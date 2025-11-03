UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 is nearly here, and Paramount+ will be your home to all the action with some massive matchups on deck. The games get underway with Arsenal going to Slavia Prague and Napoli hosting Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. ET, and then enormous clashes take center stage with some recent UCL final rematches as Liverpool host Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain welcome Bayern Munich to the City of Light.

But who is going to win this week's matchups? Be sure to check out our staff picks below!

Champions League matches on Tuesday

Champions League matches on Tuesday

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 2-1 2-1 2-1 2-1 Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal 0-1 0-3 0-2 0-2 0-3 Liverpool vs. Real Madrid 2-3 3-4 0-2 1-3 1-2 Juventus vs. Sporting Lisbon 2-1 2-0 2-0 2-2 2-0 Atletico Madrid vs. Union S-G 2-0 1-0 3-0 4-1 2-0 Bodo/Glimt vs. Monaco 1-0 0-0 1-0 1-1 1-1 PSG vs. Bayern Munich 1-2 2-3 3-1 1-1 2-2 Olympiacos vs. PSV Eindhoven 1-0 0-0 0-2 1-2 1-1 Tottenham vs. Copenhagen 3-1 1-0 1-0 1-0 3-0

Game of the day: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET

Player to watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid: It remains to be seen what role Alexander-Arnold is able to play at his former home, the right back having only just returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him since mid-September. In the last two matches Xabi Alonso opted to leave him on the bench, but if Alexander-Arnold does play any part in Tuesday's game, he will surely receive a hostile reception. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid: With 18 goals scored in 14 matches so far in all competitions, the start of the 2025-26 season has been phenomenal for the French star. The former PSG striker already scored five goals in the opening three Champions League matches and his return to England will mark one of the most exciting games of the week and all the eyes will be on him. Whenever that happens, he tends to deliver and this season has been no exception. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Liverpool 0, Real Madrid 2: Liverpool may figure out how to get out of their slump at some point, but Tuesday's clash against Real Madrid might come too soon for Arne Slot's in-flux side. Los Blancos are already a well-oiled machine under manager Xabi Alonso, with Kylian Mbappe offering enough flair to make up for the restrained approach preferred by the new boss. It was the recipe that brought them success in their 2-1 win in El Clasico, and it could do the trick again on Tuesday as Alonso's Madrid target a second statement victory in a short span of time. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Real Madrid to win (+160): Xabi Alonso's men may be going away from home in a trip to Anfield, but the environment isn't something that stops a team like Real Madrid. Los Blancos will have plenty at their disposal to give Liverpool's defense more than it can handle during the match. Big matches are a good time to keep plays simple, and it doesn't get much simpler than backing Kylian Mbappe to continue scoring while leading Real Madrid to victory over Liverpool. -- Chuck Booth

PSG vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET

Player to watch: Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich: Given that both these sides are overloaded with high grade forward talent, it may well be that the winner is whoever can best wrestle control of midfield. PSG have perhaps the more talented triumvirate but the best individual in the engine room might be Kimmich and if he can get quick ball to the front three, Bayern can thrive. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG: The Georgian winger will be pivotal for the team deployed by Luis Enrique on Tuesday, considering some key injuries that are affecting the French giants this month. We can probably expect a lot of goals in the game that will take place in Paris and the former Napoli winger can benefit from it. In the two matches he's played so far in Europe this season, Kvaratskhelia already scored twice and provided one assist. More coming. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3, Bayern Munich 1: One can never truly count out a team with the attacking talent of Bayern Munich, but these days, it is increasingly difficult to bet against Paris Saint-Germain. Manager Luis Enrique's reinvention of the team got them all the way to a historic treble last season and their quality has barely dimmed this campaign, their depth leading the way with a 2-1 win at Barcelona on Matchday 2 and their stars returning in time for a 7-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 3. It is the type of showing that makes them not just a serious contender in this game, but in the tournament as a whole, so expect them to act accordingly. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet:. Draw (+290): This is a tough game to pick as Paris Saint-Germain have done well managing injuries while staying at their best, but Bayern Munich have also operated as one of the best teams in the world under Vincent Kompany. It's a match were the winner, if there is one, would be considered one of the top contenders to win the entire competition, but it's also a time where a draw isn't something that would disappoint either side involved. With only five teams having a perfect nine points through three matches, just sharing a point will go a long way. -- Chuck Booth

