UEFA Champions League schedule: League phase scores, matchups as Liverpool set to battle Real Madrid
UCL action continues with Matchday 4 starting on Tuesday, and you can see it all on Paramount+
The UEFA Champions League is in full swing with the thrilling league phase running all the way until Jan. 28 with Matchday 8. The 36-team opening round will see 24 teams advance, with the first eight going directly to the round of 16, and teams ninth to 24th making it to the knockout phase playoffs. Teams finishing 25th and below are eliminated from the competition.
Ahead of Matchday 4, here are our UCL storylines and who we think will come out victorious across Tuesday and Wednesday's games.
How to watch UEFA Champions League on Paramount+
As always, Paramount+ will act as a one-stop shop for all things Champions League while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network offer supplemental coverage and broadcasts of select matches. Coverage begins with Champions League Matchday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network before the early kickoffs, while Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network will air the UEFA Champions League Today pre- and post-match shows. CBS Sports Golazo Network will wrap up each day with new editions of The Champions League (also live on YouTube) and Scoreline. The Golazo Show also returns for the late slate of matches and will be available on Paramount+.
All times Eastern
Matchday 4
Tuesday, Nov. 4
Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal, 12:45 p.m.
Napoli vs. Frankfurt, 12:45 p.m.
Atlético de Madrid vs. Union Saint-Gilloise, 3 p.m.
Bodø/Glimt vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.
Juventus vs. Sporting CP, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Olympiacos vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 5
Pafos vs. Villarreal, 12:45 p.m.
Qarabağ vs. Chelsea, 12:45 p.m.
Ajax vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Inter vs. Kairat Almaty, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Newcastle United vs. Athletic Club, 3 p.m.
Marseille vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Leverkusen, 3 p.m.
Matchday 5
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Ajax vs. Benfica, 12:45 p.m.
Galatasaray vs. Union Saint-Gilloise, 12:45 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Bodø/Glimt vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Leverkusen, 3 p.m.
Marseille vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m.
Slavia Praha vs. Athletic Club, 3 p.m.
Napoli vs. Qarabağ, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 26
Copenhagen vs. Kairat Almaty, 12:45 p.m.
Pafos vs. Monaco, 12:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Atlético de Madrid vs. Inter, 3 p.m.
Frankfurt vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Sporting CP vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.
Matchday 6
Tuesday, Dec. 9
Kairat Almaty vs. Olympiacos 10:30 a.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Sporting CP, 12:45 p.m.
Monaco vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
Atalanta vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Frankfurt, 3 p.m.
Inter vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Atlético de Madrid, 3 p.m.
Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Marseille, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Slavia Praha, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 10
Qarabağ vs. Ajax, 12:45 p.m.
Villarreal vs. Copenhagen, 12:45 p.m.
Athletic Club vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Bodø/Glimt, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Juventus vs. Pafos, 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
Matchday 7
Tuesday, Jan. 20
Kairat Almaty vs. Club Brugge, 10:30 a.m.
Bodø/Glimt vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m.
Copenhagen vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
Inter vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Olympiacos vs. Leverkusen, 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.
Sporting CP vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Villarreal vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 21
Galatasaray vs. Atlético de Madrid, 12:45 p.m.
Qarabağ vs. Frankfurt, 12:45 p.m.
Atalanta vs. Athletic Club, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Pafos, 3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Union Saint-Gilloise, 3 p.m.
Juventus vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
Newcastle United vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
Marseille vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Slavia Praha vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Matchday 8
Wednesday, Jan. 28
Ajax vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Kairat Almaty, 3 p.m.
Monaco vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
Athletic Club vs. Sporting CP, 3 p.m.
Atlético de Madrid vs. Bodø/Glimt, 3 p.m.
Leverkusen vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Marseille, 3 p.m.
Frankfurt vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Qarabağ, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
Pafos vs. Slavia Praha, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Napoli vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Results
Matchday 1 scores
Athletic Club 0-2 Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven 1-3 Union Saint-Gilloise
Juventus 4-4 Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid 2-1 Marseille
Benfica 2-3 Qarabağ
Tottenham 1-0 Villarreal
Olympiacos 0-0 Pafos
Slavia Praha 2-2 Bodø/Glimt
Ajax 0-2 Inter
Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea
Liverpool 3-2 Atlético de Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atalanta
Club Brugge 4-1 Monaco
Copenhagen 2-2 Leverkusen
Frankfurt 5-1 Galatasaray
Manchester City 2-0 Napoli
Newcastle United 1-2 Barcelona
Sporting CP 4-1 Kairat Almaty
Matchday 2 scores
Atalanta 2-1 Club Brugge
Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid
Atlético de Madrid 5-1 Frankfurt
Chelsea 1-0 Benfica
Inter 3-0 Slavia Praha
Bodø/Glimt 2-2 Tottenham
Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool
Marseille 4-0 Ajax
Pafos 1-5 Bayern Munich
Qarabağ 2-0 Copenhagen
Union Saint-Gilloise 0-4 Newcastle United
Arsenal 2-0 Olympiacos
Monaco 2-2 Manchester City
Leverkusen 1-1 PSV Eindhoven
Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Athletic Club
Barcelona 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Napoli 2-1 Sporting CP
Villarreal 2-2 Juventus
Matchday 3 scores
Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos
Kairat Almaty 0-0 Pafos
Arsenal 4-0 Atlético de Madrid
Leverkusen 2-7 Paris Saint-Germain
Copenhagen 2-4 Borussia Dortmund
Newcastle United 3-0 Benfica
PSV Eindhoven 6-2 Napoli
Union Saint-Gilloise 0-4 Inter
Villarreal 0-2 Manchester City
Athletic Club 3-1 Qarabağ
Galatasaray 3-1 Bodø/Glimt
Monaco 0-0 Tottenham
Atalanta 0-0 Slavia Praha
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
Frankfurt 1-5 Liverpool
Bayern Munich 4-0 Club Brugge
Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus
Sporting CP 2-1 Marseille