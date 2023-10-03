The UEFA Champions League group stage is back with Matchday 2 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and as usual, CBS Sports is your home for soccer's biggest club competition. The fixtures of the second Matchday of the season feature Newcastle vs. Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli vs. Real Madrid, while Christian Pulisic's AC Milan will visit Borussia Dortmund. Here's everything to know about how to watch all of the games, our pre-game and post-game shows and more.

Studio coverage

CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League Today studio show heads to Newcastle, England, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, with live pitchside coverage of the day's action coming from St. James' Park for Newcastle United's first UEFA Champions League home match in twenty years when they take on Paris Saint-Germain.

UEFA Champions League Today, CBS Sports' live pre-match, halftime and post-match studio show, will stream on Paramount+ and air on CBS Sports Network, with every match on Paramount+ and select matches airing on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network, the free 24-hour soccer streaming network.

The UEFA Champions League Today show will originate from London on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and from Newcastle on Wednesday, Oct. 4, featuring host Kate Abdo alongside analysts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. Guillem Balagué will be on-site on Tuesday in Madrid while both Peter Schmeichel and Anita Jones are on-site in Manchester. Jones will also be pitchside in Newcastle on Wednesday.

Matchday 2 coverage

Clive Tyldesley will lead play-by-play duties alongside match analyst Rob Green for Real Madrid vs. Napoli on Tuesday, while Dre Cordero will conduct play-by-play with match analyst Ray Hudson for Newcastle vs. PSG on Wednesday. CBS Sports' rules analyst Christina Unkel will contribute to coverage across all UEFA competitions.

Nico Cantor and Freddie Ljungberg lead The Golazo Show, a live whip-around program showing every goal from every UEFA Champions League match on Paramount+. Cantor will be joined by Poppy Miller, Charlie Davies and Nigel Reo-Coker for Thursday's Europa League version of The Golazo Show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

In addition to select live match coverage, CBS Sports Golazo Network will provide in-depth analysis of all UEFA club competitions across its live studio programming, including Morning Footy, Box 2 Box and Scoreline. The Network will also provide continued coverage and analysis with The Champions Club at 6 p.m., ET, on each UCL matchday.

Kickin' It, CBS Sports Golazo Network's new unfiltered interview show's third episode will air on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, featuring U.S. Men's national team and Premier League starting goalkeeper Matt Turner. CBS Sports will also provide additional editorial coverage on CBSSports.com, the Golazo Starting XI newsletter and across its @CBSSportsGolazo social accounts.

Matchday 2 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Union Berlin vs. Braga 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Sociedad 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m Paramount+ Napoli vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m Paramount+ Manchester United vs. Galatasaray 3 p.m Paramount+ Lens vs. Arsenal 3 p.m Paramount+ Inter vs. Benfica 3 p.m Paramount+ PSV vs. Sevilla 3 p.m Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich 3 p.m Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network





Wednesday, Oct. 4