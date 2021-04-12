Eight teams remain in the UEFA Champions League, but that number will be reduced to four come Wednesday night. The quarterfinal second legs begin on Tuesday, as four teams will punch their tickets to the semifinals. PSG host Bayern Munich on Tuesday, while Chelsea face Porto in Sevilla. Liverpool then host Real Madrid on Wednesday, while Manchester City travel to face Borussia Dortmund.
So how do the teams rank ahead of these games? We've updated our UEFA Champions League Power Rankings below.
|RK
|CLUB
|CHG
|ANALYSIS
1.
Manchester City
--
Still looking like the strongest side, but can they do it without a pure striker at times? That loss against Leeds might have been a blessing in disguise, as they'd rather it happen there and not here.
2.
Paris Saint-Germain
+1
In a great spot to advance past Bayern Munich, but boy is their defense in trouble with Marquinhos out. It looks like Danilo will be quite busy.
|3.
|Real Madrid
|+2
|Beating Liverpool and Barcelona in back-to-back matches has them in a great spot, and they are the heavy favorites to move on. This team is gelling at the right time.
|4.
Chelsea
+1
Benefiting from their draw, we still can't overlook how well the defense has played most of the time. Christian Pulisic's form should only help ... if he can get the minutes.
5.
Bayern Munich
-3
|In some serious trouble now, but in no way do they feel out of it. They created so many chances in the first leg and likely will again here. Don't be stunned if they do it.
|6.
Dortmund
|--
|You would be a fool to think they can't pull this off. I expect them to score multiple chances against City and to have a real chance. It will all be up to that defense though.
7.
Liverpool
|--
|Down but not out. The Reds are hoping for some more UCL magic, but that knocked up defense means Real Madrid could have their way. The match must be won with muscle in the middle, while looking to slow Real down on the counter.
8.
Porto
|--
|Going to need something special here. The defense is going to have to be near perfect for them to have any chance. Chelsea have only given up multiple goals in one of their last 18 games.