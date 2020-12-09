With about half a round of fixtures left to be played, the Champions League group stages have reached a pivotal point and the margins for error are ever thinner as clubs battle for a place in the last 16. So far, 12 of those spots have been taken.

First and second in Group H will be decided when Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir resumes their match on Wednesday after Tuesday's match was put to a pause following an alleged racist incident involving the fourth official and an assistant manager.

Wednesday's fixtures are primed for a thrilling run-in. Scroll down for all the scenarios from the groups.

Clinching scenarios ahead of Matchday 6

Group A:



Bayern Munich have already won the group.

have already won the group. Red Bull Salzburg must beat Atletico Madrid for second place in the group.

must beat for second place in the group. Lokomotiv Moscow cannot qualify for the knockout stages but will qualify for the Europa League if they win away to Bayern and Salzburg do not beat Atletico.

Group B:

Inter Milan must win against Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro to have any chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

must win against at the San Siro to have any chance of qualifying for the round of 16. Matching Real Madrid's result will guarantee qualification for Shakhtar, who have the head to head advantage over the Spanish champions.

result will guarantee qualification for Shakhtar, who have the head to head advantage over the Spanish champions. A draw guarantees qualification for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Real Madrid go through with a win at home to Gladbach; a draw would be enough for them to finish in second position if Inter beat Shakhtar.

Group C:

Manchester City and Porto have qualified in first and second position, respectively.

and have qualified in first and second position, respectively. Marseille, who travel to City, must better Olympiacos' result away to Porto if they are to qualify for the Europa League.

Group D:

Liverpool have won Group D

have won Group D Ajax must beat Atalanta at the Johan Cruyff Arena, any other result means that the Italian side finish second and advance

Group E:

Chelsea have qualified as group winners.

have qualified as group winners. Sevilla have qualified as runners-up.

have qualified as runners-up. Krasnodar are transferred to Europa League round of 32.

Group F:

Borussia Dortmund have qualified as group winners.

have qualified as group winners. Lazio have qualified as runners-up.



have qualified as runners-up. Club Brugge are transferred to Europa League round of 32.

Group G:

Juventus have qualified as group winners.



have qualified as group winners. Barcelona have qualified as runners-up.

have qualified as runners-up. Dynamo Kiev are transferred to Europa League round of 32.

Group H:

RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain have qualified. PSG must beat Istanbul Basaksehir to claim top spot.



have qualified. PSG must beat Istanbul Basaksehir to claim top spot. Manchester United are transferred to Europa League round of 32.

Which teams have qualified to the knockout stage?

GROUP WINNERS RUNNERS-UP QUALIFIED (POSITION TBD) A Bayern Munich -- -- B -- -- -- C Manchester City Porto -- D Liverpool -- -- E Chelsea Sevilla -- F Borussia Dortmund Lazio -- G Juventus Barcelona -- H -- -- RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain

If the group stage ended today, which teams would be transferred to Europa League?

Group A: Red Bull Salzburg

Group B: Real Madrid

Group C: Olympiacos

Group D: Ajax

Group E: Krasnodar*

Group F: Club Brugge*

Group G: Dynamo Kiev*

Group H: Manchester United*

*- guaranteed into UEFA Europa League round of 32

For the full Champions League group stage standings click here.

When is the round of 16 draw?

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on Dec. 14, 2020 at 7 a.m. ET. It will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

When does the round of 16 begin?

The round of 16 begins Feb. 15 with the remaining first-leg fixtures taking place the following day, according to UEFA. The second legs take place on March 16 and 17. For the full Champions League schedule click here.