Champions League matches on Wednesday

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Qarabag vs. Chelsea 0-2 0-4 0-3 0-2 0-4 Pafos vs. Villarreal 1-1 1-2 1-2 0-2 1-1 Club Brugge vs. Barcelona 1-3 1-2 0-3 1-3 0-3 Benfica vs. Leverkusen 2-0 1-1 1-1 0-1 1-1 Ajax vs. Galatasaray 1-2 2-2 1-2 1-3 1-1 Newcastle vs. Athletic Club 1-0 2-1 1-0 2-0 2-0 Man City vs. Dortmund 3-0 3-1 3-0 3-1 2-1 Marseille vs. Atalanta 2-1 3-1 2-1 1-1 2-2 Inter vs. Kairat 4-0 3-0 3-0 3-0 3-0

Game of the day: Man City vs. Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET

Player to watch: Erling Haaland, Manchester City: It's giving running into an ex who has had the most almighty of glow ups. Not that Haaland was anything other than spectacular in a Borussia Dortmund shirt, but right now there might be no more devastating force in football than the Norwegian, scorer of 17 of City's 31 goals in all competitions so far this season. He's probably going to add to that. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Phil Foden, Manchester City: While all the eyes of Wednesday's match will be on the former Borussia Dortmund striker, the real action will come from the English star who is still looking for to score his first Champions League goal of the season. His technique and style will be crucial in breaking through the German defense, and he can certainly help raise the tempo when the Citizens are in possession and pushing forward. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Manchester City 3, Borussia Dortmund 0: Erling Haaland is in high-flying form and might be able to topple Borussia Dortmund on his own, but the good news for Manchester City is that the Norway international has a talented cast of supporting players willing to pitch on the goalscoring front. City may not be at the peak of their powers as manager Pep Guardiola mounts another rebuild, but they are definitely trending in the right direction, with Wednesday's game a perfect chance to showcase just that. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Manchester City to win and Erling Haaland to score (-129): The fact that the odds are this low for picking a scorer and a victory shows just how dominant Haaland has been in a Manchester City shirt. With 17 goals in only 14 appearances in all competitions for City, Haaland is going to score in almost every game, the question is just will his team win the game. Facing Dortmund at home is a time that they should do just that.

-- Chuck Booth

Barcelona vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. ET

Player to watch: Lamine Yamal, Barcelona: It hasn't taken long for Yamal to get back in the groove after his injury earlier this season. His last six games have brought three assists and two goals and the 18-year-old was on sparkling form in the weekend's 3-1 win over Elche. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Fermin Lopez, Barcelona: The Spanish striker has been one of the most prolific strikers in this first part of the season as he already scored six goals in the opening nine matches of the season, including the hat trick he scored in the last Barcelona home match against Olympiacos. With Robert Lewandowski still at not his best form and Raphinha's injury, he's the one to watch in the attack for the Blaugrana alongside Lamine Yamal. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Club Brugge 1, Barcelona 2: Club Brugge have done their best to climb up Europe's ranks, reaching the round of 16 in last season's edition of the Champions League along the way. They just might have the goods to get one past Barcelona's somewhat leaky back line, too, but this game is Barcelona's to lose. Even if Hansi Flick's side is not at full fitness, Lamine Yamal will still play a big part in the attacking operation and the likes of Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford have pitched in nicely in the absence of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: First half over 1.5 goals (-116): This is almost an auto bet in Barcelona games. With how they play under Hansi Flick, not only will Barcelona go at the opposition with all that they have in attack, but they'll also give up chances on the counter. Brugge are a team with enough pace to take advantage of those chances which can lead to a high scoring affair. -- Chuck Booth