The UEFA Champions League is back once again with the first set of second legs from the round of 16 and we have plenty of choice from the quality that will be on display in midweek with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool in action. You can catch all the action on Paramount+.

Barca will attempt the seemingly impossible in trying to replicate their famous remontada while Dortmund have a narrow advantage against Sevilla, Juve trail Porto but have an away goal and Liverpool lead Leipzig 2-0 in what promises to be an eventful week of action on the continent.

As always, our experts give you their insight into how these encounters will shake out with no major shocks expected.

Juventus vs. Porto

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Juventus -225; Draw +340; Porto +650 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Juventus -1.5 Bet Now



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-0 2-0 2-0 1-0 1-0 2-0 2-0 2-0 2-0

Rongen's take: Juve have won nine of their last 10 home games in all competitions (one draw), keeping clean sheets in six matches. With Alvaro Morata scoring a brace in their last win vs Lazio and Cristiano Ronaldo rested, I expect Juve to advance. Pick: Juventus 2, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Romano's take: Juventus are betting everything on the Champions League and cannot miss this opportunity. The team will have Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado and Alvaro Morata back. Pick: Juventus 2, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: Andrea Pirlo knows -- as Serie A looks more and more likely to go to Inter -- that the Champions League is his only saving grace this season. Losing in the round of 16 would be disastrous, especially for Cristiano Ronaldo and what it means to his future. I think Porto will struggle to maintain a focused Juve and Ronaldo, who didn't play a full game in their win against Lazio this past weekend, will take advantage. Federico Chiesa will also score in this one. Pick: Juventus 2, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 3-2 on aggregate)

West's take: At home, with the added boost of Giorgio Chiellini back in training and needing just one goal? I'm going with CR7 and Juventus. I don't think it'll be pretty, but I think the home side get the job done with a narrow win. Pick: Juventus 1, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 2-2 on away-goal tiebreaker)

Johnson's take: The away goal in Portugal will be crucial for the Italians as they will get the job done at home and advance to the quarterfinals. Juve advance. Pick: Juventus 1, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 2-2 on away-goal tiebreaker)

Benge's take: This really will not be easy at all for Juve, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo to get them across the line in the Champions League and have instead fallen way back into the chasing pack. Federico Chiesa was the first player other than CR7 to score a knockout goal for the Bianconeri in three years and if Ronaldo doesn't come up big I'd be tempted to gravitate towards Porto. Still, he should have just about enough in the tank to lift an ordinary team to the last eight. Pick: Juventus 2, Porto 0 (3-2 aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: After laying an egg in the first leg, Juventus rebound through Cristiano Ronaldo, who scores twice to see The Old Lady through. Pick: Juventus 2, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Porto delivered a first-leg upset going up two goals, but Juventus was able to cut into the lead in the winding minutes. Expect Juventus to be motivated by the loss with the home advantage in tow. Pick: Juventus 2, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Despite a poor performance from everybody from manager Andrea Pirlo to star Cristiano Ronaldo in the first leg, Juventus remain comfortably in the tie. Even an average performance should be more than enough to see them through this time around against a Porto side that's from their vintage versions. Pick: Juventus 2, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Borussia Dortmund +111; Draw +270; Sevilla +225 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Borussia Dortmund -0.5 Bet Now



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-1 2-1 3-1 2-1 2-1 2-1 3-1 3-1 2-1

Rongen's take: Dortmund are unbeaten in their last seven UCL home games (two draws) -- that streak will continue. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Romano's take: Erling Haaland is dominating in the Champions League, and he'll be the difference again. Sevilla will put their heart into it but BVB are in good form. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: This is so hard to figure out and yes, I am going on a full limb here, and may possibly be wrong in so many ways. But I just think Sevilla -- who are getting healthier -- will want to amend a few things in this game and take advantage from some key injuries. This depends on Erling Haaland and his fitness, as well as Raphael Guerreiro, who is doubtful for this game. No Jadon Sancho too? I feel Sevilla will go all out. But I can already sense this one biting me in the ass. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 1, Sevilla 3 (Sevilla advance 5-4 on aggregate)

West's take: This one's incredibly tough to call. Both Dortmund and Sevilla suffered demoralizing losses over the weekend and it's impossible to say which version of the sides will show up on Tuesday. I'm going to hang my hat on Erling Haaland and the added benefit of three away goals Dortmund managed in the first tie. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: The Spaniards are losing form at the worst possible time with the Copa del Rey now gone and the defense far from solid. The Germans have turned a corner recently and that will continue with a victory to reach the quarters. Dortmund go through. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Benge's take: Sevilla have wobbled quite significantly since that first-leg loss to Dortmund, who seemed to get their number with explosive counters led by Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland. Having the latter (Sancho is out with a thigh problem), Marco Reus and so many other attacking talents in the mix mean you have to assume Dortmund are going to get goals. As for Sevilla, I'm not sure they've kicked their addiction to making mediocre chances. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: Dortmund get some key players in time, put three past Sevilla again and advance without too much concern. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 3, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 6-3 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: A thrilling first leg between the sides is gonna set up an interesting second leg, but an in-form Erling Haaland will be the difference-maker in this one. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 3, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 6-3 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Two teams that aren't playing particularly well at the moment means that this match will be a balm to somebody no matter what happens. Dortmund are going to play an open style no matter what, but Sevilla probably don't have the explosiveness to capitalize on Dortmund's defensive vulnerability. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

PSG +116; Draw +280; Barcelona +205 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: PSG -0.5 Bet Now



