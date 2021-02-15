The UEFA Champions League is coming back this week. Action resumes in Europe's top club soccer competition with plenty of appetizing ties on the schedule. Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar go up against Barcelona and Lionel Messi; Liverpool will try to avoid another round of 16 knockout when they face RB Leipzig; and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus face Porto.

The first legs of the round of 16 ties will be played Feb. 16/17 and Feb. 23/24 before the round wraps up in March. You can find the full Champions League knockout stage schedule here. You can stream every Champions League match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a free trial of CBS All Access ahead of the big matches. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

So who's favored in each of the eight upcoming knockout stage first legs? And who has the best odds to lift the Champions League trophy in 2021? Below are the current odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Round of 16 odds

Barcelona vs. PSG, Feb. 16, 3 p.m. ET

Sevilla vs. Dortmund, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. ET

Porto vs. Juventus, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. ET



Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea, Feb. 23

Atletico +155; Draw +210; Chelsea +195

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich, Feb. 23

Lazio +390; Draw +325; Bayern -160

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid, Feb. 24

Atalanta +170; Draw +260; Real Madrid +150

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City, Feb. 24

Gladbach +525; Draw +360; City -210

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are the heaviest favorites in their round of 16 first legs. They are also the biggest title favorites entering the knockout stage. Bayern Munich, the reigning champions, are listed with +300 odds to lift the trophy again, while Man City have the same odds heading into the knockout stage.

Odds to win 2021 Champions League