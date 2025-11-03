The UEFA Champions League is in full swing with the thrilling league phase running all the way until Jan. 28 with Matchday 8. The 36-team opening round will see 24 teams advance, with the first eight going directly to the round of 16, and teams ninth to 24th making it to the knockout phase playoffs. Teams finishing 25th and below are eliminated from the competition.

Ahead of Matchday 4, here are our UCL storylines and who we think will come out victorious across Tuesday and Wednesday's games.

How to watch UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

As always, Paramount+ will act as a one-stop shop for all things Champions League while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network offer supplemental coverage and broadcasts of select matches. Coverage begins with Champions League Matchday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network before the early kickoffs, while Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network will air the UEFA Champions League Today pre- and post-match shows. CBS Sports Golazo Network will wrap up each day with new editions of The Champions League (also live on YouTube) and Scoreline. The Golazo Show also returns for the late slate of matches and will be available on Paramount+.

All times Eastern

Matchday 4

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal, 12:45 p.m.

Napoli vs. Frankfurt, 12:45 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Union Saint-Gilloise, 3 p.m.

Bodø/Glimt vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Sporting CP, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Olympiacos vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Pafos vs. Villarreal, 12:45 p.m.

Qarabağ vs. Chelsea, 12:45 p.m.

Ajax vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Inter vs. Kairat Almaty, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Newcastle United vs. Athletic Club, 3 p.m.

Marseille vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Leverkusen, 3 p.m.

Matchday 5

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Ajax vs. Benfica, 12:45 p.m.

Galatasaray vs. Union Saint-Gilloise, 12:45 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Bodø/Glimt vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Leverkusen, 3 p.m.

Marseille vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m.

Slavia Praha vs. Athletic Club, 3 p.m.

Napoli vs. Qarabağ, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Copenhagen vs. Kairat Almaty, 12:45 p.m.

Pafos vs. Monaco, 12:45 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Inter, 3 p.m.

Frankfurt vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Sporting CP vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Matchday 6

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Kairat Almaty vs. Olympiacos 10:30 a.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Sporting CP, 12:45 p.m.

Monaco vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Atalanta vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Frankfurt, 3 p.m.

Inter vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Atlético de Madrid, 3 p.m.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Marseille, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Slavia Praha, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Qarabağ vs. Ajax, 12:45 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Copenhagen, 12:45 p.m.

Athletic Club vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bodø/Glimt, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Pafos, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Matchday 7

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Kairat Almaty vs. Club Brugge, 10:30 a.m.

Bodø/Glimt vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m.

Copenhagen vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Inter vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Olympiacos vs. Leverkusen, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.

Sporting CP vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Galatasaray vs. Atlético de Madrid, 12:45 p.m.

Qarabağ vs. Frankfurt, 12:45 p.m.

Atalanta vs. Athletic Club, 3 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Pafos, 3 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Union Saint-Gilloise, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Newcastle United vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Marseille vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Slavia Praha vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Matchday 8

Wednesday, Jan. 28

Ajax vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Kairat Almaty, 3 p.m.

Monaco vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Athletic Club vs. Sporting CP, 3 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Bodø/Glimt, 3 p.m.

Leverkusen vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Marseille, 3 p.m.

Frankfurt vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Qarabağ, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Pafos vs. Slavia Praha, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Napoli vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Results

Matchday 1 scores

Athletic Club 0-2 Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven 1-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 4-4 Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid 2-1 Marseille

Benfica 2-3 Qarabağ

Tottenham 1-0 Villarreal

Olympiacos 0-0 Pafos

Slavia Praha 2-2 Bodø/Glimt

Ajax 0-2 Inter

Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea

Liverpool 3-2 Atlético de Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atalanta

Club Brugge 4-1 Monaco

Copenhagen 2-2 Leverkusen

Frankfurt 5-1 Galatasaray

Manchester City 2-0 Napoli

Newcastle United 1-2 Barcelona

Sporting CP 4-1 Kairat Almaty

Matchday 2 scores

Atalanta 2-1 Club Brugge

Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid

Atlético de Madrid 5-1 Frankfurt

Chelsea 1-0 Benfica

Inter 3-0 Slavia Praha

Bodø/Glimt 2-2 Tottenham

Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

Marseille 4-0 Ajax

Pafos 1-5 Bayern Munich

Qarabağ 2-0 Copenhagen

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-4 Newcastle United

Arsenal 2-0 Olympiacos

Monaco 2-2 Manchester City

Leverkusen 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Athletic Club

Barcelona 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Napoli 2-1 Sporting CP

Villarreal 2-2 Juventus

Matchday 3 scores

Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos

Kairat Almaty 0-0 Pafos

Arsenal 4-0 Atlético de Madrid

Leverkusen 2-7 Paris Saint-Germain

Copenhagen 2-4 Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle United 3-0 Benfica

PSV Eindhoven 6-2 Napoli

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-4 Inter

Villarreal 0-2 Manchester City

Athletic Club 3-1 Qarabağ

Galatasaray 3-1 Bodø/Glimt

Monaco 0-0 Tottenham

Atalanta 0-0 Slavia Praha

Chelsea 5-1 Ajax

Frankfurt 1-5 Liverpool

Bayern Munich 4-0 Club Brugge

Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus

Sporting CP 2-1 Marseille