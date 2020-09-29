The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage does not begin until next month, but there will be some movement in the competition this week with the final play-off round second legs taking place on CBS All Access. After last week's first legs, the return legs are this week with three ties wrapping up on Tuesday and three more to come on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Ferencvaros, Dynamo Kiev and Olympiacos advanced to the group stage.

Here's a look at this week's action and the schedule:

Ferencvaros 0, Molde 0

(Ferencvaros advance 3-3 on away goals)

For the first time in 25 years, the club from Hungary is back in the UCL group stage. After a nice 3-3 draw on the road, they held on at home for a scoreless draw to advance. They'll be arguably the biggest underdog in the competition, but they won't care.

Dynamo Kiev 3, Gent 0

(Dynamo Kiev advance 5-1 on aggregate)

Dynamo Kiev cruised into the UCL group stage with a 3-0 win over Gent where goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan faced 24 shots, 14 on goal, saving all of them. The hosts benefited from two penalty kicks, but it was Vitaliy Buyalskyi's ninth-minute goal that set the tone and was enough to make this one comfortable when it comes to the scoreline. He did it with a lovely little flick that caught everybody by surprise.

Omonia Nicosia 0, Olympiacos 0

(Olympiacos advance 2-0 on aggregate)

Another goalless draw, but it was more than enough for Olympiacos to advance to the group stage once again. The Greek champs are into the group stage for the 20th time in their history after a game that they deserved to win but didn't need to.

Upcoming matches

CHAMPIONS PATH AGGREGATE SCORE LEG 2 DATE/TIME (ET) Slavia Prague vs. Midtjylland Tied 0-0 Wednesday, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Red Bull Salzburg Salzburg 2-1 Wednesday, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access