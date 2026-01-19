UEFA Champions League sees its first action of the new year this midweek with Matchday 7 taking place. Each team enters with two games left in the league phase and much yet to be decided with the top eight advancing to the last 16, with spots 9-24 competing in the playoff round. While the likes of Arsenal, Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City are sitting pretty, there is still work to do for Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus, among others.

Here's how the CBS Sports team thinks this week's action will shake out.

Champions League matches on Tuesday

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Kairat vs. Club Brugge 1-3 1-1 0-2 0-3 1-1 Bodo/Glimt vs. Man City 0-2 0-3 0-2 0-2 0-3 Inter vs. Arsenal 0-1 1-1 0-1 1-1 1-1 Real Madrid vs. Monaco 3-2 2-1 2-2 3-1 2-1 Copenhagen vs. Napoli 1-1 2-1 0-1 1-2 1-3 Sporting CP vs. PSG 0-2 1-2 0-2 1-3 0-4 Tottenham vs. Dortmund 1-2 1-2 0-2 2-2 2-2 Olympiacos vs. Leverkusen 2-0 1-3 1-2 1-1 2-1 Villarreal vs. Ajax 1-0 2-0 1-0 0-0 1-0

Game of the day: Inter vs. Arsenal

Player to watch: Declan Rice, Arsenal: Given that Inter's most frequently used midfield three has an average age of 30 and plenty of miles on the clock, Arsenal could enjoy great success if they can field a dynamic presence to push them through the center of the pitch with purposeful ball carrying. Fortunately for them they have Declan Rice, who might just be the best all-round central midfielder on the planet. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Lautaro Martinez, Inter: The Nerazzurri captain will be asked to deliver a great performance this Tuesday as the Argentinian striker has recently struggled, as has the team, against the big teams. After losing to Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in the last two games of the league phase, Inter are called to not lose against the best team around Europe right now. A challenging task. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Inter 0, Arsenal 1 – A battle between the league leaders in Italy and England will offer plenty of intrigue, especially as both sides contend for a top eight finish in the league phase and hope to book a direct spot in the round of 16. This game, though, is still Arsenal's to lose and it feels as if Europe's most in-form team – and deepest squad – is unlikely to do so. The Gunners' defense is as organized as it gets and their years-long effort to stockpile attackers means they probably have the goods for a narrow win against Inter and maintain top spot in the table. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Under 2.5 goals (-140): This is a match that could go either way as these are two contenders for the Champions League crown meeting, but they also both sport two of the best defenses in the world. Goals will be hard to come by when both teams combined have conceded one goal in Champions League play so far, and a draw helps both to secure a place in the top eight of the league phase. -- Chuck Booth

Real Madrid vs. Monaco

Player to watch: Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid: After the chorus of boos that greeted Madrid at the weekend, Vinicius is one of several with a point to prove to the Santiago Bernabeu. If the sacking of Xabi Alonso is to be justified, it will have to be because one of the most dangerous attackers in the world performs far better under Alvaro Arbeloa. Tuesday would be a good time to start proving that can be the case. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid: All eyes will likely be on Vinicius after what happened in Madrid last Saturday, but there were a lot of whistles also when Bellingham was announced before the game. This is why I can expect a lot from him against AS Monaco. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Real Madrid 2, Monaco 2 – It is hard to know what to expect from Real Madrid after a very chaotic week that included Xabi Alonso's ouster and a surprise exit in the Copa del Rey to second division side Albacete. The pressure to perform is as clear as ever and Alonso did get the group going before his exit, so goals may not be much of an issue on Tuesday in the Champions League. Visitors Monaco have a bit of a chaotic streak, though, goals and defensive lapses coming in almost equal measure for the Ligue 1 side in European play this season. It feels like a perfect set-up for a dramatic encounter in Spain against a fellow agent of chaos in Real Madrid, who do not exactly seem positioned for a strong finish to the season without Alonso. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Kylian Mbappe to score 2+ goals (+190): If Real Madrid are going to get anything out of this match, it will rest on the shoulders of one person, and that's Kylian Mbappe. Pressure is on Vini Jr. after being booed at the Bernebau over the weekend, but he's been at his best when sticking to the wings and getting the ball to the Frenchman in the middle. Facing a Monaco side that can pressure Real Madrid's defense, it will be imporant to get their attacking balance right and leaning on Mbappe is the best bet for that.

