The UEFA Champions League returns to action this midweek as Matchday 3 arrives with plenty of big-time matchups between some of the most notable names in European soccer. You can catch all the matches on Paramount+.

Arsenal look to keep their hot start to the season going against feisty Atletico Madrid on Tuesday while Wednesday's slate is highlighted by Juventus' trip to Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG and Inter are perfect to start the season and look unstoppable. Liverpool, Chelsea, Napoli and Barcelona? Not so much, and thanks to early defeats and with six games to go, every slip could cost them in the league phase.

Expert picks are in from the CBS Sports soccer editorial staff. Dive into the predictions below.

Champions League matches on Tuesday

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Barcelona vs. Olympiacos 2-0 3-0 4-0 3-0 3-0 Kairat vs. Pafos 0-1 0-0 1-1 1-2 2-2 Newcastle vs. Benfica 1-1 2-1 2-0 2-0 2-1 PSV vs. Napoli 1-3 1-2 0-2 1-2 1-2 Leverkusen vs. PSG 0-2 2-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 Union SG vs. Inter 2-1 0-1 0-2 0-3 1-2 Copenhagen vs. Dortmund 0-2 2-2 2-2 1-3 1-1 Villarreal vs. Man City 0-1 1-2 0-2 1-2 1-3 Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid 1-0 1-1 2-1 2-0 2-1

Game of the day: Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. ET

Player to watch: Martin Zubimendi, Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's midfield maestro has been outstanding since his arrival from Real Sociedad and will surely feel at ease welcoming his countrymen to north London. Zubimendi has not been quite as possession dominant as might be expected of a Spanish deep-lying playmaker, but has instead focused on giving quick ball to those ahead of him, the sort that get Arsenal moving dangerously up the field. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Bukayo Saka, Arsenal: We can expect a tough challenge for the strikers against the defense organized by Argentine manager Diego Simeone on Tuesday, and that's precisely why a player like Bukayo Saka could prove crucial in one-on-one situations and attacking transitions. Saka, who already scored one goal in the Champions League's match against Olympiacos can be that kind of attacking player. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Arsenal 2, Atletico Madrid 1 -- In a matchup between a team with a virtually impenetrable defense and another that relies on its attack to survive, Arsenal's wise bet on defensive resolve looks set to pay off. Atletico's Julian Alvarez is the type of goalscorer that can get past even the best back line and the Gunners may still have questions to answer about which ones of their many attackers are actually the most effective, but the Gunners' other big bet on depth should pay off no matter who starts. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Bukayo Saka to score or assist (+240): This season hasn't been up to Saka's usual high standards with only three goals in his first eight appearances of the season with no assists yet, but he'll have his chances at home facing Atletico Madrid. This isn't the usual defensively stout Atleti side, and even if Viktor Gyokeres isn't putting away chances that Saka creates, the space that the Swedish striker provides will give Saka chances to score on his own and take care of clearing this line in a game which Arsenal will win. -- Chuck Booth

Barcelona vs. Olympiacos, 12:45 p.m. ET

Player to watch: Marcus Rashford, Barcelona: The pressure is on Barcelona's loan signing, who it should be noted has delivered the sort of performances many suspected might have been beyond him after he left Manchester United on loan. With no Robert Lewandowski or Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal still working his way back to full fitness, the pressure will be on Rashford to deliver shots as well as create for his team mates. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Pedri, Barcelona -- The Spanish midfielder is the most creative midfielder of the side coached by Hansi Flick and this is the kind of matches were his qualities can become crucial for the Blaugrana. As Barcelona are expected to dominate the game that will be played at the Lluis Companys, he can become the player who can help the strikers to score some goals. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Barcelona 4, Olympiacos 0 -- Barcelona are the heavy favorites in this match for a reason, so expect the Champions League hopefuls to act accordingly. Lamine Yamal seems likely to play a sizable role but for a game like this one, manager Hansi Flick will be spoiled for choice with his attacking options, each of them capable of finishing off their chances agianst the Greek visitors. Expected a lopsided victory for the reigning LaLiga champions as it chases a second Champions League win of the season. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: First half over 1.5 goals (-110): Barcelona should look to create chances quickly, which favors both them and Olympiacos. The Greek side may only have counter attacking opportunities on the day, so why not attack the first half goals market. The way Barcelona plays with a high line under Hansi Flick means that goals will come in bunches from somewhere, and with Lamine Yamal back in the XI, odds are in the Spanish side's favor. -- Chuck Booth

