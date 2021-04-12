Eight teams remain in the UEFA Champions League, but that number will be reduced to four come Wednesday night. The quarterfinal second legs begin on Tuesday, as four teams will punch their tickets to the semifinals. PSG host Bayern Munich on Tuesday, while Chelsea face Porto in Sevilla. Liverpool then host Real Madrid on Wednesday, while Manchester City travel to face Borussia Dortmund.

You can watch all games live on Paramount+.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

So how do the teams rank ahead of these games? We've updated our UEFA Champions League Power Rankings below.