The semifinals of the UEFA Champions League are underway. Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea a key away goal in their 1-1 draw at Real Madrid on Tuesday. PSG face Manchester City on Wednesday in their first leg. The second legs are set for next week. Europe's biggest sides are competing for a trip to Istanbul with two Premier League sides facing off against two of the most powerful squads from the rest of Europe.

Semifinals



Tuesday, April 27



Leg 1: Real Madrid 1, Chelsea 1

Wednesday, April 28

Leg 1: PSG vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Tuesday, May 4

Leg 2: Manchester City vs. PSG, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, May 5

Leg 2: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Final

The UEFA Champions League final will be played on Saturday, May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey at 3 p.m. ET. The match will air on CBS and will be streaming on Paramount+. The quarterfinal and semifinal draw on March 19 will determine the designated "home" team.

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS)

Completed knockout round results

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, April 6

Wednesday, April 7



Tuesday, April 13

Wednesday, April 14

Round of 16

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Tuesday, March 9

Wednesday, March 10

Tuesday, March 16

Wednesday, March 17

Group stage results



Matchday 1

Zenit 1, Club Brugge 2

Dynamo Kiev 0, Juventus 2

Chelsea 0, Sevilla 0

Rennes 1, Krasnodar 1

Lazio 3, Borussia Dortmund 1

Barcelona 5, Ferencvaros 1

Paris Saint-Germain 1, Manchester United 2

RB Leipzig 2, Istanbul Basaksehir 0

Red Bull Salzburg 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 2

Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar 3

Bayern Munich 4, Atletico Madrid 0

Inter Milan 2, Borussia Monchengladbach 2

Manchester City 3, Porto 1

Olympiacos 1, Marseille 0

Ajax 0, Liverpool 1

Midtjylland 0, Atalanta 4

Matchday 2



Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Bayern Munich 2

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Inter Milan 0

Atletico Madrid 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2

Borussia Monchengladbach 2, Real Madrid 2

Porto 2, Olympiacos 0

Marseille 0, Manchester City 3

Liverpool 2, Midtjylland 0

Atalanta 2, Ajax 2

Krasnodar 0, Chelsea 4

Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint-Germain 2



Sevilla 1, Rennes 0

Borussia Dortmund 2, Zenit 0

Club Brugge 1, Lazio 1

Juventus 0, Barcelona 2

Ferencvaros 2, Dynamo Kiev 2



Manchester United 5, RB Leipzig 0

Matchday 3

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atletico Madrid 1



Shakhtar 0, Borussia Monchengladbach 6

Red Bull Salzburg 2, Bayern Munich 6

Real Madrid 3, Inter Milan 2

Manchester City 3, Olympiacos 0

Porto 3, Marseille 0

Midtjylland 1, Ajax 2

Atalanta 0, Liverpool 5

Zenit 1, Lazio 1

Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Manchester United 1

Sevilla 3, Krasnodar 2

Chelsea 3, Rennes 0

Club Brugge 0, Borussia Dortmund 3

Barcelona 2, Dynamo Kiev 1

Ferencvaros 1, Juventus 4

RB Leipzig 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Matchday 4

Chelsea 2, Rennes 1



Sevilla 2, Krasnodar 1



Lazio 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 1



Borussia Dortmund 3, Club Brugge 0



Barcelona 4, Dynamo Kiev 0



Juventus 2, Ferencvaros, 1



Paris St. Germain 1, RB Leipzig 0



Manchester United 4, Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Borussia Monchengladbach 4, Shakhtar 0

Olympiacos 0, Manchester City 1

Bayern Munich 3, Red Bull Salzburg 1

Atletico Madrid 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 2

Marseille 0, Porto 2

Liverpool 0, Atalanta 2

Ajax 3, Midtjylland 1

Matchday 5

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Red Bull Salzburg 3

Shakhtar 2, Real Madrid 0

Atletico Madrid 1, Bayern Munich 1

Borussia Monchengladbach 2, Inter Milan 3

Porto 0, Manchester City 0

Marseille 2, Olympiacos 1

Liverpool 1, Ajax 0

Atalanta 1, Midtjylland 1

Krasnodar 1, Rennes 0

Istanbul Basaksehir 3, RB Leipzig 4

Sevilla 0, Chelsea 4

Borussia Dortmund 1, Lazio 1

Club Brugge 3, Zenit 0

Juventus 3, Dynamo Kiev 0

Ferencvaros 0, Barcelona 3

Manchester United 1, Paris Saint-Germain 3

Matchday 6