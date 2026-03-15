The UEFA Champions League returns this week to close things out in the round of 16, last week's dramatic first leg matches setting the stage for a climactic selection of games before the quarterfinals.

English teams entered the round of 16 on a high, five of them earning direct berths to the last 16 while Newcastle United cruised through the knockout phase playoffs to become the sixth. Their overall strength, though, was really tested last week. Not a single one won their first leg matches, while three – Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur – return home with three-goal deficits to turn around in order to stay alive in the Champions League.

Lopsided victories seemed to be the theme of last week, with the action rounded out by two teams who may already have a foot in the quarterfinals. Bayern Munich notched the first leg's most commanding advantage with a 6-1 win at Atalanta, while Champions League newcomers Bodo/Glimt head to Portugal after a 3-0 win over Sporting Lisbon.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch

As always, Paramount+ will be a one-stop shop for all things Champions League while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select coverage across both days. Coverage begins with Champions League Matchday at 1 p.m. before the early kickoffs on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins at 3 p.m. before the later slate, with the Golazo Show returning at 4 p.m. on Paramount+. Each day's schedule ends with the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, as well as The Champions Club on CBS Sports Golazo Network and YouTube.

First leg scores

Galatasaray 1, Liverpool 0

Newcastle United 1, Barcelona 1

Atletico Madrid 5, Tottenham Hotspur 2

Atalanta 1, Bayern Munich 6

Bayer Leverkusen 1, Arsenal 1

Paris Saint-Germain 5, Chelsea 2

Bodo/Glimt 3, Sporting Lisbon 0

Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 0

UEFA Champions League bracket

Round of 16 second leg schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Tuesday's storylines

English teams on the brink: This time last week, it felt as if all six of England's teams had at least a sliver of a chance in their round of 16 ties but as second leg fixtures approach, it's unclear how many will actually make it to the quarterfinals, if any. Half of England's teams return to action on Tuesday, each of them at home and with varying tasks ahead of them. Champions League favorites Arsenal are in the best position to advance despite looking second-best at Bayer Leverkusen last week in a 1-1 draw, a return to form entirely possible. The real question is what Manchester City and Chelsea get up to on Tuesday, the former hosting Real Madrid after a 3-0 loss in Spain and the latter taking on Paris Saint-Germain after a 5-2 defeat in France. City and Chelsea, two imperfect teams, need perfect games to have a shot at advancing – and it still may not be enough considering the damage of last week's away games.

Bodo/Glimt chase more history: The Champions League's most exciting Cinderella stories in years looks poised to continue for a few more weeks at the very least. Fresh off becoming the first Norwegian team to advance in the Champions League knockouts since Lillestrom did so in the 1987-88 season, Bodo/Glimt carry a 3-0 advantage to Portugal for their second leg against Sporting Lisbon. Glimt have used the home legs to set a strong tone but seem unafraid at their opponents' grounds, too – recent wins at Atletico Madrid and Inter make them a tough test for anyone who faces them. They are likely to be the underdog again should they advance but at this point, counting them out feels unwise.

Wednesday's storylines

English teams on the brink, round two: The focus on English teams turns towards the other three on Wednesday, who are all over the place themselves. Like City and Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur have a mountain to climb after a 5-2 defeat at Atletico Madrid last week, the most unlikely of this trio to advance, especially considering their domestic form. The other two, though, still have plenty to play for – Liverpool have just a 1-0 deficit after last week's trip to Galatasaray while Newcastle United and Barcelona are level at 1-1. The game at Anfield carries plenty of intrigue – Galatasaray have Victor Osimhen, who is still one of the game's best goalscorers even if he is not playing in one of Europe's top five leagues. They also have a poor away record in the Champions League but it is anyone's guess if the Reds are capable of taking advantage of that. The goals are drying up for Arne Slot's side, who are increasingly reliant on set pieces to do all the work, just as Dominik Szoboszlai's free kick did in an unimpressive 1-1 draw against Spurs on Sunday. As for Newcastle…

Which version of Barcelona will show up?: …Barcelona may have turned up to St James' Park as the favorites but the hosts took control of that match soon enough, raising questions about how Hansi Flick's side will respond with all to play for on Wednesday. Things have gone well for Barcelona in LaLiga and now boast a four-point lead over Real Madrid but a lingering storyline this season has been their leaky defense, constantly left vulnerable by the choice to play an aggressive high line. The Magpies may not be as high up the Premier League table but they have been unlucky at times domestically, all while boasting enough players able to do damage if Barcelona's back line affords them the opportunity. It makes for a fascinating second leg, one that will be very hard to predict.