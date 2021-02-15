The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday as the round of 16 gets underway, with fans of the sport set to see a bunch of big-time clashes across the continent through March 17. Since the group stage ended in December, plenty has changed. Manchester City are even hotter, Liverpool are struggling big time, and some teams like Chelsea and PSG have new managers.

So how do the teams rank ahead of the knockout stage? We've updated our UEFA Champions League Power Rankings below, with a new team at the top.

Craving more Champions League coverage?

