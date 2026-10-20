The mad rush to the midpoint of the Champions League league phase continues apace. In the space of four weeks we will have gotten through three rounds of the competition, hitting the halfway mark and making up time after that elongated international break. It is a pivotal moment then in the Champions League's early exchanges -- it's up to you to decide just how important the race for the top eight is in the overall direction of the competition -- and this week certainly brings the big guns.



Indeed, it is not hard to argue that Tuesday and Wednesday pit the four favorites for this competition against each other. On Wednesday it is the turn of the last two teams eliminated by champions Paris Saint-Germain to face off as Arsenal travel to Bayern Munich. Before that, however, it's the turn of the holders against the team that might be the best placed to steal their continental crown. PSG vs. Barcelona. This is going to be a barn burner, right?

A league-phase classic?

First things first, we really need these two to face off when the stakes are high. In each of the last two seasons it has seemed European football has been locked on a collision course for a Barcelona-Paris Saint-Germain dust-up in the Champions League final. A meeting between two injury-addled versions of these teams was not going to satiate our desires.

What so many wanted was a chance for the Parisians to bury the ghost of La Remontada, an opportunity for the Spanish champions to avenge themselves on an opponent that keeps snatching up their star players. This would be a footballing feast for the ages because deep down, no one wants to see the best attack vs. the best defense. They want the best attack vs. the second-best defense. It wouldn't hurt if at least one of those elite frontlines came with a rearguard that verges on Keystone Cops-ian (here's looking at you, Hansi Flick's high line).

PSG have kept up their end of the bargain, Barcelona less so. Red cards cost them in last season's quarterfinal against Atletico Madrid; a historic goalkeeping display from Inter's Yan Sommer did it the year before. There wasn't much improvement needed to get them to the big games, but boy, have they improved. Shaving 10% off their expected goals allowed per game in LaLiga is not to be sniffed at, and Rodri ranking in the 95th percentile for interceptions per 90 across Europe's top five leagues (min. 500 minutes played) is all the more impressive given that Barcelona always have the ball.

Really, though, the growth has somehow been in the attack. Barcelona were never exactly shy about marching up the pitch beforehand, but they have gone from averaging 2.5 goals last season to over four this, chucking on three extra shots per game and averaging a ludicrous 3.3 non-penalty expected goals per 90. It's mid-October and Flick's side already has more xG for the season than Getafe (who got 51 points) managed in all of 2025-26.

CBS Sports

If Lamine Yamal has a rival for the Ballon d'Or after this one, it's only because Raphinha, now repurposed as a center forward, has taken the leap for about the third time in the last five years. The supporting cast is staggeringly impressive. Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus all look shrewd pickups, while Fermin Lopez keeps taking good shots. About the only thing you can say to diminish this team in its 11-game winning run is that every attacker would look better if Pedri was the one giving them the ball.

Their opponent isn't putting up anywhere the same kind of numbers, but the PSG team sheet that Barcelona see could be quite different to that which drops before Ligue 1 matches. Away to Strasbourg on Sunday (a top-half side in each of the last two seasons), Luis Enrique rolled out an XI that included only two starters from the Champions League final, one a somewhat out-of-form Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. When an equalizer was not forthcoming, on came Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Desire Doue, Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele. A 3-1 win duly followed. Similar rotation was tried with less success against Monaco and Lille. Even so, it seems unlikely that Luis Enrique will ever need to adopt such extreme measures as playing his best XI to win Ligue 1.



This extreme rotation has instilled some competition in the PSG squad; both Warren Zaire-Emery and Magnes Akliouche will hope to retain their starting spots from the side that blitzed Manchester City in the first half at the Etihad last week. There is something in that 4-2 win that overstates the excellence of the holders, whose three first-half goals came from shots worth a combined 0.34 xG, but it was clear that when a higher gear was needed, the champions could find it.



They might well need to be there more consistently if beating Barcelona matters to them. Whether it does is not entirely clear given that this team has approached the league phase with as much vim as it has Ligue 1. Luis Enrique does not have quite as much to fear about two additional ultracompetitive games down the stretch as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta or Liverpool's Andoni Iraola might. And so hopes that this is the game to light up autumn's gloom might need tempering somewhat. Still, maybe this won't be the last we see of these two in this season's Champions League.

