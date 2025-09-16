This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

One of the biggest sporting events on the planet gets underway on Tuesday, with six matches in the UEFA Champions League. All six of those matches will be available to stream on Paramount+, with two also airing on CBS Sports Network. Matches will continue -- also on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network -- on Wednesday and Thursday as the group stage kicks off in the first matches to crown a European champion.

This year's competition feels wide open, with Barcelona as the betting favorite and Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG close behind. The 15-time winners Real Madrid and 2023 champions Manchester City are nipping at the heels of those four squads. The CBS Sports experts have picked their favorites to win, which team will surprise and more. Go give that a read ahead of the start of the competition.

We also have a vibe check heading into Champions League, which explains how PSG's injury issues could lead to the powerhouse squad getting off to a slow start. As a reminder, The Golazo Show is your best way to follow a chaotic few days of action.

This is a massive competition, and it's worth checking out all of CBS Sports' content before the action gets under way. For example, my fellow Tottenham Hotspur supporters may find some comfort in Chuck Booth's look at several of the teams ahead of the first day of action.

Booth: "Thomas Frank has come in and immediately improved Tottenham's defense. It may be early, but Tottenham sit third in the Premier League with a plus seven goal difference while already having a signature win over Manchester City. Bumps in the road will come, but after finishing 17th last season, it would be an accomplishment for Spurs to rise higher than sixth in the league. Adding Xavi Simons to the squad, they also have a star to build the attack around. Richarlison won't continue to score as he has to begin the season, but with goals coming from set plays, Frank doesn't need that to happen for Tottenham to make a surprise push into the last 16."

🏈 Rash of injuries to NFL starting quarterbacks

Getty Images

Week 2 of the NFL season only just wrapped up, but many teams will be without their starting quarterbacks heading into next week -- if not longer.

The headline injury of the week was Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's turf toe. Burrow went down in the second quarter of Cincinnati's game with the Jaguars and will be forced to undergo surgery, leading to at least three months on the sidelines. The Bengals are now +3.5 underdogs heading into their Week 3 game with the Vikings. Will the team ride it out with backup quarterback Jake Browning? John Breech identified three trade possibilities for the Bengals should they choose to take a more aggressive approach to Burrow's absence.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is considered week-to-week after suffering a knee sprain against the Packers. Marcus Mariota is the Washington backup if Daniels is unable to go in Week 3 against Raiders.

In other NFL QB injury news, Justin Fields is in concussion protocol, and Jets coach Aaron Glenn said it will be hard for Fields to play in Week 3 if he doesn't practice soon.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy could also be sidelined after suffering an ankle sprain. That injury could open the door for Carson Wentz to write his redemption story.

Add those injuries to the turf toe injury suffered by 49ers QB Brock Purdy in Week 1, and as many as five teams could be depending on backup quarterbacks to keep them in the playoff hunt in the early weeks of the NFL season.

🏈 Bucs stun Texans, Chargers handle Raiders in 'MNF' doubleheader

Getty Images

The Monday Night Football doubleheader got off to a thrilling start as the Buccaneers engineered a last-second touchdown drive to edge out the Texans. The one-point victory elevated Tampa Bay to 2-0 to start while Houston remains winless in the young campaign. Jared Dubin broke down why Baker Mayfield's magic was the key to the Bucs big win.

Dubin: "Baker only averaged 5.7 yards per attempt, but as mentioned, he made his passes count. He led that aforementioned 11-play touchdown drive to end the game. He threw touchdown passes on each of the first two drives. And he had three absolutely massive scrambles, all of which picked up first downs. He converted a third-and-1, a third-and-15 and a third-and-10 with his legs. That's huge."

In the nightcap, the Chargers (2-0) held off the Raiders (1-1) in a game that featured three Geno Smith interceptions. Los Angeles' defense also did their work up front, sacking Smith three times and generally just making life for him miserable. Garrett Podell details how the Chargers came away with their last interception, and ultimately the win.

Podell: "[Smith] tried to squeeze the football to the end zone once again with under six minutes left to play. However, he made the mistake of trying to whistle the football past four-time Pro Bowl safety Derwin James. James knocked the football away from the outstretched hands of Jakobi Meyers and into the waiting arms of Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson."

