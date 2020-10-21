The first matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage wrapped up Wednesday, and there were plenty of must-see highlights from the eight-game slate. Once again, goals came aplenty as teams from all over the continent tried to get their campaigns off on the right foot.

This season, there will be a chance for fans to catch all of the major moments of every match as they happen with CBS Sports' brand new "The Golazo Show." It is a live whip-around program on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. For the Wednesday broadcast, Cantor was joined by former Everton manager, and current Belgium boss, Roberto Martinez. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

In other words, if there's a program that understands which goals from Wednesday's matches were worthy of celebrating, it's this one. The Golazo Show put together a countdown collection of the Top 5 Golazos of the day.

Here are the top five goals from Wednesday:

5. Papu Gomez, Atalanta

It was yet another offensive thrashing from the Italian darlings of last season's Champions League, defeating Midtjylland 4-0 in the opener. The best of the bench came from Gomez, who fired a rocket from outside of the box.

4. Dominik Szoboszlai, RB Salzburg

A standout from the two early games came from the American-coached Austrian team with Szoboszlai firing one from way downtown outside of the corner of the box from a seemingly impossible angle.

3. Kingsley Coman, Bayern Munich

Coman absolutely undressed a purportedly stout Atletico defense to get his club's lead to four, a total that would hold until the final whistle.

2. Luka Modric, Real Madrid

It wasn't the best night for Los Blancos on Wednesday, but there was a brief moment where a strong comeback seemed possible. Such thoughts began with Modric firing a powerful shot from outside the box into the top corner of the net that seemed to galvanize his team into thinking they could still pull out a win -- though they fell short thanks to VAR.

1. Corentin Tolisso, Bayern Munich

An absolute thunderbolt from a player making his Champions League debut that just further drove home how outmatched their Spanish opponents were on Wednesday.

Matchday 2 of the Champions League kicks off next Tuesday.