The UEFA Champions League group stages are behind us as all eyes shift toward the knockout stages for UCL and UEFA Europa League on CBS All Access. Here's a quick look who's in and who's out before Monday's big draw:

Which teams clinched?

Group A:



Bayern Munich have qualified as group winners.

have qualified as group winners. Atletico Madrid have qualified as runners-up.

have qualified as runners-up. Red Bull Salzburg are transferred to Europa League round of 32.

Group B:

Real Madrid have qualified as group winners.

have qualified as group winners. Borussia Monchengladbach have qualified as runners-up.

have qualified as runners-up. Shakhtar Donetsk are transferred to Europa League round of 32.

Group C:

Manchester City have qualified as group winners.

have qualified as group winners. Porto have qualified as runners-up.

have qualified as runners-up. Olympiacos are transferred to Europa League round of 32.

Group D:

Liverpool have qualified as group winners.

have qualified as group winners. Atalanta have qualified as runners-up.

have qualified as runners-up. Ajax are transferred to Europa League round of 32.

Group E:

Chelsea have qualified as group winners.

have qualified as group winners. Sevilla have qualified as runners-up.

have qualified as runners-up. Krasnodar are transferred to Europa League round of 32.

Group F:

Borussia Dortmund have qualified as group winners.

have qualified as group winners. Lazio have qualified as runners-up.



have qualified as runners-up. Club Brugge are transferred to Europa League round of 32.

Group G:

Juventus have qualified as group winners.



have qualified as group winners. Barcelona have qualified as runners-up.

have qualified as runners-up. Dynamo Kiev are transferred to Europa League round of 32.

Group H:

Paris Saint-Germain have qualified as group winners.

have qualified as group winners. RB Leipzig have qualified as runners-up.

have qualified as runners-up. Manchester United are transferred to Europa League round of 32.

Which teams have qualified to the knockout stage?

GROUP WINNERS (POT 1) RUNNERS-UP (POT 2) TRANSFERRED TO EUROPA LEAGUE A Bayern Munich Atletico Madrid Red Bull Salzburg B Real Madrid Borussia Monchengladbach Shakhtar Donetsk C Manchester City Porto Olympiacos D Liverpool Atalanta Ajax E Chelsea Sevilla Krasnodar F Borussia Dortmund Lazio Club Brugge G Juventus Barcelona Dynamo Kiev H Paris Saint-Germain RB Leipzig Manchester United



For the full Champions League group stage standings click here.

When is the round of 16 draw?

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on Dec. 14, 2020 at 7 a.m. ET. It will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

When does the round of 16 begin?

The round of 16 begins Feb. 15 with the remaining first-leg fixtures taking place the following day, according to UEFA. The second legs take place on March 16 and 17. For the full Champions League schedule click here.