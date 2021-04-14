The second leg of the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League began on Tuesday with PSG and Chelsea punching their tickets to the Champions League semifinals. On Wednesday e first leg, Real Madrid bested Liverpool 3-1 and Manchester City defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1. The teams will all be facing each other again with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

Quarterfinals

The first legs of the quarterfinal will be played on Tuesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 7. The second legs will be played on Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14.

Tuesday, April 6

Leg 1: Manchester City 2, Borussia Dortmund 1

Leg 1: Real Madrid 3, Liverpool 1

Wednesday, April 7



Leg 1: Bayern Munich 2, PSG 3

Leg 1: Porto 0, Chelsea 2

Tuesday, April 13

Leg 2: PSG 0, Bayern Munich 1

Leg 2: Chelsea 0, Porto 1

Wednesday, April 14

Leg 2: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Semifinals

The first legs of the semifinal round will be played on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28. The second legs will be played on Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5.

Tuesday, April 27



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, April 28



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Tuesday, May 4

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, May 5



Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Final

The UEFA Champions League final will be played on Saturday, May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey at 3 p.m. ET. The match will air on CBS and will be streaming on Paramount+. The quarterfinal and semifinal draw on March 19 will determine the designated "home" team.

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS)

Knockout stage results

Round of 16

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Tuesday, March 9

Wednesday, March 10

Tuesday, March 16

Wednesday, March 17

