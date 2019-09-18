UEFA Champions League scores: Herrera saves Atletico against Juventus, PSG crushes Real Madrid

Matchday 1 of the 2019-20 Champions League group stage is over after eight more matches on Wednesday, including two battles between legit title contenders. In the eight games, 24 goals were scored as Bayern Munich, Manchester City, PSG, Dinamo Zagreb and Lokomotiv Moscow came away with three points. Here's what went down on the first half of Matchday 1 on Tuesday, and below you'll find what happened on the second day. You can also watch every Champions League match with fuboTV (Try for free).

Scores

Galatasaray 0, Club Brugge 0

Tottenham 2, Olympiacos 2

PSG 3, Real Madrid 0

Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2

Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Bayern Munich 3, Red Star Belgrade 0

Dinamo Zagreb 4, Atalanta 0

Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1

Is PSG that good or Real Madrid that bad?

PSG destroyed Real Madrid 3-0 behind two goals from Angel Di Maria, and it was a nightmare performance for Los Blancos. It's hard to tell if PSG is that good or if Real is just that bad. PSG was without three of its most important players in Kylian Mbappe (calf injury), Edinson Cavani (thigh injury) and Neymar (suspension), but the squad didn't slow down at home. The ball movement was good, they kept Real's defense on its heels and made Los Blancos pay for it with a humiliating scoreline. Real Madrid didn't even have a shot on goal in this game.

It's early on, and PSG looked good, but it's all for nothing unless these players prove to the world they can make a deep run.

DI MARIA TAKING OVER pic.twitter.com/agkn2HWbCc — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 18, 2019

Herrera leads Atletico's comeback against Juventus

Gutsy performance from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Atleti went down 2-0 in the second half as Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi scored for The Old Lady, yet the hosts didn't give up. Stefan Savic headed home from close on a set piece with 20 minutes to go, and in the final minute Mexican international Hector Herrera headed a corner beautifully into the net to rescue a point for Diego Simeone's team.

Herrera signed with Atleti on a free transfer over the summer from Porto and came up big with an acrobatic finish at the death. Check it out:

Hector Herrera equalizes in the 90th minute in his first appearance for Atlético 😮 pic.twitter.com/EcdxIp3Nhj — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 18, 2019

Quite the header, but it was almost all for nothing. Cristiano Ronaldo didn't have his best game, but in added time he almost pulled off a magical winner with this effort.

If Ronaldo finished this... pic.twitter.com/awCLHtaDzf — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 18, 2019

Tough result for Juve after a good start, and you know the team will be working on defending set pieces this week. As for Atleti, they'll be thrilled with a point after going down 2-0.

Manchester City handles its business

Manchester City responded well from that loss to Norwich City last weekend in Premier League play, dominating Shakhtar Donetsk on the road. City let the hosts just get one shot on goal in the entire match, as Riyad Mahrez (24'), Ilkay Gundogan (38') and Gabriel Jesus (76') found the back of the net for Pep Guardiola's side. Here's Gabriel Jesus' effort to finish the game off:

Gabriel Jesus makes it 3 🌟 pic.twitter.com/IaEo03iluy — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 18, 2019

Bayer Leverkusen lays an egg

I'll say it -- I consider Bayer Leverkusen as already eliminated from the group stage based on what happened on Wednesday. At home and the favorite to beat Lokomotiv Moscow, the German club fell 2-1 in the most surprising result of the day. Leverkusen dominated the ball and the chances, but it was just one of those games where mistakes cost them big time.

Now, you may think I'm crazy to consider Leverkusen as already being out, but look -- they are already three points behind Lokomotiv and still have to go to Russia. Their other four games are against Juventus and Atletico Madrid -- two of the most complete teams in Europe. On average you need about 10 points to feel solid about your chances of moving on to the next round. Even if they were to go to Russia and win to get three points, how are they going to get seven more from four games against Atleti and Juve? It's not impossible, but I don't think they stand much of a chance after this huge letdown.

Great assist from the keeper 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LbsnbjwOVx — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 18, 2019