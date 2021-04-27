Paris Saint-Germain's hopes of an historic UEFA Champions League-Ligue 1-Coupe de France treble remain alive after an improbable April that started inauspiciously yet has seen them remain in contention both domestically and in Europe.

When Championnat leaders Lille OSC won 1-0 at Parc des Princes at the start of the month, it felt like a hammer blow to the titleholders' hopes of retaining their crown as it was their eighth league defeat of the season and completed a sweep of losses at home to the three other clubs in France's top four.

Just over three weeks later, though, PSG are second in Ligue 1 and just a point behind LOSC while also one point ahead of AS Monaco with arguably one of the most favorable run-ins on paper with all three -- and outsiders Olympique Lyonnais -- all curiously slated to face fifth-placed surprise package RC Lens in the final four games.

We take a look back at seven key moments from a whirlwind past few weeks.

1. Lille loss

Jonathan David's solitary strike and PSG's flat performance did not bode well ahead of a month of crunch encounters, notably the Champions League doubleheader with Bayern, as it gave Christophe Galtier's men a three-point lead at the summit.

Yet another home defeat suggested that PSG would struggle over two legs against the might of Bayern and the absence of Marco Verratti fed a felling of pessimism ahead of the trip to Germany to face Hansi Flick's men.

2. Bayern breakthrough

With their backs against the wall, Mauricio Pochettino's men stunned the titleholders with a thrilling 3-2 win that saw Kylian Mbappe score twice and Marquinhos once as a makeshift Parisien side hung on to win.

The Brazilian limped off injured after his goal and the unexpectedly wintery conditions were problematic for players on both sides and also the referee as they headed back to France with a one-goal lead.

That victory was followed up by a 4-1 thrashing of RC Strasbourg Alsace that saw Mbappe, Pablo Sarabia, Moise Kean and Leandro Paredes all score as Pochettino shuffled his deck.

3. Parisien party

PSG and Bayern were back at it a few days later as Neymar and Mbappe led a collective performance of the highest quality as the hosts inexplicably failed to score but advanced 3-3 on aggregate thanks to some heroics from the likes of Keylor Navas.

The tension was palpable at Parc des Princes as the clock ticked down and PSG defended for their lives but also counter-attacked at lethal speed with both sides hunting what would have been the killer goal but never materialized.

4. Injury time Icardi

That tension lingered into the weekend as AS Saint-Etienne visited the capital in Ligue 1 and after 70 largely dull minutes, the game burst into life with Les Verts taking the lead and forcing their hosts to rise to the challenge.

Mbappe led the response with a superb equalizer and then converted a penalty to put PSG in front but an equalizer for the visitors cued pandemonium as Mauro Icardi delivered a last-gasp winner to capitalize on Lille's draw at home to Montpellier HSC to close the gap to two points.

5. Super League scandal

Just when you thought that was the extent of the drama, the Super League announcement dropped a few hours later and threw European soccer's very existence into question as 12 clubs threatened to breakaway with PSG and Bayern Munich among the clubs who stood by UEFA.

Within 48 hours, the proposed competition had fallen apart as Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi played a key role in keeping European soccer's current form relatively intact alongside the likes of Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla and PSG beat Angers SCO to advance to the Coupe de France semi-finals as the fallout continued.

Pochettino's men then travelled to Metz and came away with a 3-1 win after riding out a home equalizer and a knock to Mbappe to put Lille under pressure before an impressive 3-2 comeback win in Lyon created the current situation where Ligue 1's top three are all separated by just two points.

6. City countdown

Now we find ourselves on the verge of two mouthwatering semi-finals between two Gulf state-backed loaded with talent with Keylor Navas having extended his stay at Parc des Princes by one year and Neymar also expected to pledge his long-term future to the club imminently.

The events of the next few days and weeks could shape whether or not Mbappe does the same and what has happened inside of this mad month has also contributed towards PSG entering their two-legged tie with City as a genuine part of the continental elite.