Watch Now: Manchester City vs Lyon Extended Highlights ( 11:31 )

Just four teams remain in the Champions League as the semifinal round gets underway on Tuesday. One of tournament's favorites, PSG, take on on underdog RB Leipzig while the favorites Bayern Munich face surprising Lyon ahead of Sunday's final. Logic says we are headed towards a PSG vs. Bayern Munich final, but this tournament has been anything but logical with upsets, shocking score lines and the unpredictable becoming the norm.

Before the semifinals kick off Tuesday, here is how the 12 teams that were in the competition entering last week stack up.