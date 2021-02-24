RK CLUB CHG ANALYSIS

1. Manchester City -- Likely to win the Premier League, and they look as good as any team in Europe. Whether they conquer the continent remains to be seen, but it does feel like they need to figure out that No. 9 position. Will a false nine be the answer?

2. Paris Saint-Germain +1 So good against Barcelona to set themselves up nicely, but then they lay the egg against Monaco in Ligue 1 days later. Their focus will be Europe, and they look like a sure bet to advance, but their inconsistency is concerning.

3. Bayern Munich -1 Had trouble once again with Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga play, but it is hardly something to be concerned about. Expect them to punish Lazio and put a foot into the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

4. Real Madrid +6 The fact that they have risen a lot isn't so much about what they've done, more so just how much those below them have struggled. They have work to do to become a true contender.

5. Chelsea +2 Another draw, another uninspiring, frustrating performance against Southampton. Thomas Tuchel hasn't lost as Chelsea manager, and they have their injury issues, but they will need to be perfect defensively in the middle to get by Atletico Madrid.

6. Atletico Madrid -1 That great run of form has come to a crashing halt by losing to Levante over the weekend. Mistakes and a lack of quality in the final third cost them, but it's likely just a rough patch.

7. Juventus -3 That loss to Porto is what the Italians would call "vergognosa," or shameful. Could they really be set for another shocking UCL exit? Remember Lyon ...

8. Liverpool +1 Good in UCL, horrible in the league. Sounds like their club history for many of the last decades. Sitting pretty against RB Leipzig after the first leg, but at what point do they ring up Jamie Carragher and Sami Hyypia?

9. RB Leipzig -3 While they face an uphill battle against Liverpool, they do know the Reds haven't won at Anfield in over two months. So, there is a chance, especially with the injuries at the back.



10. Porto +2 They like being the underdog, and they know they have a real shot against Juventus. They likely won't start as hot, but if they focus on defense and go out on the counter, they can get through.

11. Borussia Dortmund +2 Conceding two against Sevilla leaves this one undecided, but if the attack replicates their performance, they'll cruise through. Expect Dortmund to be ultra aggressive in this one to put it away, though that could be risky.

12. Barcelona -4 Time to make plans for the quarterfinals ... just where to watch it from. They are all but out after that loss to PSG, and the only way they find themselves in the quarterfinals is if another miracle happens. Unfortunately for them, Unai Emery won't be coaching.

13. Borussia Monchengladbach -2 Remember in December when they were looking like a dark horse to make a nice little run? They've won just one of their last five games in all competitions, and the attack has failed to deliver when needed most. If that happens here, they'll be done by Wednesday.

14. Lazio -- Their attack is good enough to compete and give Bayern Munich a run, but the defense is a concern. They regularly give up three goals, including recently to Inter Milan and Atalanta. Expect something similar here.

15. Atalanta +1 No Papu Gomez, no problem so far. Atalanta just put four past Napoli and have scored three goals in three of their last four games. There is no reason why they can't do the same against Real Madrid. Don't be shocked if they move on.