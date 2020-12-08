The UEFA Champions League group stage is nearing its end. Matchday 6 arrives Tuesday with eight games across the continent as Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and RB Leipzig all facing pressure to get wins and advance to the last 16.

Which teams will come away with tickets to the knockout stage and which teams will crumble under pressure and head to Europa League football this week? The CBS Sports' soccer experts have made their picks below. You can watch all the action on CBS All Access.

If keeping track of every match at the same time is your cup of tea, make sure you tune into "The Golazo Show," CBS Sports' live whip-around show on group stage matchdays. "The Golazo Show" will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on matchdays, including the final matchday of the Europa League group stage on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

If you missed action from the previous day, check out "The Champions Club," featuring Jules Breach, Julien Laurens and Ade "The Beast" Akinfenwa. It's the ultimate nightly highlights show for fans of the Champions League on CBS All Access.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Zenit vs. Borussia Dortmund

Time: Tuesday, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano

Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-1 2-0

3-1 1-1 3-1 3-1 1-0 2-0 1-0



Case for Borussia Dortmund: Dortmund have struggled lately, but I see the visiting side getting its act together against a Zenit side that have nothing to play for. -- Aaron West

Case for draw: Zenit are out while Dortmund are through and minus the injured Erling Haaland. The Russians are in declining form and the Germans finding it harder on the road than they do at home, but I expect a generous 1-1 draw for the hosts. -- Jonathan Johnson

So who should you back in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see Tuesday's best bets for the UEFA Champions League, all from the European soccer insider who's generated over $17,300 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season!

Lazio vs. Club Brugge

Time: Tuesday, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-0 2-1 3-1 2-0 2-1 2-0 2-1 1-0 1-0





Case for Lazio: Ciro Immobile is in top form and primed to score again on this special night for Lazio. -- Fabrizio Romano

Case for Club Brugge: The Belgians were significantly better the last time these two played with 2.2 expected goals to Lazio's 0.78. In Rome you'd predict a more even game but the likes of Hans Vanaken and Emmanuel Dennis can go on the attack with nothing to lose. I think Brugge might just shade it. -- James Benge

Barcelona vs. Juventus

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 1-1 2-1 1-1 3-1 2-0 3-1 2-2 1-1 3-2





Case for Barcelona: Messi against Ronaldo. Get ready for a clash between two massive superstars. Juve have too many defensive problems, though. -- Fabrizio Romano

Case for Juventus: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both score, but it is the Italian side that gets revenge and wins Group F. -- Roger Gonzalez

Chelsea vs. Krasnodar

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-0 3-0 4-1 3-0 4-0 2-0 3-0 3-1 1-0





Case for Chelsea: Chelsea are a relentless winning machine at the moment. They'll probably deploy a reserve attack at Stamford Bridge, but that probably includes Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham, all of whom have a point to prove. This could be fun. -- James Benge

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester United

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-2 2-0 2-2 2-1 3-3 3-1 2-1 2-1 2-2





Case for RB Leipzig: Must-win for the Bundesliga side to advance into knockout stage. They'll bring their best against United. -- Sandra Herrera

Case for Manchester United: Leipzig need to come out gunning for a win, but for all their faults United remain a very competent defensive side and Leipzig will risk leaving themselves very open on the counter. -- Mike L. Goodman

Dynamo Kiev vs. Ferencvaros



Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-1 1-1 1-0 1-0 1-0 2-1 1-0 2-0 1-1



Case for Dynamo Kiev: The Hungarian champions have no other choice but to go all guns blazing at Mircea Lucescu's troops. Since Dynamo Kiev will have a number of opportunities to score on the break, put your money on the Ukrainian outfit. -- Thomas Rongen

Case for draw: Defensive problems and not a great moment for both teams -- get ready for a draw. -- Fabrizio Romano

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 3-0 3-0 3-0 3-1 2-0 5-0 2-0 3-0 2-1





Case for Paris Saint-Germain: PSG have turned their situation around with their wins over Leipzig and United and another victory will complete the job here. PSG win 3-1 and top Group H. -- Jonathan Johnson

Rennes vs. Sevilla

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-1 2-1 3-1 1-1 2-1 2-1 1-0 0-0 1-0





Case for Rennes: Rennes have been rather better than their record suggests so far this season, they merited at least one point from their games against Chelsea. Rennes will likely host a weakened Sevilla team while they themselves will be desperate for a first win since October -- at Roazhon Park they are an effective attacking force with the ninth best xG per 90 on home soil. -- James Benge

Case for Sevilla: Sevilla were unlucky to lose to Real Madrid over the weekend but they won't need luck against Rennes in a match that doesn't mean much anyway. -- Aaron West

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!