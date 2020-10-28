RK CLUB CHG ANALYSIS

1. Bayern Munich -- The sign of a great team is grinding out three points when you aren't at your best. No better team than Bayern right now.

2. Manchester City +1 Not at their sharpest and still won 3-0. That tells you everything about their potential. Ferran Torres is fitting in nicely too.

3. Liverpool -1 Missed the front three early on and then Fabinho got hurt. It was a win that felt more like a loss because of his injury. Could be season-changing ... again.

4. Barcelona +1 Great result at Juve but have to put that game away earlier. Ousmane Dembele looked strong but Antoine Griezmann can't hit the side of a barn.

5. Manchester United +1 What a thumping over RB Leipzig. That Marcus Rashford can get kids fed and hours later leave a defense for dead.

6. Juventus -2 This is an average team without Cristiano Ronaldo in the same way Barca are average without Lionel Messi. Zero shots on goal.

7. PSG -- A win that feels like a loss due to Neymar's injury. That could be season-altering. Here's hoping for their sake that he's fine.

8. Chelsea +6 Easy peasy for the Blues in Russia. Christian Pulisic came off the bench, won a penalty kick, set up another goal and scored one himself. Frank, just start him every game.

9. Borussia Dortmund +2 Better, and Gio Reyna made quite the difference in creating some of those chances. UCL campaign back on track now.

10. Atletico Madrid +2 They probably didn't expect that type of fight from RB Salzburg. Got the job done, and Joao Felix is now starting to show a bit more in attack. They needed that one.

11. Lazio -2 They've got to get a better result at Brugge. They were outplayed at times and lucky to actually get a point. Night and day from the win over Dortmund.

12. Atalanta -2 Tough game. Great fight to come back from 2-0 down to draw Ajax, but they let a big opportunity slip at home. They are in a good spot but now have two games against Liverpool. A point there will set them up nicely.

13. RB Leipzig -5 Woof. Absolutely destroyed by Rashford and United. Allowed too much space in behind as they went for the equalizer and paid dearly for it. Pressure is on against PSG.

14. Borussia Monchengladbach -1 They have two points from two games but know they should have six. The late goals have been painful, but the defense has been good. Their matches with Shakhtar coming up are massive.

15. Sevilla -- A quality win but they really should have scored a bunch. The finishing wasn't nearly as sharp as it could have been, and you have to wonder the result if Rennes had their star Eduardo Cammavinga.

16. Club Brugge +1 Four points from two games against Lazio and Zenit. Not bad. They are positioning themselves into contention in the group, though Europa League seems like most likely destination.

17. Shakhtar Donetsk -1 A decent point at home against Inter. They were dominated and lucky to get something from it. Sitting in a nice spot after two games.

18. Porto +1 Nice win over Olympiacos to get their campaign back on track. If they can take four points from Marseille coming up, they'll be in fantastic shape to escape a tricky group.

19. Ajax -1 Started strong but finished poorly against Atalanta. Those would have been three golden points, but instead they have just a point after two games. If they don't finish Matchday 4 with seven total points, they are probably toast.

20. Inter Milan -- Yikes. Again failing to get results in Europe. That's been the theme for a couple years now. Scoring like crazy in Serie A and struggling in the Champions League. Now they have to get something from two games against Real Madrid.

21. Real Madrid +3 A point is a point, and they still have life. Not hanging on by a thread, but they will be if they can't get something from Inter. They have fought valiantly in both games but must start faster, just like in El Clasico.

22. Olympiacos -1 Had their chances against Porto and at times were sharper. Still in a decent position though. The attack has to convert on those golden opportunities.

23. Rennes -- Hard to judge this team without Eduardo Cammavinga, but it just wasn't good enough. They could have lost by five. Sloppy and without their building blocks.

24. Lokomotiv Moscow -2 Great fight against Bayern Munich and nearly for something from the game. They are better than most think. Feels like they will need a win against Atletico to have a real chance.

25. RB Salzburg +1 Moving them up after a loss? Yep. They showed great heart and had Atleti on the brink. They are still in this thing despite Bayern next.

26. Marseille -1 When you begin a game with Dimitri Payet and Dario Benedetto on the bench, you are asking for defeat, and that's what they got. Baffling.

27. Krasnodar -- They were in it for a bit, showed some heart and had a couple decent looks. In the end, Chelsea's attack was too much.

28. Istanbul Basaksehir -- Once again they created opportunities, looked like a threat yet just couldn't convert. The games against RB Leipzig are going to determine what happens next.

29. Zenit -- In real trouble now. They have been in both games but followed up the three shots on goal against Brugge with zero at Dortmund.

30. Dynamo Kyiv -- They should still be OK to finish in third place, but the lack of discipline is concerning.

31. Ferencvaros +1 What a point! They fought hard and deserved that result against Dynamo Kyiv. It was weird seeing fans, but they fed off that energy.