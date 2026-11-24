The Champions League's league phase enters its back half this week, but already you could be forgiven for looking further ahead. It is not so much that January will not provide some dramatic twists and turns, more that most of the contenders seem to have their affairs in order already. Yes, Bayern Munich have some work to do getting into the top eight, but most of the other sides from the top tier are in, well, the top tier.

Wednesday will bring a few of the big teams on the top-24 bubble to consider -- Atletico Madrid and Manchester United in particular have their feet a little closer to the fire than ideal -- but before then, let's keep our eyes fixed on the top of the table. Back-to-back winners Paris Saint-Germain look to be in a better state in table terms than they usually are, but might trouble be awaiting both them and Bayern?

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1. Could this be a year for a dark horse contender?

Recent weeks have not been kind to at least two of the three leading contenders. We'll come to Arsenal's injury issues shortly -- crucially, they appear to be less severe than had initially been feared -- but these have been brutal weeks for Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

For the former, the headline news was the loss of Harry Kane until what he termed "the business end of the season," but that is only the start. Michael Olise is out of the game against Lille, having already been sidelined against Arsenal. Luis Diaz has played only nine times in the Bundesliga and Champions League. As for Jamal Musiala, well, things generally aren't going well when players' union FIFPRO is having words. There are few quality alternates in Vincent Kompany's squad. As Chuck Booth noted over the weekend, depth issues have held Bayern back in Champions Leagues gone by. Rarely have those issues been so pronounced so early in the season.

Harry Kane ankle surgery: Why Bayern Munich may not have squad depth to withstand months without star striker Chuck Booth

PSG do not want for quality backup, particularly in their front line. It is just that they would not have planned on leaning as heavily on it as they will have to now that Desire Doue has followed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in suffering a major knee injury. Now, it is worth saying that Ousmane Dembele flanked by two of Ferran Torres, Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts could be very effective. However, for the time being at least, the benefit that Luis Enrique gets from his wholesale rotation in Ligue 1 is going to be, at best, significantly less pronounced. There are doubtless some prospects in the PSG academy who can take on extra minutes, but the value of Akliouche, Godts et al. eating domestic minutes drops when they also need to rock up in the games that count in the Champions League.

Now, of course, neither of these teams need to fear the worst. PSG top the league phase, and Bayern still have some gimme games (Slavia Prague, Manchester United) to get back up the standings. In the old group stage, perhaps Bayern would have paid the price for their early-season injuries. Instead, where the Champions League is concerned, they need only to focus on getting their guys back for February. No such prospects for PSG, but they still have those midfielders and those defenders. Your heart hardly bleeds.

If you are the field, though, this might be a year where a path opens up. The coming days might hint at who can claim it. Real Madrid have selection dilemmas of their own, but have won nine straight in La Liga and the Champions League. Yan Diomande and Arda Guler flanking Kylian Mbappe works exceptionally well. Those wingers make for a slightly more effective defensive unit, but wins over Roma and AEK Athens have pointed to a glass jaw that better teams might shatter. There is a similar question over Barcelona, whose ferocious pressing shatters lesser opponents but teeters dangerously when their passes per defensive action drift into double figures.

Liverpool? They may not have the engine room to control knockout ties. The most intriguing dark horse, at least for this week, might be Manchester City. Then again, aren't they always the most intriguing team right now? Certainly, in their domestic games, they are playing like a team expecting the worst from the Premier League disciplinary procedure, intent on taking itself out of the title race before the probable points deduction does it anyway. Their 1-1 draw with Fulham betrayed a team that has the quality to win but not the intensity.

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Is that a tap you can switch on and off? After all, even if they are sent to the Championship or beyond, they could still embarrass England's footballing authority by qualifying for the Champions League as holders. Even at 85% capacity so far this season, they profile in the inner circle across Europe's top five leagues. There is a path for a team that wants to get it together. Is that City?

2. Just how much of a problem is Arsenal's problem position?

When David Raya made his way off the field clutching his left arm, anguish stretched across his face, you could be forgiven for thinking that that season was happening to Arsenal again. They have recruited high-quality backups in almost every position and probably would have a higher-grade reserve goalkeeper if it weren't such a hard sell to cover for the best in the world in his position. And so when Kepa Arrizabalaga entered the fray, hearts sank in the away end at St. James' Park.

They soared on Monday afternoon when Mikel Arteta confirmed that Raya would not need surgery and that initial tests "showed something much more encouraging" given the enormous pain the Spaniard seemed to be in. The No. 1 will be unavailable against Borussia Dortmund, but he has not been ruled out of Sunday's clash with Manchester City. It was against that opponent that Kepa's reputation was so soured, a horror show in the EFL Cup final in which he conceded both of the shots on target he faced.

Since then, he has started only three games: elimination by Southampton in the FA Cup, where he was just as bad, a dead rubber against Crystal Palace and an EFL Cup win at Ipswich. Though it was the goals he conceded that cost Arsenal at Wembley, his distribution came under just as intense a spotlight, his inability to navigate the Man City press stalling attacks at their starting point. Raya is a master of breaking teams with his passing. Since the start of the season, he leads all Premier League goalkeepers in line-breaking passes under pressure and in passes that break through three lines. Asking your backup to replicate Raya's range is borderline unreasonable. If a goalkeeper could pass that well, they wouldn't be warming the Arsenal bench.

Anyway, the primary job of a goalkeeper, even in 2026, is actually to keep the ball out of the net. And while Kepa hasn't done great at that lately, it is hardly like he has been playing in rhythm. When he is, the 32-year-old is absolutely fine. Good enough, in fact, that when Arsenal signed him in the summer of 2025, it was viewed as something of a coup. In his year with Bournemouth, Kepa had profiled as an above-average shot-stopper at volume, saving 71.3% of efforts he faced and conceding two fewer goals than the expected goals value of the shots he faced. It was the same in Kepa's final year as a regular starter with Chelsea, where he kept nine clean sheets in 29 games.



There are weaknesses in Kepa's game beyond his passing. He does not particularly command his area when crosses come in, certainly not compared to Raya. He hardly flies off his line like his compatriot either, but it is worth reaffirming that the standard he is being held against is the man voted the best goalkeeper in the world by his fellow professionals.



Kepa is not going to raise a team's ceiling like the man he will likely replace on Wednesday -- what a wasted endeavor this would be if Illan Meslier starts -- but put him behind the best shot-suppressing defense in the business over an extended period and he would probably be good enough to ensure that Arsenal's ambitions are not capped. It would appear, however, that we will not get a definitive answer on that for a while yet. That is no bad thing for Arteta and Arsenal.