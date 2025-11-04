UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 is here, and Paramount+ will be your home to all the action with some massive matchups on deck. The games got underway with Arsenal going to Slavia Prague and winning comfortably while Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt played a hard-fought draw. Later in enormous clashes Liverpool topped Real Madrid 1-0 while Bayern Munich jumped out to a 2-0 lead before a Luis Diaz red card reduced them to 10 men. Paris Saint-Germain pulled one back in the second half with a man advantage, but were unable to find an equalizer.

But who is going to win Wednesday's week's matchups? Be sure to check out our staff picks below!

Champions League matches on Wednesday

Champions League matches on Wednesday

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Qarabag vs. Chelsea 0-2 0-4 0-3 0-2 0-4 Pafos vs. Villarreal 1-1 1-2 1-2 0-2 1-1 Club Brugge vs. Barcelona 1-3 1-2 0-3 1-3 0-3 Benfica vs. Leverkusen 2-0 1-1 1-1 0-1 1-1 Ajax vs. Galatasaray 1-2 2-2 1-2 1-3 1-1 Newcastle vs. Athletic Club 1-0 2-1 1-0 2-0 2-0 Man City vs. Dortmund 3-0 3-1 3-0 3-1 2-1 Marseille vs. Atalanta 2-1 3-1 2-1 1-1 2-2 Inter vs. Kairat 4-0 3-0 3-0 3-0 3-0

Game of the day: Man City vs. Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET

Player to watch: Erling Haaland, Manchester City: It's giving running into an ex who has had the most almighty of glow ups. Not that Haaland was anything other than spectacular in a Borussia Dortmund shirt, but right now there might be no more devastating force in football than the Norwegian, scorer of 17 of City's 31 goals in all competitions so far this season. He's probably going to add to that. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Phil Foden, Manchester City: While all the eyes of Wednesday's match will be on the former Borussia Dortmund striker, the real action will come from the English star who is still looking for to score his first Champions League goal of the season. His technique and style will be crucial in breaking through the German defense, and he can certainly help raise the tempo when the Citizens are in possession and pushing forward. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Manchester City 3, Borussia Dortmund 0: Erling Haaland is in high-flying form and might be able to topple Borussia Dortmund on his own, but the good news for Manchester City is that the Norway international has a talented cast of supporting players willing to pitch on the goalscoring front. City may not be at the peak of their powers as manager Pep Guardiola mounts another rebuild, but they are definitely trending in the right direction, with Wednesday's game a perfect chance to showcase just that. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Manchester City to win and Erling Haaland to score (-129): The fact that the odds are this low for picking a scorer and a victory shows just how dominant Haaland has been in a Manchester City shirt. With 17 goals in only 14 appearances in all competitions for City, Haaland is going to score in almost every game, the question is just will his team win the game. Facing Dortmund at home is a time that they should do just that.

-- Chuck Booth

Barcelona vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. ET

Player to watch: Lamine Yamal, Barcelona: It hasn't taken long for Yamal to get back in the groove after his injury earlier this season. His last six games have brought three assists and two goals and the 18-year-old was on sparkling form in the weekend's 3-1 win over Elche. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Fermin Lopez, Barcelona: The Spanish striker has been one of the most prolific strikers in this first part of the season as he already scored six goals in the opening nine matches of the season, including the hat trick he scored in the last Barcelona home match against Olympiacos. With Robert Lewandowski still at not his best form and Raphinha's injury, he's the one to watch in the attack for the Blaugrana alongside Lamine Yamal. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Club Brugge 1, Barcelona 2: Club Brugge have done their best to climb up Europe's ranks, reaching the round of 16 in last season's edition of the Champions League along the way. They just might have the goods to get one past Barcelona's somewhat leaky back line, too, but this game is Barcelona's to lose. Even if Hansi Flick's side is not at full fitness, Lamine Yamal will still play a big part in the attacking operation and the likes of Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford have pitched in nicely in the absence of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: First half over 1.5 goals (-116): This is almost an auto bet in Barcelona games. With how they play under Hansi Flick, not only will Barcelona go at the opposition with all that they have in attack, but they'll also give up chances on the counter. Brugge are a team with enough pace to take advantage of those chances which can lead to a high scoring affair. -- Chuck Booth