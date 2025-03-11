The second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 kicks off on Tuesday with four marquee matches. Tuesday's opening match features Barcelona hosting Benfica at 1:45 p.m. ET. Barcelona walked away with a 1-0 victory in the first leg despite playing a man down following Pau Cubarsí's red card in the 22nd minute. Three more matches are set to follow at 4 p.m. ET, including a star-studded showdown featuring Liverpool and PSG. Liverpool hold a 1-0 lead on aggregate and are +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line at FanDuel Sportsbook, with PSG the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated every Tuesday UEFA Champions League game 10,000 times and revealed exact score predictions and best bets for every match. Don't forget, you can catch every UEFA Champions League match on Paramount+.

Barcelona vs. Benfica, 1:45 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Benfica score prediction: Barcelona 1, Benfica 1

Barcelona escaped with a 1-0 win over Benfica in the first leg despite playing with 10 men for the majority of the match. Benfica dominated possession and finished the match with 26 shots, but it was Raphina's strike in the 61st minute that lifted the Blaugrana to victory. These two teams also squared off in the league phase, with Barcelona recording a thrilling 5-4 come-from-behind victory.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, 4 p.m. ET

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich score prediction: Bayern Munich 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1

Bayern dominated the first leg at home, securing a 3-0 victory behind a brace from superstar Harry Kane. Bayern Munich finished the match with 17 shots including six on target, while Leverkusen managed just one shot on target across 90 minutes. Both teams are coming off losses over the weekend, with Bayern suffering a 3-2 setback against VfL Bochum and Bayer Leverkusen losing 2-0 to Werder Bremen.

Liverpool vs. PSG, 4 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. PSG score prediction: Liverpool 2, PSG 1

Liverpool were outclassed in the first leg, but still walked away with a 1-0 victory at Parc des Princes. Liverpool recorded only one shot on target, while the Parisians controlled 71% of possession and totaled 27 shots, including 10 on target. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, while PSG have won 11 of their last 12 fixtures overall.

Inter Milan vs. Feyenoord, 4 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Feyenoord score prediction: Inter Milan 2, Feyenoord 1

Inter Milan managed a 2-0 win at Feyenoord in the first leg thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram. Inter Milan have conceded just one goal in Champions League play this season, while Feyenoord have scored 20 times across 11 matches in this competition.