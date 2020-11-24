Matchday 4 of the Champions League will wrap up Wednesday with another eight-match schedule. Four teams qualified for the knockout stage on Tuesday, and the likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City have the chance to join them on Wednesday. Here's a look at the day's top storylines.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Time: Wednesday, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Romano's take: Borussia Monchengladbach dominated the first leg and they will go with the same strategy. Thuram is on fire and Shakhtar have huge problems in defense but can score at least one goal with the quality of Marlos and his teammates. Pick: Borussia Monchengladbach 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Echegaray's take: Gladbach return to the Champions League with a bigger killer instinct and solidify a win at home. Pick: Borussia Monchengladbach 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

West's take: It won't be six this time around, but the Foals will make it comfortable. Pick: Borussia Monchengladbach 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Johnson's take: I expect Monchengladbach to pick up where they left off against Shakhtar but to not be allowed to run riot as they did in Kiev. Pick: Borussia Monchengladbach 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Benge's take: There's no way Shakhtar can be as bad as they were last time out against Gladbach but you can see the Germans finding a level not far off that again. Those who expect them to slip behind Inter Milan and Real Madrid could well be mistaken. Pick: Borussia Monchengladbach 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Gonzalez's take: Borussia Monchengladbach continue to take the tournament by storm with a strong victory as Alassane Plea scores one and sets up another. Borussia Monchengladbach 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Herrera's take: After two disappointing draws where they conceded late game goals, Gladbach may have earned a tournament-defining win when they defeated Shakhtar 6-0. They'll have another go but perhaps with a smaller scoreline. Pick: Borussia Monchengladbach 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Goodman's take: Gladbach's Bundesliga form hasn't been nearly as impressive this season as last, but that hasn't yet been reflected in their Champions League results. Everybody will remember the thumping they put on Shakhtar in Matchday 3, but these two teams care much closer than that on balance. Pick: Borussia Monchengladbach 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Olympiacos vs. Manchester City

Time: Wednesday, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Romano's take: Manchester City will be furious after the defeat against Tottenham in the Premier League. With Olympiacos, it is the right opportunity to rediscover their way. De Bruyne is fine and the goals will return. The classic game of domination for Guardiola's men. Pick: Olympiacos 0, Manchester City 2

Echegaray's take: City will look to get back on track after their loss to Spurs and win convincingly. Pick: Olympiacos 1, Manchester City 3

West's take: Manchester City have to bounce back and that's unfortunate for Olympiacos. Pick: Olympiacos 0, Manchester City 5

Johnson's take: City are cruising through and Olympiacos have only picked up points against hapless Marseille so I can only see one winner here. Pick: Olympiacos 1, Manchester City 3

Benge's take: It's Manchester City. It's the Champions League group stages. You know they're getting through this in tediously serene fashion. Pick: Olympiacos 0, Manchester City 2

Gonzalez's take: Ferran Torres keeps his top form going and City cruise in Greece. Olyimpiacos 0, Manchester City 3

Herrera's take: Far too much talent and technical ability on Man City's side to not pick up all the points here. Major upset if they don't. Pick: Olympiacos 0, Manchester City 3

Goodman's take: City's attack isn't firing on nearly as many cylinders these days but it still should be more than enough to get through a weaker Olympiacos side. Pick: Olympiacos 0, Manchester City 2

Bayern Munich vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Romano's take: Salzburg have quality and Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai is a talent to follow, but Bayern Munich have a different structure and belief in the approach to matches. And they want to book a place in the next step of the Champions League with a convincing home win. Bayern Munich 3, Red Bull Salzburg 0

Echegaray's take: Bayern shake off the draw against Werder Bremen as Lewandowski goes off. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Red Bull Salzburg 1

West's take: Bayern Munich refuse to slow down, but Jesse Marsch's Salzburg are very organized and never stop working. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Red Bull Salzburg 1

Johnson's take: Bayern are as good as through and will feel frustrated after their draw with Werder Bremen over the weekend -- poor Salzburg. Pick: Bayern Munich 4, Red Bull Salzburg 2

