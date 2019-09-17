UEFA Champions League scores, live updates: Barcelona opens at Borussia Dortmund, plus Liverpool-Napoli, Chelsea-Valencia
The group stage of the UEFA Champions League kicks off on Tuesday
The 2019-20 Champions League groups stage is finally upon us on Tuesday with eight games -- two of which are in the early time slot and six in the late time slot. Reigning champs Liverpool head to Italy to take on Napoli, Lionel Messi may make his season debut as Barcelona goes to Dortmund and much more. Inter Milan-Slavia Prague and Lyon-Zenit open up the day's action, while it's a big day for American soccer. Jesse Marsch will become the first American to coach in the Champions League as Red Bull Salzburg takes on Genk.
Here's a look at the odds for this season's tournament, with Manchester City leading the way.
All of the matches are available on fuboTV (Try for free). Here's a look at the schedule and more:
(All times Eastern)
GROUP F: Inter Milan vs. Slavia Prague, 12:55 p.m. (TNT, TUDN, UniMas)
GROUP G: Lyon vs. Zenit, 12:55 p.m. (Galavision)
GROUP E: Napoli vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. (TNT, TUDN, UniMas)
GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Genk, 3 p.m. (TUDNxtra 4)
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. (TUDN, UniMas)
GROUP G: Benfica vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m. (TUDNxtra 2)
GROUP H: Chelsea vs. Valencia, 3 p.m. (TUDNxtra 1)
GROUP H: Ajax vs. Lille OSC, 3 p.m. (TUDNxtra 3)
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
