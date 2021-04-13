The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals are back this week with the second legs and Tuesday has the return encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich from Parc des Princes while Chelsea and FC Porto meet again in Seville.

The French giants lead 3-2 from the first leg after Kylian Mbappe's double and Marquinhos' heroics while Thomas Tuchel's Blues have a two-goal cushion through Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell.

Who will be the first two teams to reach the semi-finals? Most of our experts reckon PSG and Chelsea, but do you agree? Bayern and Porto are both equipped to give their respective hosts a hard time in what is shaping up to be another memorable night of UCL action.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich

Date: Tuesday, April 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Jenny Chiu Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-1 2-1 2-1 3-1 2-1 2-1 2-2 2-2 3-1

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Rongen's take: Neither PSG nor Bayern will be able to field their strongest XIs but Pochettino team should have the guile in Mbappe and Neymar to overcome Flick's squad. Pick: PSG 1, Bayern Munich 2 (PSG advance 4-4 on away goal aggregate)

Romano's take: PSG are in excellent form and Mbappe is the undisputed star primed for another big night. Bayern, on the other hand, are going through a difficult period, on and off the field with big changes at the end of the season. So Paris can close the matter and move on to the next round. Pick: PSG 2, Bayern Munich 1 (PSG advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: Well, in the words of Larry David, I am feeling PRETT-AY PRETT-AY GOOD after predicting a 3-2 win for PSG so I am going to continue to ride this wave. I do see an improved performance from Bayern Munich and yes, even though they are still missing key personnel, they'll want to prove a point in this competition. I mean, they're Bayern for Pete's sake. But PSG will have just about enough to go through. More goals in this one, but not as much of a goal fest as last week. PSG go through with a precious away goal differential. Pick: PSG 1, Bayern Munich 2 (PSG advance 4-4 on away goal aggregate)

Chiu's take: Bayern were probably unlucky to not get more from the first leg. If you look at the stats, they kept 69 percent of possession, they had 31 shots compared to six from PSG, 15 corners to one, and won the xG battle 3.7 to 1.5. With Marquinhos out for the second leg, I see the reigning European Champions finding a way in Paris. Pick: Bayern 3, PSG 1 (Bayern Munich advance 5-4 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: As much as we would love another 90 minutes of last Wednesday's mayhem, I can see this being less chaotic while still remaining highly interesting and absorbing. I do not think that Pochettino will sit back on a slender Parisien lead, so expect the hosts to search for the killer goal. A score draw would not be a huge surprise. Pick: PSG 2, Bayern Munich 1 (PSG advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Benge's take: Since Opta began recording Champions League data in 2010-11 Bayern Munich had never created four or more big chances in a game and not won it... until last week, when they made six against PSG and through a mixture of Kylian Mbappe's brilliance and their own errors lost the first leg. Bayern are good enough to make a hatful of opportunities for themselves but without Robert Lewandowski they might fear that they will not take enough to win the tie. Pick: PSG 1, Bayern Munich 2 (PSG advance 4-4 on away goal aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: Kylian Mbappe seems to be firing home in every match, and once again, not having Robert Lewandowski will mean Bayern don't have enough, but just barely. Pick: PSG 2, Bayern 2 (PSG advance 5-4 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Lewandowski is working his way back and the match will likely be a thriller once again, but it won't be enough and PSG will squeak by. Pick: PSG 2, Bayern Munich 2 (PSG advance 5-4 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: The first match certainly showed the potential for fireworks, and there's no reason the return leg should be any different. But this time it's Bayern doing just enough to get through as PSG's Keylor Navas can only stand on his head for so long. Pick: PSG 1, Bayern Munich 3 (Bayern advance 5-4 on aggregate)

Chelsea vs. Porto

Date: Tuesday, April 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Jenny Chiu Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-1 1-0 2-1 1-1 1-0 1-0 2-1 1-1 1-0

Rongen's take: The FA Cup and Premier League may be playing on Chelsea's minds, but Tuchel will not let a hint of complacency creep in. Porto are in good form domestically, but overturning a 2-0 deficit is surely too much of a climb for the "visitors." Pick: Chelsea 2, Porto 1 (Chelsea advance 4-0 on aggregate)

Romano's take: The result of the first leg will help Tuchel's team a lot, it will be a game of control and management. Chelsea can confirm themselves and go through without too many problems. Pick: Chelsea 1, Porto 0 (Chelsea advance 3-0 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: I think the job was done in the first leg for Thomas Tuchel, who is picking up momentum with Chelsea once again after a solid performance this past weekend against Crystal Palace. The team is getting healthier and he might not even need N'Golo Kante, as they look ahead to a key semifinal date in the F.A. Cup against Man City. Porto started both halves last time out but its the final 15 minutes that kill them. They might have a healthier team this time out but I don't think it will be enough for them to go through. My original bracket already busted as I had the Portuguese side going through, but no way I see Chelsea giving up this 2-0 lead. Pick: Chelsea 2, Porto 1 (Chelsea advance 4-1 on aggregate)

Chiu's take: Porto are being slept on. They get their two top goalscorers in Mehdi Taremi and Sergio Olivera back on Tuesday. I think they'll get on the scoresheet and give Chelsea a tough fight throughout this second leg. However, I don't think it will be enough to get Porto through to advance. Christian Pulisic is back in form and coming off of a great two-goal performance against Crystal Palace. I can see the American playing a key role in Seville. N'golo Kante is still coming back from injury. He'll have a role to play in helping Chelsea defend their advantage. Pick: Chelsea 1, Porto 1 (Chelsea advance 3-1 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: Tuchel's Blues to finish the job in Seville with a two-goal advantage. Pick: Chelsea 1, Porto 0 (Chelsea advance 3-0 on aggregate)

Benge's take: Porto are going to have to throw bodies forward to overturn this two goal deficit, not necessarily an approach that suits them nor one that has been particularly effective against Thomas Tuchel's side. Look for the likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and an improving Kai Havertz to pick Pepe and company apart with rapid transitions. Pick: Chelsea 1, Porto 0 (Chelsea advance 3-0 on aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: The Blues cruise into the semifinals with another strong performance against the Portuguese side, which has run out of gas. Pick: Chelsea 2, Porto 1 (Chelsea advance 4-1 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Timo Werner's scoring woes continue, but the Blues pull off the win against a pesky Porto. Pick: Chelsea 1, Porto 0 (Chelsea advance 3-1 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Chelsea control the match and kill of Porto without too much bother. Pick: Chelsea 1, Porto 0 (Chelsea advance 3-0 on aggregate)









