Just four teams remain in the Champions League as the semifinal round gets underway on Tuesday. One of tournament's favorites, PSG, take on on underdog RB Leipzig while the favorites Bayern Munich face surprising Lyon ahead of Sunday's final. Logic says we are headed towards a PSG vs. Bayern Munich final, but this tournament has been anything but logical with upsets, shocking score lines and the unpredictable becoming the norm.
You can watch every Champions League and Europa League game this month on CBS All Access.
Before the semifinals kick off Tuesday, here is how the 12 teams that were in the competition entering last week stack up.
|RK
|CLUB
|CHG
|ANALYSIS
1.
Bayern Munich
--
Forced Barcelona to hit rock bottom with one of the most ruthless performances in Champions League history. The clear favorite to win it.
2.
Paris Saint-Germain
+1
Needed Kylian Mbappe to turn the game around against Atalanta and now look like a good bet to make the final. They have to start faster though.
3.
RB Leipzig
+5
What a performance to beat Atletico Madrid, with American Tyler Adams as the hero. Against PSG, they should create more chances. They have a shot.
4.
Lyon
+3
Another big upset, and they are full of confidence. But getting by Juventus, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in back-to-back-to-back seems impossible.
5.
Manchester City
-3
Another European failure. Those one-off games were going to see at least one giant fall, and it was City. Really lost control late.
6.
Atalanta
-1
A valiant performance against PSG and a cruel ending. Still a lot to be proud of in their first UCL campaign.
7.
Atletico Madrid
-1
You don't often see a Diego Simeone side play like that. They were too cautious and never really got going. That was ugly.
8.
Barcelona
-4
Time to rebuild after the most embarrassing result in their club's history. That was just as bad as it gets and shows all the holes. They don't need to be patched up though. they need to be knocked down and constructed again.
9.
Real Madrid
--
Raphael Varane took the loss on the chin for his mistakes, and more power to him. Had he not gifted those goals, Real could have maybe progressed.
10.
Juventus
--
A shocking result to crash out of the Champions League. Juve struggled down the stretch domestically, and that carried over here. Cristiano Ronaldo can't do it all.
11.
Napoli
--
A rough opening half an hour set the tone in the loss to Barcelona. Mistakes hurt them.
12.
Chelsea
--
Just dominated by Bayern across 180 minutes. Having Christian Pulisic probably wouldn't have made a difference in the end. Just not at that level.