser-known players perhaps making their names heard for the first time to a major international audience.

Here are the top five goals from Tuesday:

Read more on the goals and see some of the individual highlights below.

Tuesday's top five goals

5. Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund

It wasn't the best day for the German side, but Haaland was at least able to return to his goal-scoring ways that had him challenge the likes of Robert Lewandowski as the top scorer of the Champions League last season. This powerful blast cut Lazio's lead in half.

4. Philippe Coutinho, FC Barcelona

The Brazilian forward took the brilliant flick from Ansu Fati to slot in a goal against an overmatched Hungarian side in Ferencvaros.

3. Angelino, RB Leipzig

The fullback charged forward and made his way to the middle to recover a long lob with the gentlest of touches, give a beautiful turn away from his defender and slot the opener for his club into the top corner of the net.

2. Cristian Ramirez, Krasnodar

This equalizing blast comes courtesy of another fullback. This time, the goal came from outside of the box and from a much more difficult angle to equalize against Rennes.

1. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United

Nothing can beat a powerful game-winner, which is what the 22-year-old English forward gave to his club in the dying embers of United's match against Paris Saint-Germain.

For more on Tuesday's Champions League action, check out our matchday roundup.