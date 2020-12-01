The marathon sprint that is the Champions League group stage is nearing its end. Matchday 5 arrives on Tuesday with eight games across the continent as Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Ajax are all facing a bit of pressure to get wins, while a few teams are set to clinch spots in the round of 16.

Which teams will come away with three vital points and which teams will crumble under pressure this week? The CBS Sports' soccer experts have made their picks below. You can watch all the action on CBS All Access.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Time: Tuesday, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: Draw, 2-2 Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Draw, 2-2 Draw, 0-0 Lokomotiv Moscow, 2-1 Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Draw, 1-1 Lokomotiv Moscow, 2-1





Case for Red Bull Salzburg: Salzburg are desperate for points and have been on the end of some unlucky transitions. They'll get the result. -- Sandra Herrera

Case for Lokomotiv Moscow: Salzburg absolutely have to win to stand any chance of a Europa League berth while Loko have been tough to beat despite their inability to win and can still reach the knockout phase. I see a Russian win because of a leaky Austrian defense. -- Jonathan Johnson

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid

Time: Tuesday, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Latest Odds: Real Madrid -1.5 Bet Now



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: Draw, 1-1 3-0 3-1 4-1 1-0 2-1 2-1 2-0 2-0 1-0





Case for Real Madrid: A game Real Madrid need to win, for more than just one reason. Karim Benzema's return helps and despite the injuries (Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, Dani Carvajal, etc.) I think Los Blancos do enough to secure a win against a Shakhtar side that has lost the last two matches in the Champions League. -- Luis Miguel Echegaray

Case for draw: When the two teams met in Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk came away with a win, meaning that the visitors are hungry for revenge. However, an away win will be hard with Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos and Federico Valverde all sidelined with injury. -- Thomas Rongen

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Latest Odds: Bayern Munich +0.5 Bet Now



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-1 Draw, 1-1 1-0 Draw, 1-1 Draw, 1-1 2-0 Draw, 1-1 3-1 2-1 2-1





Case for Atletico Madrid: Bayern Munich will almost surely rotate the squad as they have already qualified for the knockout stage. With Atletico also resting key players like Joao Felix this past weekend, Diego Simeone knows this is a must-win in order to secure the second spot in the group. -- Luis Miguel Echegaray

Case for Bayern Munich: Atleti have been a surprisingly competent attacking side this season, and Bayern have nothing to play for. But Bayern, even with a heavily rotated squad are the best in the world. -- Mike L. Goodman

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Inter Milan

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-1 2-0 Draw, 2-2 2-1 Draw, 1-1 2-1 2-1 2-1 3-1 Draw, 2-2





Case for Borussia Monchengladbach: If anyone can explain what it is about Antonio Conte and the Champions League please tell me, I'd love to know. Equally, it's easy to see why vibrant attacking players such as Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea (if he's available) have been such a hit on the European stage. Why shouldn't that continue against an Inter side who must know they are out? -- James Benge

Case for Inter Milan: This group is still wide open. Away from home and needing a win, it'll be interesting to see how cagey Antonio Conte's Inter Milan start the match against a Borussia team that's scored eight goals in their last two matches. I think they'll be able to soak up pressure and hit Die Fohlen on the break, and I think this one ends 2-1 to the visitors. -- Aaron West

Porto vs. Manchester City

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 3-1 2-0 3-1 Draw, 2-2 Draw, 0-0 1-0 Draw, 2-2 3-1 2-0 1-0





Case for Manchester City: Are Pep Guardiola's Man City finally hitting their stride? They crushed Burnley 5-0 in the Premier League over the weekend, and last week despite only scoring once they dominated Olympiacos. Look for more of the same. -- Mike L. Goodman

Case for draw: Porto host Manchester City knowing that a draw seals their place in the next round. I think that's exactly what we'll get, but I think it'll be entertaining. -- Aaron West

Marseille vs. Olympiacos



Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-0 1-0 Draw, 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-0 2-0 Draw, 1-1 Draw, 0-0 Draw, 1-1



Case for Marseille: Marseille will want to shed their unwanted record of 13 straight defeats as soon as they can, and they can still catch Olympiacos for the Europa League berth -- if they want to. -- Jonathan Johnson

Case for Olympiacos: The way things are going for them right now I can't really predict anything other than another defeat for Marseille. It's painful to watch. -- James Benge

Atalanta vs. Midtjylland

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 4-1 1-0 5-1 4-0 3-0 Draw, 1-1 7-0 2-0 3-0 3-1





Case for Atalanta: Gian Piero Gasperini's guys are so tired after playing every three days, which they're not used to, but they'll win this one thanks to their best player: Papu Gomez. -- Fabrizio Romano

Case for draw: Midtylland are another that have been better than their record suggests while Atalanta have been something of an unpredictable machine so far this year. For all their qualities they might just get caught off guard on Tuesday. -- James Benge

Liverpool vs. Ajax

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-1 2-1 2-1 3-2 Draw, 2-2 2-1 1-1 3-1 1-0 Draw, 1-1





Case for Liverpool: Liverpool don't concede penalties in this one and actually flourish in attack, scoring multiple goals for just the second time in their last five games. -- Roger Gonzalez

Case for Ajax: The Amsterdammers aim to build on a routine 3-1 win over Midtjylland, and they will take advantage of the fact that the hosts will be without three important defenders in Tuesday's clash. -- Thomas Rongen

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!