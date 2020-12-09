RK CLUB CHG ANALYSIS

1. Bayern Munich -- The best of the best, and when at full strength, there is no better team. Title favorites for sure.

2. Manchester City -- Enough talent to win the competition, but they've stepped on their own toes for years. Will this season be any different?

3. Paris Saint-Germain -- Neymar was dazzling, and they have some real momentum now when combined with that win at Manchester United. Another run coming.

4. Juventus +2 Quite the statement at Barcelona and really helped their chances by avoiding group winners. That Weston McKennie goal was nuts.

5. Chelsea -- Not an important match, but other teams just look a tad sharper as of late.

6. Borussia Dortmund +1 Won without some key players and are the dark horse to win the competition. They have everything needed, led by Erling Haaland, who should be healthy again for the round of 16.



7. Liverpool +2 Won their group, rested some players and are a title favorite ... if they can get healthy in defense.

8. Atletico Madrid +8 Huge result against RB Salzburg, but they dodged some bullets. Usually the defense dominates -- but they needed some good fortune in this one.

9. RB Leipzig +5 A statement win over Manchester United. But for them to advance further, they have to get some production from strikers more consistently.

10. Real Madrid +9 Backs against the wall, and they delivered with their best showing of the group stage. Having Sergio Ramos back is huge.

11. Borussia Monchengladbach +1 Look, the fact they got out of a group with Real and Inter Milan is hugely impressive. I won't be shocked if they get to the quarters. A massive achievement.

12. Barcelona -8 I will be shocked if this team comes anyway near making the semifinals. Ronald Koeman needs to go, and Lionel Messi needs to head for the hills. Trainwreck.

13. Porto -- Slowly, quietly under the radar.



14. Atalanta +7 What a win at Ajax to advance, and it was fully deserved. They may not be as dominant in attack, but the defense is doing work.

15. Sevilla +2 Took advantage of a manageable group, but the Europa League side from last season was better. Quarterfinals at best.



16. Lazio -5 Into the round of 16 for the first time in two decades. The quality in the final third is there, but the defense will be their downfall.

17. RB Salzburg +5 This team nearly advance to the round of 16 from a group that included Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid. Jesse Marsch deserves huge praise, and big clubs and national teams should be hot on his tail.

18. Inter Milan -10 Failed. Just a huge letdown once again in the group stage for a club that should be competing with the best of the best. Changes needed ASAP.

19. Shakhtar Donestk -9 Seemed content settling for Europa League when there was a much bigger prize on the line. Don't like that mentality. They won't go far in that competition.

20. Club Brugge -5 Fought hard, did better than most thought and nearly sneaked into the round of 16. Definitely think Ethan Horvath should start for them, because Simon Mignolet isn't cutting it.

21. Ajax -1 Two seasons in a row where they need a result at home on Matchday 6 to advance, and they came up short. That semifinal run feels ages ago now.

22. Manchester United -4 Predicted Man United to crash out, and I was right. The only thing consistent about them is just how inconsistent they are.

23. Krasnodar +3 Good result at Chelsea to advance to the Europa League. They have some potential and are improving for attack. They can make a run.

24. Istanbul Basaksehir -1 Don't care about their results. The stand they took on racism in their game with PSG will forever be remembered.

25. Olympiacos -- Two goals scored in six matches. A shame, because they have some quality. Well, it could be worse -- they could be Marseille.

26. Lokomotiv Moscow -2 One of five teams that didn't even win a game. A very predictable, unathletic attack is to blame. It will be a while before they are back.

27. Dynamo Kiev +5 Came up clutch to advance to the Europa League. Somehow they did it with a negative-nine goal differential.

28. Marseille -- I picked them as a surprise team in this competition, but I meant, like, surprisingly well. They only won one more game than me!

29. Midtjylland +1 Got their best ever result in Europe -- a 1-1 draw with a weakened Liverpool side. Still, it is worth celebrating.

30. Rennes -3 Averaged 0.5 goals per game and never looked remotely competent. A nightmare.

31. Ferencvaros -- Fought hard, but it wasn't nearly enough. No team conceded more than their 17 goals.