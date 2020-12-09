The final day of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us, with plenty still at stake in the standings. So far, 12 of the 16 available spots have been taken, but we could see some big clubs like Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan drop down to Europa League play if things don't go their way on Wednesday.

First and second in Group H will be decided when Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir resumes their match on Wednesday after Tuesday's match was put to a pause following an alleged racist incident involving the fourth official and an assistant manager.

For a look at the latest scenarios and permutations, click here.

So which teams will come away with tickets to the knockout stage and which teams will crumble under pressure and head to Europa League football this week? The CBS Sports' soccer experts have made their picks below. You can watch all the action on CBS All Access.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

Time: Wednesday, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 3-0 3-0 3-0 3-1 2-0 5-0 2-0 3-0 2-1





Case for Paris Saint-Germain: PSG have turned their situation around with their wins over Leipzig and United (now eliminated) and another victory will complete the job here. PSG win 3-1 and top Group H. -- Jonathan Johnson

Midtjylland vs. Liverpool

Time: Wednesday, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-0 2-0 3-0 2-1 1-1 3-0 3-0 3-0 2-1



Case for Liverpool: Liverpool are through, Midtylland are last, this game fundamentally doesn't matter, but Liverpool are still a lot better. -- Mike L. Goodman

Case for Midtjylland: Liverpool are guaranteed to finish top and have nothing to gain by fielding a strong side in Denmark with a high risk of further injuries. The hosts to pick up a consolation 2-1 win over a depleted visiting side. -- Jonathan Johnson

Ajax vs. Atalanta

Time: Wednesday, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-1 3-2 3-2 3-3 2-1 2-2 3-2 3-2 2-1





Case for Ajax: The Orobici do not seem to be at their sharpest ahead of the trip to Amsterdam, and even though Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has some selection worries, a home win should be in the cards. -- Thomas Rongen

Case for Atalanta: A game between two teams that love to attack and struggle to defend with a knockout stage birth on the line. Atalanta has struggled this season to achieve the heights of last year but with Ilicic back in the fold, the Italian side just has too much talent for Ajax. -- Mike L. Goodman

Bayern Munich vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 3-0 2-0 2-0 2-0 1-0 2-1 2-0 4-0 3-1





Case for Bayern Munich: Bayern with too much talent on the pitch to play a poor game against a Lokomotiv Moscow side that is playing for third place. -- Sandra Herrera

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Latest Odds: Real Madrid -0.5 Bet Now



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 1-0 2-1 2-1 2-1 2-1 2-2 2-2 2-1 1-1





Case for Real Madrid: Real Madrid scraped a vital 1-0 win over Sevilla at the weekend and I think we'll see more of that mettle that brought them to three straight UCL wins. Look for a 2-1 at home against this season's surprise, M'Gladbach. -- Aaron West

Case for Borussia Monchengladbach: One thing is for certain, Gladbach will score goals. They haven't been kept goalless since the second weekend of the season and have the sixth-highest xG per 90 of teams in the group stage. Up against that what do you have to argue in favor of Madrid beyond some nebulous sense that this team, led by the transcendent Sergio Ramos, surely can't go out at the group stage? You'd have said they can't lose twice to Shakhtar Donetsk though. -- James Benge

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-0 2-1 2-0 1-0 3-1 2-1 1-0 0-0 0-0





Case for Red Bull Salzburg: Jesse Marsch knows his team can win it, and they do, pulling off the upset against a top defense to advance. -- Roger Gonzalez

Case for Atletico Madrid: The Red Bulls are likely to go guns blazing at Atletico Madrid, which means Diego Simeone's side will have a number of opportunities to seal the victory on the break. When the two met at the Wanda Metropolitano earlier in the process, Atletico Madrid recorded a 3-2 win over Salzburg. -- Thomas Rongen

Manchester City vs. Marseille



Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 3-0 3-0 1-1 1-0 0-0 2-1 2-0 2-0 1-0



Case for Man City: Even though City have little to play for, they rarely take their foot off the gas in dead rubbers. Whoever Pep Guardiola puts in his starting XI should have the technical quality and composure to dominate this game. Marseille will give this a good go in search of Europa League football but even a weakened City side has quality they don't. -- James Benge

Case for Marseille: City have a strange habit of underperforming where they are least expected, and Marseille are up there as the most unlikely of beneficiaries against a changed side. -- Jonathan Johnson

Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-0 1-0 3-1 0-0 2-0 1-1 2-1 2-2 3-1





Case for Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku will help Inter again after a crazy team like Shakhtar. -- Fabrizio Romano

Case for draw: Can Inter finally perform when it matters? In a group where all four teams are alive, Inter need to win and get help, but the first part of the equation is no guarantee. Both teams need to win so expect a wide open match, but neither team is equipped to defend a lead once they have it. -- Mike L. Goodman

Olympiacos vs. Porto

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 1-1 2-2 1-0 1-1 0-0 2-1 2-0 1-0 1-0





Case for Olympiacos: It didn't take much expenditure for Olympiacos to beat Volos 6-1 over the weekend and with motivation wildly high, I think they shock Porto 1-0 and sneak into Europa. -- Aaron West

Case for Porto: Porto with enough talent to get the win and send the Greek side out of Europa League contention. -- Sandra Herrera

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!