Eight teams remain in the UEFA Champions League with the conclusion of the round of 16, with Lionel Messi and Barcelona joining Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals after their wins on Saturday. Four teams this week joined the four teams already clinched for the finals, setting up a wild single elimination tournament for the crown.

The quarterfinals begin Wednesday with Paris Saint-Germain facing a surprising Atalanta side. The French club will likely be without star Kylian Mbappe, who suffered an ankle injury in the French Cup final last month. Still, PSG is the better team on paper and is favored against the Serie A side. A lot is on the line for PSG, who crashed out of the competition in the round of 16 in the last three seasons.

Getting to the semifinals would be a big step for Neymar and company, but PSG has their eyes on Europe's top club prize this year. So where do they rank in our updated Power Rankings?

Before the next round kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal, here is how the 12 teams that were in the competition entering last week stack up/

RK CLUB CHG ANALYSIS 1. Bayern Munich -- Made quick work of Chelsea again and completely dominated. Facing Barcelona is going to be a step up. Manuel Neuer has to stop making those mistakes. 2. Manchester City -- Took their gifts from Real Madrid and made them pay. Now on to Lyon. It's title or bust for City, but this could be the year. 3. Paris Saint-Germain -- The injury bug is continuing to strike, and now we have to see if Marco Verratti can go against Atalanta. Already down Kylian Mbappe. That could spell trouble. 4. Barcelona +3 Lionel Messi was once again the hero, and now Barca has some confidence ahead of facing Bayern Munich. Boy is that going to feel like a final. Big-time pressure incoming. 5. Atalanta -- One of the most fun teams in the world to watch. Don't discount that they have absolutely nothing to lose and everything to prove. A real threat. 6. Atletico Madrid -- Atleti will be the favorite to get by RB Leipzig, and they just might be the favorite to make the final. Disciplined as can be, if they can press well and remain composed, they can do it. 7. Lyon +5 What a result in Turin. The quarterfinals is likely the furthest this team gets, but you just never know. There is a belief and confidence, especially in one-off matches. 8. RB Leipzig +3 A strong, speedy side that has to overcome the loss of Timo Werner. Is there enough in attack to advance past Atletico Madrid? 9. Real Madrid -5 Raphael Varane took the loss on the chin for his mistakes, and more power to him. Had he not gifted those goals, Real could have maybe progressed. 10. Juventus -2 A shocking result to crash out of the Champions League. Juve struggled down the stretch domestically, and that carried over here. Cristiano Ronaldo can't do it all. 11. Napoli -2 A rough opening half an hour set the tone in the loss to Barcelona. Mistakes hurt them. 12. Chelsea -2 Just dominated by Bayern across 180 minutes. Having Christian Pulisic probably wouldn't have made a difference in the end. Just not at that level.