Champions League matches on Wednesday

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Athletic Club vs. Qarabag 2-0 2-1 2-1 1-1 2-0 Galatasaray vs. Bodo/Glimt 3-1 2-0 1-1 1-1 2-0 Chelsea vs. Ajax 0-0 4-1 3-0 2-0 4-1 Real Madrid vs. Juventus 2-0 2-1 3-1 2-1 2-0 Sporting vs. Marseille 1-1 1-1 0-2 1-2 1-1 Monaco vs. Tottenham 2-1 0-0 0-1 1-1 1-1 Atalanta vs. Slavia Prague 2-0 2-0 1-0 1-0 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool 1-3 1-2 1-1 2-3 1-2 Bayern Munich vs. Club Brugge 4-0 5-0 3-0 6-0 4-0

Game of the day: Real Madrid vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. ET

Player to watch: Jonathan David, Juventus: A year ago, David was the hero when Lille downed Real Madrid in the league phase. He faces off against the Spanish giants, this time desperately needing to show he is anything like the sort of striker who can match the output of Kylian Mbappe in European competitions, like he did last season. So far, he isn't getting close. Just one shot on target so far this season and zero shots of any variety in back to back starts against AC Milan and Como. The bar could scarcely be lower. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid -- Juventus are currently going through a challenging moment and they need a positive result, but it won't be easy against Real Madrid. In particular, their disappointing defensive performances will be challenged by French striker Kylian Mbappe, who already scored 15 goals in 11 matches played so far in all competitions, including a hat trick against Kairat in the opening fixture of the season. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Real Madrid 3, Juventus 1 -- Xabi Alonso's version of Real Madrid is essentially an exercise in restrained efficiency so modest scorelines come more naturally to Los Blancos these days than lopsided victories, but they can make a rare exception and they just might do so on Wednesday. Juventus are a bit all over the place to start the season, which may make it open season for Kylian Mbappe and his colleagues as they look to extend their perfect start to Champions League play. Alonso has a wide range of attackers at his disposal, too, each of them probably eager to make their mark in Europe as the manager continues to rotate through his options while leaving Mbappe front and center. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Both teams to score and Real Madrid to win (+187): They have too much on the attacking end for Juventus to overcome, especially if Italian side couldn't cope with Como away from home over the weekend. But Xabi Alonso's defense has also given up chances and with talented attackers like Kenan Yildiz, Juventus will find a way to get one goal. Unfortunately once they do, they have to deal with stopping Kylian Mbappe. -- Chuck Booth

Chelsea vs. Ajax, 3 p.m. ET

Player to watch: Pedro Neto, Chelsea: Enzo Maresca could be without a host of key attackers on Wednesday, including Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and potentially Enzo Fernandez. Someone is going to need to step up in their absence and Neto might just be the most senior forward in the Chelsea XI at kickoff. The Portugal winger has not come close to a consistent run of form that might justify the $70 million plus that was paid to Wolves for his services. However, a sprightly game against Nottingham Forest is at least something to build on. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Estevao, Chelsea: The talented Brazilian striker is expected to start his first ever Champions League's match on Wednesday after playing 45 minutes between the game against Benfica and the one against Bayern Munich. Match after match, he's becoming an increasingly important part of Enzo Maresca's rotations, having also scored a last-minute winner against Liverpool. Now, he looks ready to take the next step and make his mark on the European stage. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Chelsea 3, Ajax 0 -- There is no greater treat for a team in inconsistent form than an opponent that will allow them to reverse course, even if the joy only lasts for 90 minutes. Chelsea may have some injuries to contend with and a habit for picking up red cards that hampers their ability to win games more often than it should, but Ajax have been incredibly unimpressive in their first Champions League season in three years, having conceded six goals in two games while scoring none, vulnerable on set pieces and mistake-prone at the back. The Blues just punished Nottingham Forest for having similar attributes over the weekend, so expect Enzo Maresca's side to collect their second win of the European season in the process. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Chelsea to win to nil (+120): While the Blues have had their ups and downs this season, this iteration of Ajax looks nothing like the ones who used to challenge for the round of 16 every campaign in Champions League play. Chelsea's defense and former Ajax man Jorrel Hato will be able to take care of business winning at home at Stamford Bridge for a much needed three points in the league phase. -- Chuck Booth