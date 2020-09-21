The UEFA Champions League's 2020-21 group stage does not start until next month, but there will be some movement in the competition over the next couple weeks with the final play-off round taking place on CBS All Access. First legs are set for Sept. 22-23, with return legs on Sept. 29-30.

For a list of the teams that have already qualified for the group stage, click here.

Here's what to know ahead of the action:

Format changed over the years

The play-off format has changed in recent years with smaller teams participating. The old format used to have some of the fourth-place teams from big European leagues play with teams such as Arsenal, Milan, Manchester United, Manchester City, Valencia and others having participated. But starting with the 2018-19 edition that changed with those teams finish in fourth-place of major leagues qualifying directly for the group stage. The round is now split into two paths, Champions and League, with champs from lower leagues and other teams finishing high in lower leagues still having work to do. Losers of the play-off ties qualify for the Europa League group stage, while the winners advance to the group stage of UCL.

Here's the schedule for the rest of the month:

Schedule

Champions path

Slavia Prague vs. Midtyjlland (Sept. 22 and 30)

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Red Bull Salzburg (Sept. 22 and 30)

Olympiacos vs. Omonia (Sept. 23 and 29)

Molde vs. Ferencvaros (Sept. 23 and 29)



League path

Krasnodar vs. PAOK (Sept. 22 and 30)

Gent vs. Dynamo Kyiv (Sept. 23 and 29)

How do the two legs work?

If the score is tied at the end of the two matches, then the team with more away goals advances. If the score is tied and the teams are tied on away goals, then the match goes into extra time to decided a winner and then potentially penalty kicks.