Another match week finished in the Champions League means another collection of goals to celebrate. The second week of Champions League group stage action concluded on Wednesday and the goals were aplenty for some of Europe's top clubs, with some of the biggest names in the sport involved.

This season, there will be a chance for fans to catch all of the major moments of every match as they happen with CBS Sports' brand new "The Golazo Show." It is a live whip-around program on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. For the Wednesday broadcast, Cantor was joined by former Uruguayan midfielder Gus Poyet. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

In other words, if there's a program that understands which goals from Wednesday's matches were worthy of celebrating, it's this one. The Golazo Show put together a countdown collection of the top three Golazos of the Day.

Here are the top three goals from Wednesday:

3. Christian Pulisic, Chelsea

Pulisic's goal was the icing on top for his club's absolute thrashing of Krasnador on Wednesday. Not only did Captain America put one into the back of the net, he also helped draw a penalty for his team.

2. Luuk De Jong, Sevilla

Every list of top goals requires at least one volleyed one-timer. Thankfully De Jong was able to help meet that quota Wednesday when he took a beautiful cross from Marcos Acuna and slotted it into the back of the net.

1. Tokmac Nguen, Ferencváros

This opening goal from the 27-year-old forward helped kickstart his club's ultimate comeback against Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday where they came back from two down and tied it up in the 90th minute. That doesn't happen without this absolute golazo from Nguen.