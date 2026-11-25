Another week of Champions League football comes to a close on Wednesday night as plenty of teams on the top-eight or even top-24 bubble find themselves with work to do. A shock loss to Club Brugge means that there is pressure on Inter as they face Stuttgart at the San Siro; certainly, if they are to take up a top-eight berth, this is a game they are going to have to win.

Do Manchester United have such lofty aspirations? It is with the Red Devils we start, and no wonder, given their trying run of form lately. That they do have as many wins as defeats from their first four games is almost a surprise, but a difficult fixture list shows no sign of easing for Mauricio Pochettino as his side faces Sporting in Lisbon tonight.

1. No letup in pressure on Pochettino

If there was a silver lining to the very dark clouds over Manchester United on Sunday, it would have been that there is at least plenty of time to cure what ails them in the Premier League. A point from safety is a disastrous place for such an august team to be at any point in the domestic season, but when there is more than 70% of it left to play, at least the danger is not yet cataclysmic. As for the Champions League, well, United are drifting nearer to that point.

With half their games played, they have six points. Not bad, you would have to say, good enough for 17th place in the league phase. The trouble is that their remaining four games all look difficult indeed: RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich at Old Trafford either side of Christmas, then a trip to a Villarreal outfit that should have plenty to play for on the final day. Tonight's visit to Sporting might be as good a shot at three points as Pochettino gets, and the Portuguese giants have three wins from four. He will not want to be trying to accrue four-plus points in three games.

It's all feeling very high stakes in league and Europe, the sort of moment when clear heads are needed. Not one for doom and gloom, or for Kobbie Mainoo to tell United's in-house channel "we're at the lowest we've ever been and no one's coming to save us." Then again, he's not wrong.

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Already this club looks like it's doom-spiraling. It's on Pochettino to fix that. His first task will surely be to rustle up a defensive quartet who at least don't magnify each other's flaws. Does Matthijs de Ligt need time out to find the sharpness he so lacked against Liverpool? Can anyone fill in at left back? Diogo Dalot, still, really? Their organization will be tested against a Sporting side that attacks quickly and centrally, qualities that should terrify a backline that will likely be shielded by the slow-moving Mainoo and Youri Tielemans.

Sporting always score, their 22-game streak of goals in the group stage and league phase a record for a Portuguese club. Right now it looks like United are doomed to forever concede. This could get dicey.

2. Inter's defense needs sharpening

In spite of what you might assume about Italian clubs, Inter's success at home and on the continent has not always been underlaid with defensive excellence. Certainly, there have been some memorable individual displays, none more so than Yann Sommer standing tall against the Barcelona onslaught, but great defense tends not to be about one player doing the spectacular over and over. After all, sometimes excellence is required because of mistakes elsewhere.

And right now mistakes are plaguing Inter across the field. Their 12 Serie A games have seen the concession of 17 goals, two in the final 10 minutes at Atalanta turning what might have been a valuable 4-2 win on the road into a chastening draw. It's the same story in the Champions League, where there have been a competition-high four errors leading to goals and another three leading to shots. Those sorts of numbers may not be very predictive, but in this case they feel indicative of a defense that has taken a step down from a level that wasn't that high to begin with.

Some of that problem lies with recruitment. It might have been time to move on from Sommer, but Josep Martinez has not proven himself to have been the ready-made replacement in the wings he might have been. Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij were similarly long in the tooth, and there was an argument for swapping out experience for experience in the form of ex-Manchester City duo Manuel Akanji and John Stones. The issue when you keep going for old guys, though, is that some of them are on the downslope (Akanji) and others can't stay fit (Stones). Being a bit too old might be an issue in midfield too.

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These failings are being particularly exposed in the Champions League, where Club Brugge, Real Madrid and even Shakhtar Donetsk have ended up with good shot volume and expected goals. Domestically, Inter allow a solid 1.1 non-penalty expected goals (npxG) per game, but maybe that says more about the field in Serie A. Or maybe there's just a lot of air in four Champions League games in which 7.6 npxG has been allowed.

It might be true that, as the graphic indicates, Inter's defense has stabilized a bit of late after a bad start to the season, although it probably did not feel like that when Milan were scoring three goals off 0.62 xG. It also helps no end when the attack is firing, Francesco Pio Esposito giving Cristian Chivu every manager's favorite sort of headache. However, against a Stuttgart side that can test the best defenses -- 1.96 npxG per Bundesliga game, 2.09 in the Champions League -- that defense is going to have to get its house in order.

3. Wirtz on the up

Has it finally clicked for Florian Wirtz? Well, maybe. The 23-year-old leads the Premier League in chances created, trails only Declan Rice for assists provided, and is one of only five players with over two expected assists from open play this season. All that, and he ranks in the top 20 for shots and in the 91st percentile for npxG. At 11 games, it might be worth considering a few caveats. Nineteen of his 33 chances created came against Brentford and Manchester United. In the match against the former, there were an awful lot of sideways passes that resulted in long-range shots from the receiver, a chance created in law if not in spirit. As for the other game, well, it was against Manchester United. Ten-man Manchester United at that.

Wirtz can still get locked out of high-leverage games against Arsenal and Manchester City. The Wirtz who, in Bayer Leverkusen colors, seemed the surest nine-figure bet in the game tended to excel whatever the opposition. For Liverpool, it has to be just right. A game that is more up and down with fewer demands on him to break down a low block. Opponents who are slightly less muscular than the Premier League average (see Manchester United). There is still a suspicion that a league as physical and fast as England's might lessen Wirtz's effectiveness, though the man himself would contend otherwise. He says he is getting used to the demands of the league.

"I can't really say that I've changed that much," he said when asked how he had adapted to life with Liverpool. "I've become a bit better on a physical level and that's the only reason that could explain it."

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Credit also went to Andoni Iraola, who has afforded Wirtz a largely settled run as the primary creator in a 4-2-3-1. "He is bringing me back in a place where I was maybe two years ago where I played really good football," the German international said. "I can feel that he gives me the confidence and I'm really happy about that. I'm just trying to give him back what he gives me."

Expect this good form to continue in Europe, where Wirtz has generally looked a more threatening player than he does in the Premier League. In part that's a function of the aforementioned physicality. It's probably also true that the likes of LASK, Villarreal, Qarabag and Wednesday's opponents Club Brugge would not exactly be pulling up trees in the Premier League either. A chance, then, for Wirtz to build even more momentum.