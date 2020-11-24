The Champions League returns with Matchday 4 this week, and action kicks off Tuesday. Some squads, like Barcelona and Juventus, are trying to punch their tickets to the knockout stage. Others are simply trying to keep their UCL dreams alive.

Krasnodar vs. Sevilla

Romano's take: Sevilla had a great start in the Champions League. If they win this match, they can lead the group and prepare their access to the next stage. Krasnodar are not at the same technical level. Pick: Krasnodar 0, Sevilla 2

Echegaray's take: A victory guarantees the defending Europa League champion a place in the knockout stage and that's exactly what they'll go for. Pick: Krasnodar 1, Sevilla 2

West's take: Pretty straightforward for Sevilla. Pick: Krasnodar 1, Sevilla 3

Johnson's take: Krasnodar ran Sevilla surprisingly close last time out and I think they will do the same here, but I think that the Spaniards will have just enough to leave the Russians fighting with Rennes for the Europa League spot. Pick: Krasnodar 1, Sevilla 2

Benge's take: The Russian side have been far better than their return of one point from three games might suggest having taken a two goal lead in Seville and stayed in the game until late against Chelsea. In a can't-lose game, expect them to get a win. Pick: Krasnodar 2, Sevilla 1

Gonzalez's take: After blowing that 2-0 lead on Matchday 3, the Russian side show a more consistent fight and come away with a thrilling draw that doesn't do much for them. Pick: Krasnodar 2, Sevilla 2

Herrera's take: Sevilla will take the win and position themselves to advance out of the group, especially if Youssef En-Nesyri has another big performance. Pick: Krasnodar 1, Sevilla 2

Rennes vs. Chelsea

Romano's take: Chelsea are back with top performances also in the Premier League, Mendy as goalkeeper is making the difference and he's key as Timo Werner improves match by match: he can score again as Chelsea can't afford to miss these three points -- and Rennes are having big problems with their defense. Pick: Rennes 1, Chelsea 2

Echegaray's take: Camavinga or not, Rennes are just not good enough to beat a confident Chelsea side who haven't lost since September and haven't even conceded a goal yet in the Champions League. Pick: Rennes 1, Chelsea 3

West's take: Rennes are struggling and that's not going to stop today. Pick: Rennes 0, Chelsea 2

Johnson's take: Rennes' form has suffered since the Champions League got underway and I think that they will ultimately have to settle for a Europa League berth, but I do think that they will give a good account of themselves at home. Pick: Rennes 1, Chelsea 1

Benge's take: Rennes have been off the boil for a while whilst Chelsea have looked excellent and could have Kai Havertz back in the side. Pick: Rennes 0, Chelsea 3

Gonzalez's take: No Christian Pulisic, no problem. The Blues' high-powered attack keeps it going as Timo Werner scores one and sets up another. Pick: Rennes 1, Chelsea 3

Herrera's take: Rennes will make things difficult as they're desperate for points but Chelsea will remain in first place with a win. Pick: Rennes 0, Chelsea 2

Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge

Romano's take: The match for Borussia is crucial, they can't afford to make mistakes. Haaland is in incredible form and Brugge suffers central strikers as him, he can be the key man of the match after he won the Golden Boy. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 4, Club Brugge 1

Echegaray's take: It will be a rotated squad for BVB but they'll do enough to get the win at home. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Brugge 1

West's take: It was easy for Dortmund the first time around and it will be again. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 3, Brugge 0

Johnson's take: Dortmund are a different beast at home than they are on the road and I expect them to make the most of this home doubleheader against Brugge and then Lazio. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 3, Brugge 1

Benge's take: Something seemed to click for Dortmund in Belgium last time out and hard as it seems to believe, Erling Haaland is getting even better this season. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Club Brugge 0

Gonzalez's take: Erling Haaland picks up right where he left off from his four-goal outing at the weekend, and the Norwegian superstar scores twice in an easy victory. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 4, Brugge 0

Herrera's take: Dortmund have hit their stride after Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna have impressed in recent matches. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 3, Brugge 0

Lazio vs. Zenit

Romano's take: Lazio had Ciro Immobile back after COVID-19, but they are very tired and will not have an easy game. Zenit is a dangerous team in the restart and for this reason a draw is a possible result. Pick: Lazio 1, Zenit 1

Echegaray's take: Lazio continue to win with relative ease as Zenit, horrible when they're away, maintain their awful visiting record in the Champions League. Pick: Lazio 2, Zenit 0

West's take: A repeat of the first time they met. Pick: Lazio 1, Zenit 1

Johnson's take: With an important trip to Dortmund coming up next week, Lazio cannot afford to drop points here against a Zenit side as good as playing for the Europa League and I do not expect the Italians to waste it. Pick: Lazio 1, Zenit 0

Benge's take: Zenit generally struggle on their travels to Italy and key forwards like Malcom are not quite back to full fitness yet. With Lazio catching form in Italy this feels like a home win banker. Pick: Lazio 2, Zenit 0

Gonzalez's take: Lazio hammer the Russian side early and come away with a win that puts them on the brink of the round of 16. Pick: Lazio 3, Zenit 0

Herrera's take: Lazio have shown a relentless effort in matches even as they had to perform in Champions League with a depleted squad due to positive Covid-19 results. They'll have another good showing against Zenit. Pick: Lazio 2, Zenit 1

