The UEFA Champions League group stage returns next week with Matchday 1, and as usual, CBS Sports is your home for soccer's biggest club competition. The opening fixtures of the season feature massive clashes in Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund while defending champions Manchester City take on Crvena Zvezda. Here's everything to know about how to watch all of the games, our pregame and postgame shows and more.

Studio coverage

CBS Sports has announced its coverage details for the beginning of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign with Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards returning for the UEFA Champions League Today studio show. UEFA Champions League Today is CBS Sports' live pregame, halftime and postgame show which features Abdo, Henry, Carragher and Richards with Peter Schmeichel, Guillem Balague and Anita Jones reporting on-site.

CBS Sports also has a special two-hour pregame edition to open the new season on Sept. 19. with the first hour airing on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+ and the second streaming live on Paramount+ and airing on CBS Sports Network.

Matchday 1 coverage

Play-by-play will be led by Clive Tyldesley in the UEFA Champions League and he will be joined by analyst Rob Green for Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Andres Cordero and analyst Ray Hudson will cover PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, Sept. 19. with CBS Sports' rules analyst Christina Unkel covering all UEFA competitions. Paramount+ will feature every UEFA group stage game across all competitions with select fixtures also airing on CBS Sports Network as well as the free 24-hour soccer streaming network CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Nico Cantor will host the Golazo Show once more which whips around the goals from each game and is exclusively on Paramount+ for Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League game days and features Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg. The Golazo Show will also air on CBS Sports Golazo Network during the opening week of Sept. 19-20 with CBS Sports Golazo Network also offering Morning Footy and Box 2 Box as well as The Champions Club at 6 p.m. ET each UCL day.

Kickin' It features Kate Abdo, Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies and Maurice Edu and will premiere on Wednesday Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET after UCL coverage with a two-part sit-down with Thierry Henry in the debut episode.

How do I get Paramount+?

Matchday 1 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Sept. 19 Time How to watch AC Milan vs. Newcastle 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Young Boys vs. RB Leipzig 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 1 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund 3 p.m. Paramount+ Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Porto 3 p.m. Paramount+ Manchester City vs. Crvena zvezda 3 p.m. Paramount+ Feyenoord vs. Celtic 3 p.m. Paramount+ Barcelona vs. Antwerp 3 p.m. Paramount+ Lazio vs. Atlético Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network