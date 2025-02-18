The second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs begin on Tuesday with four pivotal matches. The first match of the day features AC Milan hosting Feyenoord at 12:45 p.m. ET. Feyenoord secured a 1-0 victory on home soil last week, so AC Milan will need a strong performance in front of their home fans if they want to advance to the next round. Three more matches are set to follow beginning at 3 p.m. ET, including Harry Kane and Bayern Munich hosting Celtic at Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich hold a 2-1 lead on aggregate but are massive -600 money line favorites (risk $600 to win $100) on Tuesday. Kane is priced at +240 (risk $100 to win $240) to score two or more goals against Celtic. You can catch every UEFA Champions League match on Paramount+.

AC Milan vs. Feyenoord 12:45 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Feyenoord betting odds: AC Milan -290, Draw +420, Feyenoord +700

AC Milan vs. Feyenoord preview: Feyenoord stunned AC Milan in the first leg, scoring in the third minute and holding the

Rossoneri scoreless for the entire match. Feyenoord are coming off a 0-0 draw against NAC Breda on Saturday, their third consecutive clean sheet across all competitions. Meanwhile, AC Milan have won three of their past four fixtures overall, the lone loss being last week's setback at Feyenoord.

AC Milan vs. Feyenoord score prediction: AC Milan 1, Feyenoord 1

Bayern Munich vs. Celtic, 3 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich vs. Bayern Munich betting odds: Bayern Munich -600, Draw +700, Celtic +1400

Bayern recorded a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Michael Olise. Bayern finished with 10 shots, including five on target, in the first leg while controlling 57% of possession. Celtic generated scoring opportunities as well with nine total shots and seven corners. Daizen Maeda found the back of the net in the 79th minute, giving the visitors a chance to pull off a shocking upset on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich vs. Celtic score prediction: Bayern Munich 2, Celtic 0

Atalanta vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. Club Brugge betting odds: Atalanta -220, Draw +370, Club Brugge +550

Club Brugge escaped with a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture thanks to a controversial penalty in stoppage time. Atalanta are now winless in five of their last six games across all competitions, while Club Brugge are unbeaten in 19 of their past 21 fixtures overall.

Atalanta vs. Club Brugge score prediction: Atalanta 1, Club Brugge 1

Benfica vs. Monaco, 3 p.m. ET

Benfica vs. Monaco betting odds: Benfica -120, Draw +310, Monaco +280

Benfica enter Tuesday's home match with a narrow 1-0 lead after the first leg. Vangelis Pavlidis scored the only goal of the game in the 48th minute. Benfica have now won five consecutive games across all competitions, while Monaco have lost three of their past five. However, Monaco proved they're capable of scoring in bunches with a 7-1 win over Nantes in a Ligue 1 match on Saturday.

Monaco vs. Benfica score prediction: Benfica 3, Monaco 1

