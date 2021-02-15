The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday as the round of 16 gets underway, with fans of the sport set to see a bunch of big-time clashes across the continent through March 17. Since the group stage ended in December, plenty has changed. Manchester City are even hotter, Liverpool are struggling big time, and some teams like Chelsea and PSG have new managers.
So how do the teams rank ahead of the knockout stage? We've updated our UEFA Champions League Power Rankings below, with a new team at the top.
|RK
|CLUB
|CHG
|ANALYSIS
1.
Manchester City
+1
Playing like the best team in the word, all the while not really even using a true No. 9. We've been saying this for what feels like a decade, but is this the year for City in the Champions League?
2.
Bayern Munich
-1
Still strong as can be, Bayern are jumped because City have just been that much stronger. But make no mistake -- this is still the favorite for many to win the title and repeat.
|3.
|Paris Saint-Germain
|--
|Mauricio Pochettino is now in charge, and he is aiming to take a second club to the UCL final. Neymar is set to miss at least the first leg against Barcelona though. Here we go again...
|4.
Juventus
--
Matthijs de Ligt has been a difference maker in attack, and Cristiano Ronaldo continues get better with age. Like City, could this be the year?
5.
Atletico Madrid
+3
|While some of the moves they've made haven't worked out, the one for Luis Suarez has. The Uruguayan striker has the experience of winning this cup to help his team and deliver in big moments.
|6.
RB Leipzig
|+3
|No Timo Werner, no problem. Winners of four of five in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig also boast one of the elite defenses in Europe. They might just be the favorite against Liverpool.
7.
Chelsea
|-2
|They continue to win the close games and haven't lost since Thomas Tuchel took over.
8.
Barcelona
|+4
|They continue to be too reliant on Lionel Messi. While Antoine Griezmann has stepped up a bit, it hasn't been enough to make them even feel like darkhorse contenders.
9.
Liverpool
|-2
|After losing so many central defenders due to injury, it feels like we are days away from them giving Martin Skrtel a call. As things stand, they aren't contenders.
10.
Real Madrid
|--
|So many teams have struggled that you forget about Real Madrid being quite average. They were fortunate to get into the round of 16, but they always have a chance. Los Blancos need Sergio Ramos back.
11.
Borussia Monchengladbach
|--
|They've struggled in the Bundesliga, and it has been because of their defense. That isn't a good recipe ahead of facing Manchester City.
|12.
Porto
|+1
|A big underdog against Juventus. They have looked pretty good domestically, but in order to pull off the upset, they have to be perfect in defense.
13.
Dortmund
|-7
|They are already out of the title race in Germany, trailing Bayern Munich by 15 points. Their defense has been awful, conceding in eight straight games.
14.
Lazio
|+2
|They've caught fire in Serie A and are in the top-four conversation. Going up against Bayern Munich, they need a mini miracle to pull it off. Joaquin Correa's recent performances are encouraging.
15.
Sevilla
|--
|Julen Lopetegui's team have a shot against Dortmund with their defense having been unbeatable as of late. Entering this weekend, they have recorded six straight clean sheets.
16.
Atalanta
|-2
|Papu Gomez has left for Sevilla, and Atalanta have struggled in the league while looking sharp in the Coppa Italia. Nobody will be shocked if they beat Real Madrid though.