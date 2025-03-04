The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 begins on Tuesday with four star-studded showdowns. The first match of the day features Club Brugge hosting Aston Villa at 12:45 p.m. ET. These two teams squared off on Matchday 4, with Club Brugge securing a 1-0 win at home in November. Three more matches are set to follow at 3 p.m. ET, including a renewal of the Madrid Derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid are the -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Atletico Madrid the +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. You can catch every UEFA Champions League match on Paramount+.

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa, 12:45 p.m. ET

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa betting odds: Club Brugge +200, Draw +220, Aston Villa +145

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa preview: Club Brugge advanced to the Round of 16 convincingly, knocking off Atalanta 5-2 on aggregate. Aston Villa, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday. These two squared off in Champions League play in November, with Club Brugge securing a 1-0 win at home.

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa score prediction: Club Brugge 3, Aston Villa 0

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madird, 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid betting odds: Real Madrid -115, Draw +270, Atletico Madrid +320

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid preview: These two foes are extremely familiar with each other. These rivals last squared off on Feb. 8 in La Liga play, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The past three meetings between these cross-town rivals have finished in a 1-1 stalemate.

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid score prediction: Real Madrid 2, Atletico Madrid 1

PSV vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. ET

PSV vs. Arsenal betting odds: PSV +300, Draw +240, Arsenal -105

Arsenal vs. PSV preview: PSV advanced to the Round of 16 following a thrilling 3-1 win over Juventus on home soil that saw the Dutch side advance 4-3 on aggregate. Arsenal, meanwhile, limp into Tuesday's contest winless in three of their last four matches overall.

PSV vs. Arsenal score prediction: PSV 1, Arsenal 1

Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille, 3 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille betting odds: Borussia Dortmund -170, Draw +310, Lille +470

Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille preview: Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions, outscoring their opposition 8-0 during that span. Lille, meanwhile, are coming off a 4-1 loss at PSG over the weekend. However, Lille have won three of their past four matches in this competition, which includes a dominant 6-1 win over Feyenoord in their last UCL appearance.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille score prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1, Lille 1