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-2 1-1 2-1 2-1 2-1 2-0 3-1 3-2 2-1

Rongen's take: A three-goal cushion thanks to Kylian Mbappe's stunning hat trick at Camp Nou will prove to be too much. No heroic comeback this time for Barca. Pick: PSG 2, Barcelona 2 (PSG advance 6-3 on aggregate)

Romano's take: Another remontada is almost impossible. PSG in the Champions League have a different mentality and Barca will have a difficult game. Lionel Messi won't be enough. Pick: PSG 1, Barcelona 1 (PSG advance 5-2 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: Barcelona are on a great, great run right now and everything seems to be going their way. Another remontada is not totally unrealistic and I think Barcelona will be better in Paris, but it won't be enough to put them through. Pick: PSG 1, Barcelona 2 (PSG advance 5-3 on aggregate)

West's take: PSG shocked us all with their imperious performance in the first leg, but I don't think we're getting la remontada 2.0. I see Barcelona winning this one, but by a slim margin. Pick: PSG 1, Barcelona 2 (PSG advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: It will not be like the first leg, but the French giants will exploit the Blaugrana's defensive vulnerabilities in a closer encounter that sees Neymar make a cameo appearance against his former side as they reach the quarterfinals. Pick: PSG 2, Barcelona 1 (PSG advance 6-2 on aggregate)

Benge's take: I want to predict another remontada or at least a grand attempt in vain, but this is still the same Barcelona that PSG cut to ribbons last month. Why should anything have changed? Their press is non-existent, their midfield is defensively questionable and much of their defense is too slow for top tier European football. Oh and Neymar might be back for the hosts. Pick: PSG 2, Barcelona 0 (PSG advance 6-1 on aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: PSG can afford to rest some players, but they don't, capitalizing on Gerard Pique's absence for Barca by sending the team to another humiliating defeat. Pick: PSG 3, Barcelona 1 (PSG advance 7-2 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: PSG absolutely dominated a limping Barcelona in the first leg and they'll do it again in the second leg with another strong performance from Kylian Mbappe and the potential return of Neymar. Pick: PSG 3, Barcelona 2 (PSG advance 7-3 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Barcelona staged a three-goal comeback in the Copa del Rey last week, but they'll need four to do it against PSG. The Parisian side hasn't conceded four home goals at any point in the last decade. Barcelona might make it interesting, but that's about all. Pick: PSG 1, Barcelona 2 (PSG advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Liverpool +127; Draw +245; RB Leipzig +210 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Liverpool -0.5 Bet Now



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 1-1 2-0 2-1 (a.e.t.) 2-1 2-1 2-1 1-1 2-2 2-1

Rongen's take: The Reds are unbeaten in 11 games with German clubs since a 2002 defeat at Leverkusen (three draws). I have the Reds making it 12. Pick: Liverpool 1, RB Leipzig 1 (Liverpool advance 3-1 on aggregate)

Romano's take: The habit of playing these games can make a real difference. That's why Liverpool can close the case after the first leg win. Pick: Liverpool 2, RB Leipzig 0 (Liverpool advance 4-0 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: In many ways, this is Jurgen Klopp's biggest game of the season, purely because he needs something -- ANYTHING -- to get his squad to wake up again. Six straight league losses has shown so many cracks with the defending EPL champions, but most importantly, the fire these players once had has faded. I don't know if this enough for Leipzig to win the round, but there is no better time to face Liverpool. Question is, do the Germans have enough to take it? Pick: Liverpool 1, RB Leipzig 2 a.e.t. (Liverpool advance 3-2 on aggregate)

West's take: Liverpool's entire season rests on the Champions League. They're struggling domestically, they've been ravaged by injury, and the only way to salvage anything out of this season is by winning -- or at least going deep in Champions League. I think they'll get the job done and keep the dream alive with a tight win at home against Leipzig. Pick: Liverpool 2, RB Leipzig 1 (Liverpool advance 4-1 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: The Germans will give it everything and come close to forcing extra time by reversing the 2-0 first leg result, but the Reds will have just enough to scrape into the quarters. Pick: Liverpool 1, RB Leipzig 2 (Liverpool advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Benge's take: This is going to be a close one. The win in Budapest felt like a relief for a team who had largely been losing to good teams beforehand but now Liverpool have the air of a team that could lose to a pub team, let alone an RB Leipzig side who have built a head of steam since the first leg. The boldest prediction right now feels like suggesting that Jurgen Klopp's team will score but they do have the attacking talent required to get that one goal and for all their defensive difficulties of late you feel they might be able to hold Leipzig to one or two. Pick: Liverpool 1, RB Leipzig 2 (Liverpool advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: The home woes for the Reds continue early, but they manage to bounce back to advance through a Sadio Mane goal, albeit uncomfortably. Pick: Liverpool 1, RB Leipzig 1 (Liverpool advance 3-1 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Liverpool had a strong first leg after limping back into UCL on a streak of poor form in EPL. They're facing a similar scenario once again and will be motivated, but will advance based on aggregate. Pick: Liverpool 2, RB Leipzig 2 (Liverpool advance 4-2 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Liverpool are a mess right now, and that means Leipzig will have a chance to stage a real comeback. But, despite Klopp's defensive woes, and the inability to find a central defensive pairing that can both stay in front of defenders and stay healthy, they manage to do just enough to sneak through while not doing enough to stop their home losing streak. Pick: Liverpool 1, RB Leipzig 2 (Liverpool advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!