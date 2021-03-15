On Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+, Chelsea-Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich-SS Lazio are the two round of 16 second leg offerings with the Germans comfortable against the Italians and Thomas Tuchel's men narrowly leading Diego Simeone's side.

In all likelihood, Hansi Flick's defending champions are already through the quarterfinals and it is just a question of whether the Blues or Atleti will be the ones to join them. Find out what our experts make of the day's slate just below.

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio

Time: Wednesday, 4 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Bayern Munich -300; Draw +440; Lazio +750 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-0 2-0 3-1 2-0 2-1 3-1 3-0 3-1 3-1

Rongen's take: There's no stopping this juggernaut. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Lazio 0 (Bayern advance 6-1 on aggregate)

Romano's take: The qualification has already been achieved, but Bayern always maintain their concentration in Europe and can still win. Lazio will have a bad time. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Lazio 0 (Bayern advance 6-1 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: Lazio completely fell apart in the first leg and the defending UCL champion took complete advantage. They found solace in the lone goal, but that's all it is as I think Bayern will wrap this up quite comfortably. Since Hansi Flick took over, Bayern have won their six home UCL matches by an aggregate of 18-3, so I think you know where I am going with this. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Lazio 1 (Bayern advance 7-2 on aggregate)

West's take: Bayern took just about all the wind out of Lazio's sails in the first leg, and I think an early goal will make this one pretty boring. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Lazio 0 (Bayern advance 6-1 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: We can stick a fork in this one already, but I do expect the Italians to fight for their pride against a rotated German outfit. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Lazio 1 (Bayern advance 6-2 on aggregate)

Benge's take: The most interesting question here is whether Bayern will at all be tempted to take their foot off the gas with this tie already in the bag. Recent evidence would suggest not. The holders have been handing out their fair share of paddlings recently, when they turn it on there are few teams in Europe that can leave with Munich. Lazio are not one of them. Bayern Munich 3, Lazio 1 (Bayern advance 7-2 on aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: Bayern punish Lazio with a relentless attack and dominate possession, having this one over by the half hour more. But, it was over before it started. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Lazio 0 (Bayern advance 7-1 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Bayern have the ability to run down defenses in their attack while staying organized at the back. They'll continue to dominate ahead of the quarterfinal. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Lazio 1 (Bayern advance 7-2 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: This wasn't much of a contest in Italy, and it won't be much of a contest this time around, but maybe Ciro Immobile can find a consolation goal for Lazio. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Lazio 1 (Bayern advance 7-2 on aggregate)

Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid

Time: Wednesday, 4 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Chelsea +120; Draw +225; Atletico Madrid +245 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-1 0-0 1-0 0-0 1-1 0-0 1-1 1-0 1-0

Rongen's take: This game is expected to be tight and tense but the fact that the visitors beat Liverpool last season at Anfield will give them much needed confidence. Pick: Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 2 (Atletico advance 2-2 on aggregate with away goal tiebreaker)

Romano's take: A super tactical match where anything can happen, but Thomas Tuchel has reinforced the defense and Atletico can find problems. Pick: Chelsea 0, Atletico Madrid 0 (Chelsea advance 1-0 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: If there's one thing that we can expect from Thomas Tuchel, it's efficiency, and that's we'll get against Atleti in the second leg: An efficient win. His undefeated run with the Blues is impressive but even more outstanding is their defensive record as they have only allowed two goals in 12 game in all competitions since taking over. Diego Simeone's side look a little tired, and to be honest, the Champions League is probably just another headache for the Argentine coach and his team, who are holding on the top of La Liga by the skin of their teeth. Pick: Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 0 (Chelsea advance 2-0 on aggregate)

West's take: Atleti were on fire during the first half of the season, but they've lost an alarming amount of steam. Coming into London after a weak draw over the weekend, I don't see them having the inspiration to outscore Chelsea, or even score at all. Pick: Chelsea 0, Atletico Madrid 0 (Chelsea advance 1-0 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: Extra time and possibly even penalties would not totally surprise me, but it is hard to see Thomas Tuchel's men losing to Diego Simeone's men when they create so little. Pick: Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 1 (Chelsea advance 2-1 on aggregate)

Benge's take: A 0-0 draw suits Chelsea perfectly, which is good news for them because they are becoming masters of goalless football under Thomas Tuchel. Eventually the attack will click but without Jorginho and in particular Mason Mount there is cause to doubt how effectively they will progress the ball to dangerous areas. Of course, Atleti have the quality to score at Stamford Bridge and there has not been any drop off in their expected goals since the first leg, however the impression they gave in that game was of a team that could have kept playing until Wednesday and still not scored. Pick: Chelsea 0, Atletico Madrid 0

Gonzalez's take: The tastiest tie of them all. Atleti perform better than in the first leg and come close, but the Blues remain undefeated under Thomas Tuchel and hold on ... just barely. Pick: Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 1 (Chelsea advance 2-1 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Chelsea will be without Mason Mount, but will advance into quarterfinals on another narrow victory. The win will come more from Atletico's stale form and inability to finish chances in front of goal than Chelsea playing a convincing style of soccer. Pick: Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 0 (Chelsea advance 2-0 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Thomas Thuchel has Chelsea cruising along using a very conservative possession style. He'll be happy for his side to keep the ball and not take many risks, and Atleti's defensive approach means they will also likely not force the issue until late. Pick: Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 0 (Chelsea advance 2-0 on aggregate)

