The UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs continue on Wednesday with four thrilling matches. The action gets underway when Club Brugge host Atalanta at 12:45 p.m. ET. Three more matches are set to follow beginning at 3 p.m. ET, including Christian Pulisic and AC Milan going on the road to face Feyenoord. Pulisic has recorded four goals and an assist in seven matches in Champions League play this season and he's +110 (risk $100 to win $110) to score or assist on Wednesday. You can catch every UEFA Champions League match on Paramount+.

Club Brugge vs. Atalanta, 12:45 p.m. ET

Club Brugge vs. Atalanta betting odds: Atalanta +135, Draw +220, Club Brugge +220

Club Brugge recorded three wins, two draws and three losses in the league phase but they're unbeaten in their last three UCL fixtures at home. Atalanta finished with four wins, three draws and one loss across eight Champions League matches, scoring 20 goals while conceding only six for a +14 goal differential, the second-best mark in the league phase.

Club Brugge vs. Atalanta score prediction: Club Brugge 1, Atalanta 1

Celtic vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET

Celtic vs. Bayern Munich betting odds: Bayern Munich -270, Draw +440, Celtic +550

Bayern were a bit of a disappointment through the first eight games and finished 12th in the standings after recording five wins and three losses, which included a 3-0 defeat away at Feyenoord in their last UCL appearance. Celtic, meanwhile, enter Wednesday's match having won three straight at home across all competitions by a combined score of 12-0.

Celtic vs. Bayern Munich score prediction: Bayern Munich 2, Celtic 0

Feyenoord vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m. ET

Feyenoord vs. AC Milan betting odds: AC Milan -105, Draw +270, Feyenoord +270

Feyenoord advanced to the knockout phase play-offs despite conceding 21 goals in eight games, the most of any team still in this competition. AC Milan will enter this fixture full of confidence after winning five of their past six Champions League games.

Feyenoord vs. AC Milan score prediction: Feyenoord 1, AC Milan 1

Monaco vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. ET

Monaco vs. Benfica betting odds: Monaco +135, Draw +250, Benfica +190

Both of these teams finished with a 4-1-3 record in the UCL league phase. Monaco enters Wednesday's match having won three straight games at home across all competitions, while Benfica have scored two or more goals in five of their past six overall matches.

Monaco vs. Benfica score prediction: Benfica 4, Monaco 1

