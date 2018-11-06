UEFA Champions League scores: Liverpool stunned, Barcelona draws with Inter Milan and PSG splits with Napoli

The Champions League's fourth matchday is halfway done after Tuesday's eight matches that brought a big upset, 22 goals and some quality minutes for United States men's national team players. Here are the scores, takeaways and more:

Club Brugge 4, Monaco 0

Red Star 2, Liverpool 0

Atletico Madrid 2, Dortmund 0

Tottenham 2, PSV 1

Schalke 2, Galatasaray 0

Napoli 1, PSG 1

Porto 4, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Inter Milan 1, Barcelona 1

Black eye from Red Star means Liverpool is in trouble

Liverpool had a golden chance to take command of Group C with a win over Red Star Belgrade, but instead the Reds got zero points. The Serbian side took it to Jurgen Klopp's team, scoring twice in the first half. Liverpool had 23 shots but just four on frame. It was a frustrating performance that could prove disastrous, but thankfully for the club, PSG and Napoli drew. That's a result that still puts Liverpool in a decent spot to move on. But at the moment, the French and Italian clubs seem like the most likely to advance.

Klopp when asked if he can put his finger on what went wrong:



McKennie, Pulisic and Horvath see time

U.S. men's national team players Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Ethan Horvath all saw the field on Tuesday, with Horvath and Pulisic starting. McKennie came on in the second half in Schalke's victory, Pulisic played less than an hour as Dortmund lost to Atletico and it was Horvath who stole the show. Brugge pounded Monaco 4-0 and Horvath made six saves on the day in a huge win for the Belgian club.

Inter and Barca draw helps both

Late goals from Malcom and Mauro Icardi saw Barca and Inter draw 1-1, and it's a result that is fine for both. In a game without Lionel Messi, Barca was the stronger side, but a draw was fair in the end with Inter's decision to defend in numbers and go on the counter.

Sure, Tottenham's come-from-behind win inches them closer, but Inter is still three points clear in second place, and Barca has all but locked up a spot in the next round. The Inter vs. Tottenham match on Nov. 28 is a huge one, and Inter's goal will be to go to London and get a draw, which would feel like a win.