Benge's take: For 80 minutes in Austria, Salzburg played well enough to give a tough examination of the European champions, why can't they go another 10 this time around? It won't be enough but I expect them to push Bayern close. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Red Bull Salzburg 1

Gonzalez's take: Bayern Munich punish RB Salzburg once again and clinch a spot in the round of 16 in the process. Bayern 4, Red Bull Salzburg 1

Herrera's take: Likely to be a highly entertaining match on this day with Salzburg being sore from conceding three goals in 13 minutes in their last match. Bayern will still earn the win with Joshua Kimmich providing the assists. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Red Bull Salzburg 1

Goodman's take: Salzburg are a better team than they have any right to be, discovering young talent and constantly punching above their weight. Unfortunately for them, Bayern are the best in the world. Pick Bayern Munich 3, Red Bull Salzburg 1

Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Romano's take: Atletico do not create much, but a single shot could be enough to beat Lokomotiv who have problems in attack. Joao Felix is the key man and Diego Simeone is counting on him. The defense has found certainties. Pick: Atletico Madrid 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Echegaray's take: This might be a tough game for Atleti after the Barcelona win takes it out of them, but they do enough to secure three points. Pick: Atletico Madrid 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

West's take: Atleti have been on fire and I don't see that stopping this week. Pick: Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Johnson's take: Atleti to follow up their important win over Barca with another hard-fought three points against a Lokomtiv side that saves their best for European nights. Pick: Atletico Madrid 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Benge's take: Diego Simeone will not be at all impressed that Atletico have shipped five more goals in the Champions League than the brace they have conceded in eight La Liga games; this might be the match when his side hunker down and grind out a convincing win. Pick: Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Gonzalez's take: Another clean sheet for Atleti as Diego Costa comes to life off the bench. Atletico Madrid 3, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Herrera's take: The Spanish side shouldn't take any competition for granted but their roster should walk away with a win against Lokomotiv here. Pick: Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Goodman's take: Atletico Madrid's attack has been better this season than the typical Diego Simeone club thanks to youngster Joao Felix and should be more than enough to get by Lokomotiv. Pick: Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Romano's take: Inter can no longer make mistakes in the Champions League. Real have lost many important men including Sergio Ramos. They can concede a goal while Inter have already scored two in Madrid. A draw is possible. Pick: Inter Milan 1, Real Madrid 1

Echegaray's take: Inter will be ready for this one and will take full advantage of a depleted Real Madrid, who don't have Karim Benzema at full strength. Pick: Inter Milan 2, Real Madrid 1

West's take: Antonio Conte's team fought hard over the weekend while Madrid looked suspect. I'm calling a narrow win for the home side. Pick: Inter Milan 1, Real Madrid 0

Johnson's take: A huge game for Inter and one that I think Real will manage to avoid defeat in to keep the pressure on the Italians. Pick: Inter Milan 1, Real Madrid 1

Benge's take: It seems foolish to bet against Real Madrid in this competition but they are without Sergio Ramos and are about to face an Inter side with numerous forwards in a rich vein of form. This does feel like the year when things start going really wrong for Madrid. Pick: Inter Milan 2, Real Madrid 1

Gonzalez's take: Lautaro Martinez scores late as Inter Milan jump Real Madrid in the group with two games to go. Inter Milan 3, Real Madrid 2

Herrera's take: Both teams desperate for points in a group that's wide open for the taking. If Romelu Lukaku is healthy, things could get interesting, but I see Real closing in on three crucial points. Pick: Inter Milan 2, Real Madrid 3

Goodman's take: Real Madrid are perhaps the hardest team in the world to figure out. They've seemed absolutely broken recently under manager Zinedine Zidane, but Zidane has a history of taken broken-looking Real Madrid teams all the way to a Champions League title. Pick: Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 2

Marseille vs. Porto



Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Romano's take: Porto are doing much better than Marseille, but the French side with zero points has to respond with an important opportunity at home. The match will be open and with two teams looking for victory. A tie is the likely outcome. Pick: Marseille 1, Porto 1

Echegaray's take: Andre Villas-Boas needs a win and he needs it now... and finally Marseille get it done. Pick: Marseille 2, Porto 1

