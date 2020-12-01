The Champions League group stage is nearing its end as Matchday 5 concludes on Wednesday with eight games across the continent. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and RB Leipzig are all facing a bit of pressure to get wins in their group, while a few teams are set to clinch spots in the round of 16.

Which teams will come away with three vital points and which teams will crumble under pressure this week? The CBS Sports' soccer experts have made their picks below. You can watch all the action on CBS All Access.

Krasnodar vs. Rennes

Time: Wednesday, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-0 1-1 2-1 1-0 2-1 0-0 4-1 1-0 1-0 2-2



Case for Krasnodar: Krasnodar's performances are much better than their results, and they are surely capable of matching Rennes at home ground. -- Thomas Rongen

Case for Rennes: This one will decide Group E's Europa League berth and Rennes' recent loss of form is not as alarming as Krasnodar's. -- Jonathan Johnson

Istanbul Basaksehir vs. RB Leipzig

Time: Wednesday, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 3-0 2-0 2-1 3-1 2-1 2-0 3-0 3-0 2-0 1-0





Case for RB Leipzig: RB Leipzig can't afford to drop points, and they won't with Angelino continuing to be a goal machine out wide. -- Roger Gonzalez

Sevilla vs. Chelsea

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-2 1-1 0-0 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-1 2-1 2-0 1-0





Case for Sevilla: They're clicking at the right time, with five consecutive wins in all competitions and just one loss at home this season. Look for Julen Lopetegui's side to muck things up and turn this into a physical contest while managing to get a result at home. -- Igor Mello

Case for Chelsea: Both teams are through and can likely start rotated squads. Chelsea have so many top level attackers that even their rotation will likely include the likes of Christian Pulisic or Kai Havertz to fire them through. -- Mike L. Goodman

Borussia Dortmund vs. Lazio

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 3-1 2-1 2-1 3-2 2-1 2-1 2-1 3-1 3-1 1-0





Case for Borussia Dortmund: Lazio are not used to these UCL games. They're tired, too. Erling Haaland will be angry after his big miss over the weekend. -- Fabrizio Romano

Case for Lazio: A great fixture lies ahead with Ciro Immobile taking care of business and another win against Borussia Dortmund. -- Luis Miguel Echegaray

Club Brugge vs. Zenit

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-1 1-1 1-1 2-1 2-0 2-2 2-0 1-1 1-0 2-1





Case for Club Brugge: Zenit must win here to stand any chance of Europa League qualification and Brugge know that a draw should secure it for them. -- Jonathan Johnson

Case for Zenit: Both of these sides are realistically playing for Europa League at this point, and with just one point, Zenit have nothing to lose. Brugge were dismantled by Dortmund last time out in Champions League, and I think Zenit will take this one, 2-1. -- Aaron West

Juventus vs. Dynamo Kiev



Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-1 1-0 3-1 2-1 3-1 2-0 2-1 3-0 2-1 1-0



Case for Juventus: Juventus have been anything but convincing this season, and the jury is still out on Andrea Pirlo's tactical acumen. Cristiano Ronaldo still plays in the shirt though, and I think he'll be enough for them to beat the visitors. 2-1 to Juventus. -- Aaron West

Ferencvaros vs. Barcelona

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 2-0 3-0 2-0 4-0 2-1 3-0 3-0 2-0 3-0 2-1





Case for Barcelona: Already clinched a spot in the next round and on cruise control. Let's see if Sergino Dest dazzles again. -- Sandra Herrera

Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Pick: 1-1 2-2 3-2 2-1 2-1 2-1 3-1 3-1 2-0 3-1





Case for Manchester United: This one's spicy! Edinson Cavani is coming off a fantastic weekend with a brace, but more importantly, he looked like the missing link for this Manchester United attack. PSG conceded chance after chance in their 2-2 draw with Bordeaux over the weekend, and it feels like if United are handed the same kind of leeway at home, it won't end well for the visitors. I'm going to go with United here, 2-1. -- Aaron West

Case for Paris Saint-Germain: United are almost there but PSG need to win to ensure that their latter stage hopes are not in jeopardy once more. Depending on Leipzig's result in Turkey, a draw could be enough for PSG here. There is also a scenario that has United, PSG and Leipzig all on nine points heading into the final round. -- Jonathan Johnson

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!