Viewing information -- PSG vs. Barcelona

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Parc des Princes, Paris

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: PSG +138; Draw +333; Barcelona +138

Italian sides face critical week

Two rounds played and it is not looking good for Serie A's finest. Nine teams, including three each from England and Spain, are six points from six. The quartet from Italy as a whole have just four to their name, the bulk of them earned by Como in their impressive opening win over RB Leipzig. Last week was an unmitigated disaster, all four ending in defeat to prompt soul-searching in a nation that has had to do quite a lot of that in recent years.

And perhaps there was not that much to be worried about. The absolute pulverizing Napoli got at the hands of Arsenal in week one is the only game where there has been a clear gulf in class in either direction. Otherwise, Roma need to put in some shifts on their set-piece defense, but they were 3-1 up and the better team against Real Madrid until a disastrous last ten minutes. Como too had the better of their game against Feyenoord and Napoli had the better of the xG against Villarreal, albeit they were chasing for three-quarters of the game. Inter too can point to a better xG against Club Brugge. Certainly none of this is good -- a regular finalist should be beating anything Belgium throws at it -- but there is no reason why this early crisis for Serie A can't still end with all four of its teams in the top 24.

Serie A hot takes: It's time for Juventus and Napoli to find new coaches after rough starts Francesco Porzio

If that is going to happen, this week's games seem quite critical, aside from Como's meeting with Manchester United on Wednesday. Shakhtar Donetsk probably occupy a similar berth to Club Brugge in a Champions League power ranking, a punchy side that Inter should cruise past at home. Slovan Bratislava are even more likely to be on the losing end against Roma, but the pressure is still on Gian Piero Gasperini's impressive side.

Blow that game, though, and it's Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (both away) and Sporting at home before Christmas. Roma should be too good for this to happen to them, but you could envisage them getting into a hole like the one Athletic Club and Villarreal found themselves in last season, when decent performances did not bring decent results and it became too difficult for them to rouse themselves after the turn. Napoli could find themselves in a similar hole after the visit of Bodo/Glimt, owners of a 12-1-3 record in home Champions League matches and 3-3-9 on the road.

Just as last week was a conflagration of the worst possible outcomes for the Italians, there is no reason why they shouldn't come out from these games the toast of the week. After all, every team is favored by the bookmakers in its game. They do, however, need to play up to expectations or else this season could get away from them.

Foden's chance after Semenyo injury

Though the injury is "not as bad as expected," Manchester City suffered a cruel blow in Saturday's 3-2 win over Ipswich Town, losing Antoine Semenyo to a knee injury that Enzo Maresca has confirmed should sideline him for eight weeks. City have rarely played without their No. 42. Indeed, no player has registered as many competitive minutes for the club as Semenyo since his arrival on Jan. 9. In the 2,727 minutes since, he has 13 goals, a tally bettered only by Erling Haaland, and six assists. Only Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku beat him on that measure.



It is something of a case of one in, one out for City, who had Doku rejoin the squad after the international break. Semenyo will certainly be missed for what he can offer in front of goal, even if he had been struggling to find chances lately with the same frequency that he did in the games immediately after he left Bournemouth.

CBS Sports

City have historically carried a smaller squad than most teams in their position, reflecting a preference of Pep Guardiola that his successor Maresca was hardly going to immediately break with. Two obvious options appear, but questions linger over both. Iliman Ndiaye has not particularly kicked on since his move from Everton, and while the sample size is only four games, a combined 0.37 non-penalty xG plus expected assists (xA) per 90 minutes as a starter is not really up to the level expected of a City forward.



Phil Foden's underlying metrics as both a starter and off the bench are notably more impressive, aided by a goal against Ipswich at the weekend that was his first in 2026. The issue there, though, is why Foden was so resoundingly shunted down the pecking order when he was still averaging more than 0.5 npxG+xA per 90, starting just 15 games in all competitions since Semenyo's arrival.



The most convincing explanation appears to be that while the 26-year-old was putting up pretty good numbers in terms of the last action -- 89th percentile in npxG compared to positional peers across Europe's top five leagues in the last 365 days and 85th in xA -- he wasn't providing that other quality that Doku (dribbling), Semenyo (an aerial outlet) or Cherki (elite creation) have in abundance. Nor does he know what his new coach wants quite like Enzo Fernandez, who occupies one of the ultra-attacking central midfield roles that might otherwise have been Foden's. Ultimately, he has failed to kick on since his player-of-the-year campaign in 2023-24. Now he has the chance to do so.

Viewing information -- Man City vs. AEK Athens

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, United Kingdom

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Man City -1200; Draw +1000; AEK Athens +2200