West's take: Porto stunned Marseille last time out, but this time I think the tables turn. A narrow win for the home side. Pick: Marseille 1, Porto 0

Johnson's take: Marseille to finally wake up this group stage to make things interesting in the race for second and third place in Group C. Pick: Marseille 2, Porto 1

Benge's take: Andre Villas-Boas' side seemingly can't wait to be shot out of this competition while Porto have looked a complete outfit capable of comfortable victories against opposition at this level. Pick: Marseille 0, Porto 2

Gonzalez's take: Marseille once again fail to deliver, Andre Villas-Boas loses his job and the club is eliminated from the competition. Marseille 1, Porto 2

Herrera's take: Each side is hungry for points but Porto will likely make things difficult for Marseille when they go head to head especially if Sergio Oliveira connects on goal again. Pick: Marseille 1, Porto 1

Goodman's take: Marseille are stumbling through a mostly indifferent season, but all it takes is a home win against Porto to open up the race for second in this group. Pick: Marseille 1, Porto 0

Liverpool vs. Atalanta

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Romano's take: Atalanta in recent months have had major problems in defense. The team is not in a good moment, physically, which is why Liverpool can repeat themselves at Anfield after the great victory in Bergamo. Also, the victory over Leicester gave further confidence to Jurgen Klopp's men who can score four goals again. Pick: Liverpool 4, Atalanta 2

Echegaray's take: Atalanta were awful in the first game but they'll come back to get a point against the Reds. Pick: Liverpool 2, Atalanta 2

West's take: Two draws in a row for Atalanta with only one goal scored is worrying. Despite Liverpool's injury woes, I think they scrape this one. Pick: Liverpool 2, Atalanta 1

Johnson's take: Depleted Liverpool's firepower is equal to Atalanta's but defensive vulnerabilities will stop them from claiming all three points. Pick: Liverpool 2, Atalanta 2

Benge's take: No matter how many players short they are this Liverpool side just keeps on rolling. Against Leicester City they were exceptional at throttling an explosive attacking unit and there's no reason to doubt them doing it again. Pick: Liverpool 2, Atalanta 0

Gonzalez's take: Liverpool struggle defensively a bit with Papu Gomez firing Atalanta into the lead, but in the end the Reds are too much as Diogo Jota nets the winner. Liverpool 2, Atalanta 1

Herrera's take: The Premier League side will continue its dominance despite missing some key pieces. Pick: Liverpool 2, Atalanta 1

Goodman's take: Liverpool are limping through the busy part of the schedule, with injuries piling up at a historic pace. And yet, it still doesn't seem to matter to Jurgen Klopp's men. Pick: Liverpool 3, Atalanta 1

Ajax vs. Midtjylland

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Romano's take: Offensive quality is the real factor of Ajax that rarely miss matches like this at home. The Danes are struggling in defense and can pay dearly for this factor, once again as happened in the previous Champions League matches. Pick: Ajax 2, Midtjylland 0

Echegaray's take: Last time around, Ajax won with a squad full of COVID issues. Now, almost healthy again, they completely take care of business. Pick: Ajax 4, Midtjylland 1

West's take: Goals. We're getting goals. Pick: Ajax 4, Midtjylland 1

Johnson's take: A straightforward win for Ajax that helps them to tighten their grip on second place in Group D. Pick: Ajax 2, Midtjylland 0

Benge's take: The points tally doesn't yet reflect Midtjylland's impressive showings in this competition but it's hard to see that changing in a game where Ajax will be looking to open a game up to Atalanta. Pick: Ajax 3, Midtjylland 1

Gonzalez's take: The Dutch club gets a much-needed victory to separate itself in second place with Dusan Tadic scoring a brace. Ajax 4, Midtjylland 0

Herrera's take: Likely a narrow scoreline for between the two teams as Ajax will look to Dusan Tadic to have another big performance. Pick: Ajax 2, Midtjylland 1

Goodman's take: Midtjylland are a great story, and it's a testament to how well they're run that they've become a competitive Champions League side, but Ajax have too much for them. Pick Ajax 3, Midjylland 0

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!