-- Chuck Booth

Champions League matches on Wednesday

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Galatasaray vs. Atletico 2-2 1-2 1-2 1-3 1-2 Qarabag vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 1-0 0-0 1-1 1-2 Marseille vs. Liverpool 1-3 3-2 2-1 1-1 1-1 Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona 0-2 0-5 1-4 0-3 1-3 Bayern Munich vs. Union S-G 4-0 5-1 4-0 5-0 5-0 Juventus vs. Benfica 1-0 0-0 1-0 1-1 2-0 Newcastle vs. PSV 2-0 1-1 1-0 0-1 2-0 Atalanta vs. Athletic Club 1-0 2-0 1-0 1-0 2-1 Chelsea vs. Pafos 3-0 4-0 2-0 2-1 3-0

Game of the day: Marseille vs. Liverpool

Player to watch: Florian Wirtz, Liverpool: It has seemed the case for a while now that the Champions League might be a better vehicle for year one Wirtz than the Premier League, where defenders are still that bit too burly and robust with Liverpool's No.7. Only Kylian Mbappe has created more chances than Wirtz in this season's competition and a clash with Marseille should afford plenty of breakaway opportunities for further mayhem to be induced. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool: Facing OM away will be a big challenge for Liverpool and Arne Slot's side and this is why a player like the Dutch defender will be crucial for the success of the English team. Roberto De Zerbi's teams are always difficult to face when it comes to their attacking skills but the experience of Van Dijk can decide games like this one. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Marseille 2, Liverpool 1 – Arne Slot's strong start with Liverpool feels like a very long time ago now, the team devolving into a dull side that seem to drag themselves through games and are rarely rewarded with the result in the process. They head to France on the back of four Premier League draws, going goalless in two of those encounters. It does not inspire optimism in their output against Marseille, who may just have it in them to pull off the upset. Wins over Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 play and Newcastle United in the Champions League make them an intriguing watch and a potential spoiler for a Liverpool team in need of a win. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Marseille to win (+270): The vibes couldn't be more off at Liverpool than where they are right now, and despite Florian Wirtz's improvement for the Reds as of late, it won't be enough to keep Roberto De Zerbi's attack at bay. This is a situation where if Marseille nets a goal early, this match could get ugly, and it's hard to trust that Liverpool can break out of their doldrums to net a needed result right now. -- Chuck Booth

Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona

Player to watch: Marcus Rashford, Barcelona: What a loan spell this has been for the England international. The weekend's goal against Real Sociedad might have been in vain but it was his eighth of the season to go with the same number of assists. Whether as a starter or off the bench, a trip to Prague could offer him a prime opportunity to add more of either, perhaps even both. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Lamine Yamal, Barcelona: It will be difficult for any team to face the Spanish winger this season but Lamine Yamal needs to deliver after the disappointing defeat at Real Sociedad over the weekend. This is why I'm expecting big things from him this week against Slavia Prague. So far he has scored two goals in five games in the league phase and from a player like him we can definitely demand more. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Slavia Prague 1, Barcelona 4 – Barcelona's Champions League campaign has not always gone according to plan but in Prague on Wednesday, they are likely to thrust themselves back into the conversation for a top eight finish. Hansi Flick's side leads with attack-minded principles so expect them to put several goals past Slavia Prague, who are amongst the worst teams in the league phase with 11 goals conceded in six games, but considering Barcelona's defensive track record, the hosts might have a consolation goal in them. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Barcelona to score 2 or more goals in the first half (+192): With Raphinha set to return to the Barcelona side, we're back to old reliable. Barcelona may be away from home, but that doesn't mean that they won't be able to run up the score against a Slavia Prague side that just doesn't have the players to keep up. Even if Raphinha is rested, Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford will be plenty to deal with.

-- Chuck Booth