Juventus vs. Ferencvaros

Romano's take: The return of Matthijs de Ligt has given Juventus stability, Cristiano Ronaldo comes from two goals scored in Serie A and wants to go back to scoring in the Champions League. Juve intend to join the next UCL stage and Ferencvaros will have few weapons to oppose. Pick: Juventus 2, Ferencvaros 0

Echegaray's take: It will be the same scoreline as their first encounter, with Cristiano Ronaldo getting a hat-trick. Pick: Juventus 4, Ferencvaros 1

West's take: Nothing to talk about. Pick: Juventus 4, Ferencvaros 1

Johnson's take: With Barca depleted in Ukraine, this is a great chance for Juve to potentially make up some ground on their main rivals for top spot and I reckon they will capitalise on it. Pick: Juventus 4, Ferencvaros 1

Benge's take: The Italian champions haven't been great this season but they can roll out a formidable frontline to continue Ferencvaros' rough ride against the big teams in Group G. Pick: Juventus 3, Ferencvaros 0

Gonzalez's take: This should be over by the half-hour mark. Cristiano Ronaldo and company should run wild with the superstar scoring twice. Pick: Juventus 5, Ferencvaros 0

Herrera's take: Juventus have the players and an experience to take all points this match. Pick: Juventus 3, Ferencvaros 0

Dynamo Kiev vs. Barcelona



Romano's take: It is not an easy moment for Barcelona after the defeat against Atletico. Barca can still concede a goal to Dinamo because the defense is in emergency. Pick: Dynamo Kiev 1, Barcelona 3

Echegaray's take: Without Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann takes center stage and gets a vital winner. Pick: Dynamo Kiev 1, Barcelona 2

West's take: Barcelona on the road after a weekend loss, they'll be hungry to bounce back. Pick: Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 3

Johnson's take: It is a great chance for Antoine Griezmann to play an important role for Ronald Koeman's side with Messi left at home, I just think that Barca have bigger issues than their captain at present. Pick: Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 0

Benge's take: Barcelona are taking an almighty risk leaving Lionel Messi and Frenkie De Jong in Spain if they plan to secure top spot. It is by no means certain the rest of this squad will depart a cold Kiev with three points. Pick: Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 0

Gonzalez's take: Barca don't have Lionel Messi, and it shows with a mediocre performance in attack, but they still have enough to win. Pick: Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 2

Herrera's take: Barca are already viewing this game as if it's in the bag as they have plans to rest Lionel Messi. Pick: Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 2

Paris Saint-Germain vs. RB Leipzig

Romano's take: Too many missteps for PSG in recent weeks, the latest in Ligue 1 with Monaco. Thomas Tuchel knows that winning is essential and Mbappe knows how to become a leader in Champions League nights. Defensive-minded Leipzig can struggle, but they can score a goal. Pick: Paris Saint-Germain 3, RB Leipzig 1

Echegaray's take: It's now or never for Thomas Tuchel and I feel like it's now. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar score and kickstart their turnaround. Pick: Paris Saint-Germain 3, RB Leipzig 2

West's take: Neymar returning is big news for PSG and he'll help them past Leipzig. Pick: Paris Saint-Germain 2, RB Leipzig 1

Johnson's take: The pressure on Tuchel and his players is huge but that is when they often dig out their best performances and I expect them to deliver here. Pick: Paris Saint-Germain 3, RB Leipzig 1

Benge's take: When it really, really counts, you still can't quite trust PSG to get a result. Indeed the only thing you can be sure the Parisians will provide is drama and intrigue with a draw the perfect result to extend the Thomas Tuchel melodrama. Pick: Paris Saint-Germain 2, RB Leipzig 2

Gonzalez's take: The pressure is on Thomas Tuchel and company, and they get the job done to allow the German to keep his job ... for now. Pick: Paris Saint-Germain 2, RB Leipzig 1

Herrera's take: Likely to be one of the more competitive group matches of the day, perhaps reflecting on the scoreline as well. Pick: Paris Saint-Germain 1, RB Leipzig 1

Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

Romano's take: The defeat of the first leg forces Manchester United to win, there is confidence around the team and Bruno Fernandes is in great shape. He can be the decisive man for the three points, the Turks suffer the quality of players like Bruno and Rashford. Pick: Manchester United 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0

Echegaray's take: Man United learn their lesson from their trip in Turkey and take care of business. Pick: Manchester United 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0

West's take: Nothing to this one, an easy win for United. Pick: Manchester United 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0

Johnson's take: Although a Basaksehir win coupled with a PSG win would move all clubs in Group H to six points, I think United will do enough to get at least a point and set up an intriguing clash with PSG the following week. Pick: Manchester United 1, Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Benge's take: On the basis of most of their games at Old Trafford this season, Manchester United won't be pretty to watch but after the humiliation they suffered in Istanbul you'd expect them to be very conscious of the need to get back on track. Pick: Manchester United 1, Istanbul Basaksehir 0

Gonzalez's take: United rebound from the Matchday 3 loss with Bruno Fernandes leading the way, and they don't even need a penalty kick to do it. Pick: Manchester United 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0

Herrera's take: Man United and Marcus Rashford are coming to play and will win more convincingly than their previous outing against Istanbul. Pick: Manchester United 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!