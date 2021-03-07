The UEFA Champions League round of 16 returns this week with four second-leg matches in the round of 16. Porto, Dortmund, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain will try to advance to the quarterfinals after winning their first legs last month. Juventus, Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Barcelona, however, are trying to avoid crashing out. The round of 16 wraps up next week with four more matches.

You can stream every match on Paramount+ and select matches will air on CBS Sports Network. The May 29 final will be broadcast on CBS.

Below is the full schedule for the round of 16 and the rest of the competition.

Round of 16

Tuesday, March 9

Leg 2: Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, March 10

Leg 2: Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: PSG vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Tuesday, March 16

Leg 2: Manchester City vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, March 17

Leg 2: Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Completed matches

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw

The draw determining the rest of the knockout stage path for the quarterfinals and semifinal will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 6 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ and Paramount+.

Quarterfinals

The first legs of the quarterfinal will be played on Tuesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 7. The second legs will be played on Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14.

Tuesday, April 6

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, April 7



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Tuesday, April 13

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, April 14

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Semifinals

The first legs of the semifinal round will be played on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28. The second legs will be played on Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5.

Tuesday, April 27



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, April 28



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Tuesday, May 4

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, May 5



Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Final

The UEFA Champions League final will be played on Saturday, May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey at 3 p.m. ET. The match will air on CBS and will be streaming on Paramount+. The quarterfinal and semifinal draw on March 19 will determine the designated "home" team.

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS)

Group stage results



Matchday 1

Zenit 1, Club Brugge 2

Dynamo Kiev 0, Juventus 2

Chelsea 0, Sevilla 0

Rennes 1, Krasnodar 1

Lazio 3, Borussia Dortmund 1

Barcelona 5, Ferencvaros 1

Paris Saint-Germain 1, Manchester United 2

RB Leipzig 2, Istanbul Basaksehir 0

Red Bull Salzburg 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 2

Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar 3

Bayern Munich 4, Atletico Madrid 0

Inter Milan 2, Borussia Monchengladbach 2

Manchester City 3, Porto 1

Olympiacos 1, Marseille 0

Ajax 0, Liverpool 1

Midtjylland 0, Atalanta 4

Matchday 2



Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Bayern Munich 2

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Inter Milan 0

Atletico Madrid 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2

Borussia Monchengladbach 2, Real Madrid 2

Porto 2, Olympiacos 0

Marseille 0, Manchester City 3

Liverpool 2, Midtjylland 0

Atalanta 2, Ajax 2

Krasnodar 0, Chelsea 4

Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint-Germain 2



Sevilla 1, Rennes 0

Borussia Dortmund 2, Zenit 0

Club Brugge 1, Lazio 1

Juventus 0, Barcelona 2

Ferencvaros 2, Dynamo Kiev 2



Manchester United 5, RB Leipzig 0

Matchday 3

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atletico Madrid 1



Shakhtar 0, Borussia Monchengladbach 6

Red Bull Salzburg 2, Bayern Munich 6

Real Madrid 3, Inter Milan 2

Manchester City 3, Olympiacos 0

Porto 3, Marseille 0

Midtjylland 1, Ajax 2

Atalanta 0, Liverpool 5

Zenit 1, Lazio 1

Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Manchester United 1

Sevilla 3, Krasnodar 2

Chelsea 3, Rennes 0

Club Brugge 0, Borussia Dortmund 3

Barcelona 2, Dynamo Kiev 1

Ferencvaros 1, Juventus 4

RB Leipzig 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Matchday 4

Chelsea 2, Rennes 1



Sevilla 2, Krasnodar 1



Lazio 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 1



Borussia Dortmund 3, Club Brugge 0



Barcelona 4, Dynamo Kiev 0



Juventus 2, Ferencvaros, 1



Paris St. Germain 1, RB Leipzig 0



Manchester United 4, Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Borussia Monchengladbach 4, Shakhtar 0

Olympiacos 0, Manchester City 1

Bayern Munich 3, Red Bull Salzburg 1

Atletico Madrid 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 2

Marseille 0, Porto 2

Liverpool 0, Atalanta 2

Ajax 3, Midtjylland 1

Matchday 5

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Red Bull Salzburg 3

Shakhtar 2, Real Madrid 0

Atletico Madrid 1, Bayern Munich 1

Borussia Monchengladbach 2, Inter Milan 3

Porto 0, Manchester City 0

Marseille 2, Olympiacos 1

Liverpool 1, Ajax 0

Atalanta 1, Midtjylland 1

Krasnodar 1, Rennes 0

Istanbul Basaksehir 3, RB Leipzig 4

Sevilla 0, Chelsea 4

Borussia Dortmund 1, Lazio 1

Club Brugge 3, Zenit 0

Juventus 3, Dynamo Kiev 0

Ferencvaros 0, Barcelona 3

Manchester United 1, Paris Saint-Germain 3

Matchday 6